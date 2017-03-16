« previous next »
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17480 on: June 7, 2021, 10:34:10 pm »
Yeah, me too. I screenshot all of mine before they got rid of the old site as I didn't trust them to keep it!
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online 30fiver

  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17481 on: June 8, 2021, 06:59:01 am »
Quote from: Welshred on June  7, 2021, 09:35:09 pm
Still only goes back to 2015 for me

They only transferred over 5 years worth - have enough low credit games away like b'mouth, shrewsbury, genk, plymouth and so on... to easily have sales

Homes will never go back further than a couple years
Offline Carllfc

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17482 on: June 8, 2021, 07:34:51 am »
Quote from: Welshred on June  7, 2021, 09:35:09 pm
Still only goes back to 2015 for me

Same for me
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17483 on: June 8, 2021, 08:56:28 am »
They transferred the entire history over at first. They then actively purged it up to 2015
Offline swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17484 on: June 8, 2021, 09:05:24 am »
They said that history prior to 2015 is still there in the background, just 'hidden'.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17485 on: June 8, 2021, 09:08:14 am »
Devastated. Looking at my history it appears I never went to Istanbul in 2005
Offline Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17486 on: June 8, 2021, 09:12:11 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on June  8, 2021, 06:59:01 am
They only transferred over 5 years worth - have enough low credit games away like b'mouth, shrewsbury, genk, plymouth and so on... to easily have sales

Homes will never go back further than a couple years

Yeah it's my away games I'm trying to think of. I only have league cup but it was nice to back and check the ones I had instead of trying to remember
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17487 on: June 8, 2021, 12:15:04 pm »
I didn't renew last season so signed up as a new member, and signed my two kids up.

It was around a week ago, does anybody know how long it's taking them to send anything out?

I went with light membership but got my kids something. Not sure I actually get anything but I've lost my card.

Don't know if they'll be sending cards as it's being done with no contact phone techy stuff.

Anybody know if I should be waiting for a card, if I should be asking for a new card, or do I not get sent anything?

Also waiting for SOS to send my kids a badge but as they don't charge I'm not going to chase them, but if anybody know how long they take, then ta.
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17488 on: June 8, 2021, 12:23:12 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on June  8, 2021, 12:15:04 pm
I didn't renew last season so signed up as a new member, and signed my two kids up.

It was around a week ago, does anybody know how long it's taking them to send anything out?

I went with light membership but got my kids something. Not sure I actually get anything but I've lost my card.

Don't know if they'll be sending cards as it's being done with no contact phone techy stuff.

Anybody know if I should be waiting for a card, if I should be asking for a new card, or do I not get sent anything?

Also waiting for SOS to send my kids a badge but as they don't charge I'm not going to chase them, but if anybody know how long they take, then ta.

No members cards anymore, not sure if the kids should get a membership pack with like a teddy or some shit but would wait till end of June before messaging them if nothing arrives, will be busy with everyone's renewals and the kit launches in the warehouse
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17489 on: June 8, 2021, 12:37:21 pm »
ta mate
Offline jonnypb

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17490 on: June 8, 2021, 01:48:33 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on June  8, 2021, 12:15:04 pm
I didn't renew last season so signed up as a new member, and signed my two kids up.

It was around a week ago, does anybody know how long it's taking them to send anything out?

I went with light membership but got my kids something. Not sure I actually get anything but I've lost my card.

Previously it's taken them a few weeks to send the membership packs for my kids, you normally get a message to say when they've been dispatched.
Offline 77kop05

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17491 on: June 9, 2021, 08:10:42 am »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on June  8, 2021, 12:15:04 pm
I didn't renew last season so signed up as a new member, and signed my two kids up.

It was around a week ago, does anybody know how long it's taking them to send anything out?

I went with light membership but got my kids something. Not sure I actually get anything but I've lost my card.

Don't know if they'll be sending cards as it's being done with no contact phone techy stuff.

Anybody know if I should be waiting for a card, if I should be asking for a new card, or do I not get sent anything?

Also waiting for SOS to send my kids a badge but as they don't charge I'm not going to chase them, but if anybody know how long they take, then ta.

I signed my young fella up soon as it reopened . Received a code a few days later which you have to enter on the membership purchase page to activate the membership. 
Offline 77kop05

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17492 on: June 9, 2021, 08:11:56 am »
Any word on when they'll announce details on adding non members to our membership?
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17493 on: June 9, 2021, 07:19:28 pm »
Have heard or read nothing mate.
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17494 on: June 9, 2021, 08:46:45 pm »
Quote from: 77kop05 on June  9, 2021, 08:11:56 am
Any word on when they'll announce details on adding non members to our membership?

Don't use just create an account and link them with the account number?

Before I bought the membership for my kids, I had them linked to my mates and family who have season tickets. I thought it'd just be the same. Create an account then add them to your friends family list?
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17495 on: June 9, 2021, 08:47:19 pm »
Quote from: 77kop05 on June  9, 2021, 08:10:42 am
I signed my young fella up soon as it reopened . Received a code a few days later which you have to enter on the membership purchase page to activate the membership.

Thanks mate, will keep an eye on my emails.
Offline Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17496 on: June 9, 2021, 08:53:22 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on June  9, 2021, 08:46:45 pm
Don't use just create an account and link them with the account number?

Before I bought the membership for my kids, I had them linked to my mates and family who have season tickets. I thought it'd just be the same. Create an account then add them to your friends family list?


I think there's going to be a separate list for them. I'm sure they'll be announced at the same time as the members sales
Offline 77kop05

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17497 on: June 9, 2021, 09:55:16 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on June  9, 2021, 08:46:45 pm
Don't use just create an account and link them with the account number?

Before I bought the membership for my kids, I had them linked to my mates and family who have season tickets. I thought it'd just be the same. Create an account then add them to your friends family list?

Yeah I saw that when I was doing my son's account. But I thought the club were meant to announce details on what they needed from people you wanted to add without them being members ?
 I did see with what you said, that they don't have to pay a fee. So maybe that is it ?
Offline 77kop05

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17498 on: June 9, 2021, 09:56:56 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on June  9, 2021, 08:47:19 pm
Thanks mate, will keep an eye on my emails.

My code arrived via post. And the tat is being sent in July or August.
Online Red_Irishman

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17499 on: June 14, 2021, 05:31:18 pm »
Anything about autocup renewals yet? Have both FA cup and League cup from 19/20
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17500 on: June 14, 2021, 06:22:49 pm »
Nothing that I've seen as yet.
Online Red_Irishman

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17501 on: June 14, 2021, 06:27:30 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June 14, 2021, 06:22:49 pm
Nothing that I've seen as yet.

Thanks pal
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17502 on: June 14, 2021, 06:49:26 pm »
Anyone think the delay on lockdown lifting might slow down the sales announcements? In case they change the numbers allowed back in August or something?
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17503 on: June 14, 2021, 11:31:25 pm »
What were the expected numbers for August? Full capacity?
Offline Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17504 on: June 14, 2021, 11:41:46 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on June 14, 2021, 11:31:25 pm
What were the expected numbers for August? Full capacity?

Yep
Offline CornerTakenQuickly

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17505 on: June 14, 2021, 11:57:42 pm »
There are going to be some outdoor pilot events with full capacity (e.g. Wimbledon finals), so the intention is clearly for step 4 to be no limits on capacity. As long as we reach step 4, then Anfield will be at full capacity. Nothing really changes as we won't play at home until mid-August and not regularly until mid-September.
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17506 on: Yesterday at 06:55:28 am »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on June 14, 2021, 05:31:18 pm
Anything about autocup renewals yet? Have both FA cup and League cup from 19/20

Expecting an announcement back end of this week or early next week
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17507 on: Yesterday at 12:30:27 pm »
Wonder if they are going to sell tickets for any games in August or even the rest now with nothing certain?
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17508 on: Yesterday at 12:39:46 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 12:30:27 pm
Wonder if they are going to sell tickets for any games in August or even the rest now with nothing certain?

I would expect full sales to go ahead and refunds given if necessary
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17509 on: Yesterday at 12:43:02 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:39:46 pm
I would expect full sales to go ahead and refunds given if necessary
Wouldn't surprise me if they waited until July 12th to see what is said before announcing sales. Still expect the ACS sales to happen though
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17510 on: Yesterday at 01:14:16 pm »
Yesterday's vaccine news was massive. It should mean full stadium in August still happens.

Wimbledon is going to be full capacity.
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17511 on: Yesterday at 03:15:51 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 12:43:02 pm
Wouldn't surprise me if they waited until July 12th to see what is said before announcing sales. Still expect the ACS sales to happen though

Would probably leave it too late if we're home first game

Pre-registration period should open up back end of this week or early next week

I'm expecting ACS to be the week of July 5th, and Bulks to be week of July 19th

I think they will have the 13+, then a ballot entry afterwards when they know the remaining tickets, then successful ballot tickets to be purchased the week after or whatever
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17512 on: Yesterday at 06:24:59 pm »
Offline AR48

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17513 on: Yesterday at 08:06:01 pm »
So have the +4 sales just completely disappeared?
Offline CornerTakenQuickly

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17514 on: Yesterday at 09:17:31 pm »
Quote from: AR48 on Yesterday at 08:06:01 pm
So have the +4 sales just completely disappeared?

No, they'll still be there for security reasons.
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17515 on: Yesterday at 09:19:19 pm »
Quote from: AR48 on Yesterday at 08:06:01 pm
So have the +4 sales just completely disappeared?

Im sure I read itd still be in place and you go into a priority ballot for cat A games
Online Red_Irishman

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17516 on: Today at 06:50:12 am »
Im still struggling with the fact I got 7 games in 19/20 late additional sales and they now mean nothing credits wise. Great to get to them of course but i was also trying to build for the 20/21 season and so on.
