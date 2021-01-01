« previous next »
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: cmccarthy81 on Yesterday at 11:33:03 pm
This may have already been discussed, but with no credits available and covid phone entry/ID (less opportunity for touts?), Im wondering if it will be a truer reflection of demand?

That sounds a bit cynical, genuinely interested if we will see any difference?

*appreciate international and vulnerable fans may not be able to attend.

Really doesn't stop touts.... They give the buyer the login to the ticket account, they login on their phone and download that 1 ticket for 1 game

The only risk is them being asked for ID to match the name on the NFC ticket, which is the same as asking for a members card and ID

Big own goal by the club here, it's actually much easier for touts to distribute and a lot less risky as they can avoid the face to face interactions/swaps of cards
Offline 77kop05

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:10:00 am
Really doesn't stop touts.... They give the buyer the login to the ticket account, they login on their phone and download that 1 ticket for 1 game

The only risk is them being asked for ID to match the name on the NFC ticket, which is the same as asking for a members card and ID

Big own goal by the club here, it's actually much easier for touts to distribute and a lot less risky as they can avoid the face to face interactions/swaps of cards
I already know of people who've bought up a shed load of phones and sims for this.
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: 77kop05 on Today at 08:08:39 am
I already know of people who've bought up a shed load of phones and sims for this.

Yeah seen them flogging them all over Facebook

Hospo season tickets can still transfer as many times as they like, and to whoever they like - don't have to be named before the season like the rest of us do

So plenty will be touting them too
Online Welshred

Re: Members Sales
It'll be pretty impossible to accurately ID check everyone once 54k people are attending the game as well
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:51:28 am
It'll be pretty impossible to accurately ID check everyone once 54k people are attending the game as well

Exactly - exact same issue as before, but easier to pass on now
Offline VVM

Re: Members Sales
Do the club request you take ID with you or could somebody reasonably just blag they don't have it on them and be let in, if they were to bother asking for ID in the first place anyway.

I assumed when they brought this new system in it would stop touting quite a bit but sounds like it may have made it easier for them.
Offline courty61

Re: Members Sales
Does seem pretty daft. Did they consult anyone with it?
Online Welshred

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: VVM on Today at 10:30:11 am
Do the club request you take ID with you or could somebody reasonably just blag they don't have it on them and be let in, if they were to bother asking for ID in the first place anyway.

I assumed when they brought this new system in it would stop touting quite a bit but sounds like it may have made it easier for them.

For the Palace match you weren't allowed in without ID

Quote from: courty61 on Today at 10:53:17 am
Does seem pretty daft. Did they consult anyone with it?

It's a Premier League directive. All clubs will be transitioning to it over the next few years.
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:02:59 am
For the Palace match you weren't allowed in without ID

Easier to check 10k people when they have staggered entry times

Although none of our 4 tickets in 305 got ID'd on the way in, rocked up 20 mins before kick off though
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: VVM on Today at 10:30:11 am
Do the club request you take ID with you or could somebody reasonably just blag they don't have it on them and be let in, if they were to bother asking for ID in the first place anyway.

I assumed when they brought this new system in it would stop touting quite a bit but sounds like it may have made it easier for them.

Hasn't this request always been there? I've never been asked for ID, neither have any of my mates, but I think there's always been the possibility that it could happen and they recommended you have ID on you?
