Does anyone else not see their purchase history when logged in to their account? It was there prior to renewing, and now i've bought a light membership, when i was a previous full member the purchase history is not showing.



Do you also need to register for the ticket sales page? When i try and log in to that section with my supporter ID and password its not accepting it and taking me back to the tickets please log in page.



Everyone's purchase history has been greyed out for about two weeks. If you press login to purchase it will keep you on that page unless you're eligible for ticket sales- there's no tickets to be sold at the moment, so everyone will just stay on the login to purchase page. You will have to register your interest in buying tickets in the members sales though- there'll probably be an announcement about that in a few weeks I'd imagine.