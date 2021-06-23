« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 435 436 437 438 439 [440]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 849694 times)

Offline 30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 581
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17560 on: Yesterday at 07:10:00 am »
Quote from: cmccarthy81 on June 23, 2021, 11:33:03 pm
This may have already been discussed, but with no credits available and covid phone entry/ID (less opportunity for touts?), Im wondering if it will be a truer reflection of demand?

That sounds a bit cynical, genuinely interested if we will see any difference?

*appreciate international and vulnerable fans may not be able to attend.

Really doesn't stop touts.... They give the buyer the login to the ticket account, they login on their phone and download that 1 ticket for 1 game

The only risk is them being asked for ID to match the name on the NFC ticket, which is the same as asking for a members card and ID

Big own goal by the club here, it's actually much easier for touts to distribute and a lot less risky as they can avoid the face to face interactions/swaps of cards
Logged

Offline 77kop05

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17561 on: Yesterday at 08:08:39 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 07:10:00 am
Really doesn't stop touts.... They give the buyer the login to the ticket account, they login on their phone and download that 1 ticket for 1 game

The only risk is them being asked for ID to match the name on the NFC ticket, which is the same as asking for a members card and ID

Big own goal by the club here, it's actually much easier for touts to distribute and a lot less risky as they can avoid the face to face interactions/swaps of cards
I already know of people who've bought up a shed load of phones and sims for this.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 581
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17562 on: Yesterday at 08:22:21 am »
Quote from: 77kop05 on Yesterday at 08:08:39 am
I already know of people who've bought up a shed load of phones and sims for this.

Yeah seen them flogging them all over Facebook

Hospo season tickets can still transfer as many times as they like, and to whoever they like - don't have to be named before the season like the rest of us do

So plenty will be touting them too
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,197
  • JFT96
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17563 on: Yesterday at 09:51:28 am »
It'll be pretty impossible to accurately ID check everyone once 54k people are attending the game as well
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 581
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17564 on: Yesterday at 10:01:06 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:51:28 am
It'll be pretty impossible to accurately ID check everyone once 54k people are attending the game as well

Exactly - exact same issue as before, but easier to pass on now
Logged

Offline VVM

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 318
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17565 on: Yesterday at 10:30:11 am »
Do the club request you take ID with you or could somebody reasonably just blag they don't have it on them and be let in, if they were to bother asking for ID in the first place anyway.

I assumed when they brought this new system in it would stop touting quite a bit but sounds like it may have made it easier for them.
Logged

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,375
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17566 on: Yesterday at 10:53:17 am »
Does seem pretty daft. Did they consult anyone with it?
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,197
  • JFT96
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17567 on: Yesterday at 11:02:59 am »
Quote from: VVM on Yesterday at 10:30:11 am
Do the club request you take ID with you or could somebody reasonably just blag they don't have it on them and be let in, if they were to bother asking for ID in the first place anyway.

I assumed when they brought this new system in it would stop touting quite a bit but sounds like it may have made it easier for them.

For the Palace match you weren't allowed in without ID

Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 10:53:17 am
Does seem pretty daft. Did they consult anyone with it?

It's a Premier League directive. All clubs will be transitioning to it over the next few years.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 581
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17568 on: Yesterday at 11:25:52 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:02:59 am
For the Palace match you weren't allowed in without ID

Easier to check 10k people when they have staggered entry times

Although none of our 4 tickets in 305 got ID'd on the way in, rocked up 20 mins before kick off though
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,227
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17569 on: Yesterday at 12:32:04 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Yesterday at 10:30:11 am
Do the club request you take ID with you or could somebody reasonably just blag they don't have it on them and be let in, if they were to bother asking for ID in the first place anyway.

I assumed when they brought this new system in it would stop touting quite a bit but sounds like it may have made it easier for them.

Hasn't this request always been there? I've never been asked for ID, neither have any of my mates, but I think there's always been the possibility that it could happen and they recommended you have ID on you?
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,432
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17570 on: Yesterday at 12:55:13 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:32:04 pm
Hasn't this request always been there? I've never been asked for ID, neither have any of my mates, but I think there's always been the possibility that it could happen and they recommended you have ID on you?
this is the way I thought it was, T&Cs mention ID and possible refusal of entrance. Granted I have never been checked either
Logged

Offline sonofkenny

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17571 on: Yesterday at 01:11:51 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 07:10:00 am
Really doesn't stop touts.... They give the buyer the login to the ticket account, they login on their phone and download that 1 ticket for 1 game

The only risk is them being asked for ID to match the name on the NFC ticket, which is the same as asking for a members card and ID

Big own goal by the club here, it's actually much easier for touts to distribute and a lot less risky as they can avoid the face to face interactions/swaps of cards


There is a much, much bigger plan for this. IF the touts think they will be getting it easier they are falling into the trap that club is setting for them.  This year is different due to the pandemic but they still have plans.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 581
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17572 on: Yesterday at 01:47:09 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 01:11:51 pm
There is a much, much bigger plan for this. IF the touts think they will be getting it easier they are falling into the trap that club is setting for them.  This year is different due to the pandemic but they still have plans.

I'm sure they do have plans, I'm not so confident they'll succeed too much with it though. Usually a way around everything
Logged

Offline sonofkenny

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17573 on: Yesterday at 02:35:39 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 01:47:09 pm
I'm sure they do have plans, I'm not so confident they'll succeed too much with it though. Usually a way around everything

Combination of zero tolerance, technology and policy changes are will make it very difficult to get around this.  I reckon if anyone is caught next season or after doing anything dodgy their wont be an sympathy or wiggle room at all.
Logged

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,298
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17574 on: Yesterday at 05:10:44 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 01:11:51 pm
There is a much, much bigger plan for this. IF the touts think they will be getting it easier they are falling into the trap that club is setting for them.  This year is different due to the pandemic but they still have plans.

What are their plans? I don't know of any. They said the fan updates aren't to stop touts, they just want to know who's taking up each seat.

A good plan would have just been to have stewards outside The Park.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,227
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17575 on: Yesterday at 05:46:02 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 02:35:39 pm
Combination of zero tolerance, technology and policy changes are will make it very difficult to get around this.  I reckon if anyone is caught next season or after doing anything dodgy their wont be an sympathy or wiggle room at all.

Who decides what is dodgy, and what is sympathy or wiggle room? There are numerous instances on these threads of the club being heavy handed and out of order when people have innocently gave their card to a mate when they couldn't go.
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,830
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17576 on: Yesterday at 08:54:09 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:46:02 pm
Who decides what is dodgy, and what is sympathy or wiggle room? There are numerous instances on these threads of the club being heavy handed and out of order when people have innocently gave their card to a mate when they couldn't go.
True but I guess now you'll have assigned friends and family, so if they aren't part of that list you're fucked.

Having said that, I guess theoretically a tout with 20 cards can add 400 names though. But if they stopped you making wholesale changes to the 20 friends and family, reduced that number over time to say 10, or you could only swap 25% out a season, then it becomes harder with spot checks and IDs not matching up and punitive punishments. The ticket will work to get someone in but if anyone's names don't match then it's a red handed thing as there is no excuse for a normal card holder who shares it out occasionally at most not to have added them.

Who knows but there are probably avenues for them to go down. It doesn't really matter for next season though.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,804
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17577 on: Yesterday at 09:19:10 pm »
I think you have to name the 20 before the season starts and then can't change them. 
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,863
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17578 on: Yesterday at 10:25:29 pm »
That is my understanding too
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline sonofkenny

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17579 on: Today at 06:42:27 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:46:02 pm
Who decides what is dodgy, and what is sympathy or wiggle room? There are numerous instances on these threads of the club being heavy handed and out of order when people have innocently gave their card to a mate when they couldn't go.

No excuses now, you nominate your friends and family, if they dont match you up Will be out I suspect.

No reason not to match now.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 435 436 437 438 439 [440]   Go Up
« previous next »
 