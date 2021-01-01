This may have already been discussed, but with no credits available and covid phone entry/ID (less opportunity for touts?), Im wondering if it will be a truer reflection of demand?



That sounds a bit cynical, genuinely interested if we will see any difference?



*appreciate international and vulnerable fans may not be able to attend.



Really doesn't stop touts.... They give the buyer the login to the ticket account, they login on their phone and download that 1 ticket for 1 gameThe only risk is them being asked for ID to match the name on the NFC ticket, which is the same as asking for a members card and IDBig own goal by the club here, it's actually much easier for touts to distribute and a lot less risky as they can avoid the face to face interactions/swaps of cards