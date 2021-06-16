« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 844821 times)

Offline AnfieldIron

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17520 on: June 16, 2021, 10:37:57 am »
Quote from: Welshred on June 16, 2021, 10:08:58 am
Do they play a different set of 19 teams?

We get the reserves.
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17521 on: June 16, 2021, 11:08:17 am »
Quote from: Welshred on June 16, 2021, 10:08:58 am
Do they play a different set of 19 teams?

Haha I get that argument but it's not nice for resting players or squad rotation with injuries etc..
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17522 on: June 16, 2021, 12:25:52 pm »
Maybe the answer to this isn't known at this stage

With being able to transfer the ticket to a named person, do the club need to be made aware of this in advance, or is it sufficient that just someone on your list of 20 is using it?

Eg Man United game currently scheduled for 19th March. Will be moved to Sunday I'm sure, but if either are involved in the FA Cup at that stage, it'll be postponed to a later (likely midweek) date and I wont be able to go. So if I buy the ticket intending to go, do I then need to inform the club that it will be Dave on my friends and family list going instead?
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17523 on: June 16, 2021, 12:30:07 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 16, 2021, 12:25:52 pm
Maybe the answer to this isn't known at this stage

With being able to transfer the ticket to a named person, do the club need to be made aware of this in advance, or is it sufficient that just someone on your list of 20 is using it?

Eg Man United game currently scheduled for 19th March. Will be moved to Sunday I'm sure, but if either are involved in the FA Cup at that stage, it'll be postponed to a later (likely midweek) date and I wont be able to go. So if I buy the ticket intending to go, do I then need to inform the club that it will be Dave on my friends and family list going instead?

I assume it will done by having to nominate them to go online for the NFC ticket to be passed on. So yes you will have to let them know but as of yet we have not had the details of doing this.
Offline Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17524 on: June 16, 2021, 12:34:49 pm »
I imagine details will be released in the next week or two now the fixtures have been released
Online Barrowred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17525 on: June 16, 2021, 12:49:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 16, 2021, 12:25:52 pm
Maybe the answer to this isn't known at this stage

With being able to transfer the ticket to a named person, do the club need to be made aware of this in advance, or is it sufficient that just someone on your list of 20 is using it?

Eg Man United game currently scheduled for 19th March. Will be moved to Sunday I'm sure, but if either are involved in the FA Cup at that stage, it'll be postponed to a later (likely midweek) date and I wont be able to go. So if I buy the ticket intending to go, do I then need to inform the club that it will be Dave on my friends and family list going instead?

Will it not be a case of simply transferring to one of your F&F's and the ticket comes off your account and onto theirs? Not sure how it will work for people without smart phones though?
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17526 on: June 16, 2021, 02:19:14 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 16, 2021, 12:25:52 pm
Maybe the answer to this isn't known at this stage

With being able to transfer the ticket to a named person, do the club need to be made aware of this in advance, or is it sufficient that just someone on your list of 20 is using it?

Eg Man United game currently scheduled for 19th March. Will be moved to Sunday I'm sure, but if either are involved in the FA Cup at that stage, it'll be postponed to a later (likely midweek) date and I wont be able to go. So if I buy the ticket intending to go, do I then need to inform the club that it will be Dave on my friends and family list going instead?

Surely it would have to be close to the time. We can't possibly be expected to know in July or November whether we can make some of these games once they're moved for TV or cup fixtures. Or even if said friend could go.
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17527 on: June 16, 2021, 03:17:34 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 16, 2021, 12:25:52 pm
Maybe the answer to this isn't known at this stage

With being able to transfer the ticket to a named person, do the club need to be made aware of this in advance, or is it sufficient that just someone on your list of 20 is using it?

Eg Man United game currently scheduled for 19th March. Will be moved to Sunday I'm sure, but if either are involved in the FA Cup at that stage, it'll be postponed to a later (likely midweek) date and I wont be able to go. So if I buy the ticket intending to go, do I then need to inform the club that it will be Dave on my friends and family list going instead?

Name the 20 in advance of the season, can transfer to the 20 anytime you want, I think there will be a time cut off of something like 3 hours before kick off or whatever
Offline swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17528 on: Yesterday at 11:02:15 am »
All the hospitality tickets are one sale on the ticket website. Most sold out already.
https://hospitality.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures
£1140 for a ticket for Liverpool v Man City  ;D
Offline Rhi

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17529 on: Yesterday at 11:15:25 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 11:02:15 am
All the hospitality tickets are one sale on the ticket website. Most sold out already.
https://hospitality.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures
£1140 for a ticket for Liverpool v Man City  ;D

I'll take 4!

 :o
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17530 on: Yesterday at 11:39:08 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 11:02:15 am
All the hospitality tickets are one sale on the ticket website. Most sold out already.
https://hospitality.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures
£1140 for a ticket for Liverpool v Man City  ;D


Loving the new stadium plan..pretty cool.

No way would I bother with hospitality tickets
Offline swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17531 on: Yesterday at 11:51:31 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 11:39:08 am


Loving the new stadium plan..pretty cool.

No way would I bother with hospitality tickets

The lack of a dropdown option is going to be a pain in the arse
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17532 on: Yesterday at 11:57:12 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 11:51:31 am
The lack of a dropdown option is going to be a pain in the arse

Yeah that wasnt there for palace
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17533 on: Yesterday at 12:37:43 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 11:51:31 am
The lack of a dropdown option is going to be a pain in the arse

Im hoping the first time I dont go on to buy tickets is for the european ACS so I can have a dummy run
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17534 on: Yesterday at 12:52:21 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 11:39:08 am


Loving the new stadium plan..pretty cool.

Its shite
Offline jonnypb

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17535 on: Yesterday at 01:49:40 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 12:52:21 pm
Its shite

Agreed!  The older stadium plan and graphic for selecting seats was more simple and cleaner.  They've tried to tart it up too much and seems more cumbersome now.
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17536 on: Yesterday at 02:28:34 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 12:37:43 pm
Im hoping the first time I dont go on to buy tickets is for the european ACS so I can have a dummy run

Wont be able to see the game on the site if you dont qualify for it though
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17537 on: Yesterday at 03:07:09 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:28:34 pm
Wont be able to see the game on the site if you dont qualify for it though

I know...lets hope they start off with the domestic ACS then!! Ha

Im all for not being able to see it unless youre eligible
Offline Shanklygates

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17538 on: Yesterday at 11:19:05 pm »
Aren't we playing Rangers pre-season? That might be our dry run :)
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17539 on: Today at 07:38:58 am »
Quote from: Shanklygates on Yesterday at 11:19:05 pm
Aren't we playing Rangers pre-season? That might be our dry run :)

I think there's going to be 6 pre-season games, but I'm assuming there's only going to be 1 at Anfield
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17540 on: Today at 07:58:54 am »
Quote from: Shanklygates on Yesterday at 11:19:05 pm
Aren't we playing Rangers pre-season? That might be our dry run :)
Osasuna was the rumour yesterday, ACS is likely to be before any ticket sales for friendlies, plenty of people first time on the site so
