Author Topic: Members Sales

Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17440 on: Yesterday at 08:17:03 pm »
Quote from: AttaRed on Yesterday at 07:46:07 pm
Does anyone else not see their purchase history when logged in to their account? It was there prior to renewing, and now i've bought a light membership, when i was a previous full member the purchase history is not showing.

Do you also need to register for the ticket sales page? When i try and log in to that section with my supporter ID and password its not accepting it and taking me back to the tickets please log in page.

Everyone's purchase history has been greyed out for about two weeks. If you press login to purchase it will keep you on that page unless you're eligible for ticket sales- there's no tickets to be sold at the moment, so everyone will just stay on the login to purchase page. You will have to register your interest in buying tickets in the members sales though- there'll probably be an announcement about that in a few weeks I'd imagine. 
Offline AttaRed

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17441 on: Yesterday at 10:37:19 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Yesterday at 08:17:03 pm
Everyone's purchase history has been greyed out for about two weeks. If you press login to purchase it will keep you on that page unless you're eligible for ticket sales- there's no tickets to be sold at the moment, so everyone will just stay on the login to purchase page. You will have to register your interest in buying tickets in the members sales though- there'll probably be an announcement about that in a few weeks I'd imagine.

Thanks for the info mate
Online redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17442 on: Today at 05:52:51 pm »
Any idea when the bulk sales might be, just looking at booking holidays at work and don't want to miss them. Is it normally mid July? Seems so long ago, I can't remember!


Offline D🐶G

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17443 on: Today at 05:57:02 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 05:52:51 pm
Any idea when the bulk sales might be, just looking at booking holidays at work and don't want to miss them. Is it normally mid July? Seems so long ago, I can't remember!
Yeah, usually is mid July. Not got the exact week as cant check my purchase history, but based on previous years Id say probably week commencing 12th or 19th July this year.




Offline anfieldash

  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17444 on: Today at 05:59:38 pm »
Last time there were bulk sales was w/c 15 July 2019
Online MKB

  
  
  • Kopite
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17445 on: Today at 10:05:29 pm »
W/c 18 November 2019, surely?
