« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 437 438 439 440 441 [442]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 856157 times)

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,786
  • @tharris113
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17640 on: July 1, 2021, 02:41:34 pm »
Just spoke to the club via live chat and the guy said the sales are still planned to take place in July but nothing is confirmed yet obviously. Would imagine barring any changes to restrictions they'll take place last week of July as already mentioned here.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline sonofkenny

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17641 on: July 1, 2021, 03:08:41 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on July  1, 2021, 01:45:22 pm
It may stay as an option to use as well as cards. I just can't see how it won't have massive problems after the Palace game went down with 5 times the crowds and thousands rocking up later to turnstiles. There'd be no choice but to bring cards back.

This is going to be Premier League wide, home and away tickets so no it isn't going away.  People said the same thing about cards originally.  This is here to stay, they may phase it in but it isn't going anywhere
Logged

Offline sonofkenny

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17642 on: July 1, 2021, 03:10:40 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on July  1, 2021, 02:02:07 pm
Touts won't be stopped, as people have said they'll take deposits for the phone if needs be, or the phone will be handed over to someone once they're in the ground.  Seen it loads of times where people collect a ST/Members card in the ground.  It happens under the noses of the stewards and nothing gets done, so I think people are optimistic if they think touts will be stopped with the new system.

Apparently, there is a MUCH MUCH bigger plan for all this, not just phone entry.  They started this last year by removing 100's in fan update, it will not be as easy for touts going forward; it will take time but in the end it will take a lot of touts out
Logged

Offline sonofkenny

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17643 on: July 1, 2021, 03:11:22 pm »
The first few games using smart cards were a nightmare but it settled down, will be the same with this
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 595
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17644 on: July 1, 2021, 03:15:56 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on July  1, 2021, 03:10:40 pm
Apparently, there is a MUCH MUCH bigger plan for all this, not just phone entry.  They started this last year by removing 100's in fan update, it will not be as easy for touts going forward; it will take time but in the end it will take a lot of touts out

There is, they aren't sharing much yet though...

The long term intention is for that 13+ number to be lower too but that's year's away yet

I'm a glass half empty kinda guy, there's usually some way around everything and if there is, it'll be exploited

Fingers crossed for some results
Logged

Offline sonofkenny

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17645 on: July 1, 2021, 03:16:05 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on July  1, 2021, 02:41:34 pm
Just spoke to the club via live chat and the guy said the sales are still planned to take place in July but nothing is confirmed yet obviously. Would imagine barring any changes to restrictions they'll take place last week of July as already mentioned here.

The 12th is huge, he needs to give a steer by then, i reckon more noise next week from the Club but not full detail until after the 12th
Logged

Offline sonofkenny

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17646 on: July 1, 2021, 03:18:20 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on July  1, 2021, 03:15:56 pm
There is, they aren't sharing much yet though...

The long term intention is for that 13+ number to be lower too but that's year's away yet

I'm a glass half empty kinda guy, there's usually some way around everything and if there is, it'll be exploited

Fingers crossed for some results

Totally, they want to make it easier for members to buy and reward attendance not just sales.  Big revolution is coming on all this and touting is just part of it.

it might be painful initially but there is a longer term plan
Logged

Offline sonofkenny

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17647 on: July 1, 2021, 03:19:41 pm »
People forget 100's of touted tickets were taken out of circulation last year with Fan Update, it is already harder to get tickets to tout
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 595
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17648 on: July 1, 2021, 03:24:07 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on July  1, 2021, 03:18:20 pm
Totally, they want to make it easier for members to buy and reward attendance not just sales.  Big revolution is coming on all this and touting is just part of it.

it might be painful initially but there is a longer term plan

Exactly needs to be on attendance not just purchases, and will be long term, limit on transfers and if you exceed lose the credit or whatever...

People haven't forgotten about the 1700 fan update tickets, well... the 400 people who did 13 of 15 in 2019/20 for the first time ever certainly haven't after the club says they can't accommodate them
Logged

Offline sonofkenny

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17649 on: July 1, 2021, 03:26:01 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on July  1, 2021, 03:24:07 pm
Exactly needs to be on attendance not just purchases, and will be long term, limit on transfers and if you exceed lose the credit or whatever...

People haven't forgotten about the 1700 fan update tickets, well... the 400 people who did 13 of 15 in 2019/20 for the first time ever certainly haven't after the club says they can't accommodate them

Ha ha true, what I meant is that the touts took a big hit after that.
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,859
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17650 on: July 1, 2021, 06:19:27 pm »
You don't even need to take them all out in one hit really when sales are based on credits and if someone is caught passing their ticket out to people not on the 20 friends and family (or presumably send back to club) then they'll surely have their credit history wiped and start again from zero. So for games with lots of credits it'd be more difficult. And you'd just need to do random checks rather than all 54,000 in one go.

Sounds like there are loopholes but I'd rather them try and make it more difficult and possibly fail, than not bother and allow the problem to get worse not better.

And as much as I used to love getting spares from people back in the day, or handing out my mates myself, if you can't give the ticket to someone on your 20 listed people then it's probably only fair enough that it goes back to the club to be sold to someone else directly through them.
« Last Edit: July 1, 2021, 06:20:59 pm by Hij »
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,505
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17651 on: July 1, 2021, 06:25:48 pm »
Haven't been under Klopp since dole hit me for years then COVID

So I'm determined to get to a few this year and maybe take my old man again.

"Nice" to see the same old problems are about...
Logged

Offline 77kop05

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17652 on: Yesterday at 06:50:27 am »
Took a punt and booked a flight for Chelsea as it stands means a week off work. Just pray tickets aren't UK only now.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17653 on: Today at 08:48:29 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 22, 2021, 05:43:00 pm
Given there are no credits this season, I wouldnt imagine that will happen too much.

I thought previous credits from the 19/20 season counted towards the upcoming season?
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,290
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17654 on: Today at 09:18:32 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:48:29 am
I thought previous credits from the 19/20 season counted towards the upcoming season?

19/20 credits basically wiped out as the season wasn't completed. Only 18/19 credits count.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17655 on: Today at 09:22:52 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:18:32 am
19/20 credits basically wiped out as the season wasn't completed. Only 18/19 credits count.


ahh ok thanks Barney
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 437 438 439 440 441 [442]   Go Up
« previous next »
 