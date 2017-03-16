« previous next »
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17400 on: May 21, 2021, 01:45:31 pm »
Quote from: didopich on May 10, 2021, 03:48:11 pm
So I went into the ballot cus I'm desperate to go to a game. I'm not gonna lie I'm hoping we have something to play for, however...Is it possible that Klopp and players might parade the title after the final whistle!?? Or Am I just too optimistic??!!

Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17401 on: May 21, 2021, 01:53:29 pm »
Quote from: Hij on May 11, 2021, 12:26:32 am
Also, I'm not a fan of them shafting 300 loyal supporters either. I don't have a horse in that particular race. I had 11 in 18/19 and 4 in 19/20 so it doesn't really impact me. People who attack going to matches like a full time job are the epitome of the very 'legacy fans' that the club so unsubtly told us not two weeks ago that they wanted to get to fuck, so it's a crying shame to see some people so quick to giddily write them off because they'll be alright themselves. Less in the pot for me if they get sorted, but I think it would be fair to sort something out somehow for them.

Agreed mate. Some of the language used against these as well has been a joke, always people who are on 19 themselves as well. Funny that.
Offline Red_Irishman

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17402 on: May 21, 2021, 06:14:01 pm »
How do I change where my payment for membership is taken out of?? My membership was taken out a PayPal account I dont use anymore and I cant find where to change it. Thanks.
Offline D🐶G

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17403 on: May 21, 2021, 06:23:37 pm »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on May 21, 2021, 06:14:01 pm
How do I change where my payment for membership is taken out of?? My membership was taken out a PayPal account I dont use anymore and I cant find where to change it. Thanks.
Cant be done apparently. I contacted the club about this and no way online to change the payment method or level of Membership you want. Need to let the payment fail and then renew manually.
Offline kevlumley

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17404 on: May 23, 2021, 11:01:57 am »
Quote from: Welshred on May  6, 2021, 03:48:58 pm



To be fair you did say this but forgive me for not believing you when there were multiple posts like these afterwards:



Every ticket sale would see you do this by the way just to show how good you were at getting into the ticket system on time.




Definitely, definitely not bragging about how good you were at getting into the old ticketing website





No sir, not at all...


That's all I can be arsed going through to be honest but there's only one person lying here and that's you. I've actually got some sympathy for some of the others who are missing out but for you? Absolutely none whatsoever. This is karma for you.



Priceless!
Offline Red_Irishman

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17405 on: May 23, 2021, 06:42:33 pm »
Ive been out of touch with the members sales since the pandemic began. Whats the latest state of play? I had 7 PL games in the 19/20 season IIRC but cant access history on the site. I see theres a new ticketing system.

Would much appreciate a quick run down, dying to get back over next season. Help appreciated.
Offline Red_Irishman

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17406 on: May 23, 2021, 06:42:56 pm »
Quote from: D🐶G on May 21, 2021, 06:23:37 pm
Cant be done apparently. I contacted the club about this and no way online to change the payment method or level of Membership you want. Need to let the payment fail and then renew manually.

Thanks pal it seems you cant change it.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17407 on: May 23, 2021, 06:58:30 pm »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on May 23, 2021, 06:42:33 pm
Ive been out of touch with the members sales since the pandemic began. Whats the latest state of play? I had 7 PL games in the 19/20 season IIRC but cant access history on the site. I see theres a new ticketing system.

Would much appreciate a quick run down, dying to get back over next season. Help appreciated.
19/20 games have been wiped mate, 18/19 is what counts
Offline Red_Irishman

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17408 on: May 23, 2021, 07:40:17 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on May 23, 2021, 06:58:30 pm
19/20 games have been wiped mate, 18/19 is what counts

Wiped for good or just this season?? I managed to get on the FA Cup ladder in 19/20 too. Jesus I hope all my good work is not lost.
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17409 on: May 23, 2021, 07:53:18 pm »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on May 23, 2021, 07:40:17 pm
Wiped for good or just this season?? I managed to get on the FA Cup ladder in 19/20 too. Jesus I hope all my good work is not lost.

Cups are ok, just league games are not being used for credits going forward.
Offline Red_Irishman

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17410 on: May 23, 2021, 08:07:35 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on May 23, 2021, 07:53:18 pm
Cups are ok, just league games are not being used for credits going forward.

So 19/20 was just a dead season for credits? Or could they be used at all in future? Just my luck.
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17411 on: May 23, 2021, 08:18:54 pm »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on May 23, 2021, 08:07:35 pm
So 19/20 was just a dead season for credits? Or could they be used at all in future? Just my luck.

just in the league, but fucked anyway as everyones other than 13+ are going to balloted for tickets.
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17412 on: May 23, 2021, 08:22:03 pm »
They should do the members update for those who are eligible for the cup ACS..

Interesting to hear how many will miss out in each comp, if any
Logged

Offline Red_Irishman

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17413 on: May 23, 2021, 08:47:14 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on May 23, 2021, 08:18:54 pm
just in the league, but fucked anyway as everyones other than 13+ are going to balloted for tickets.

Ah right so its just open ballot for anyone under 13 from now on? I really need to read up on it and stop asking stupid questions. Would the ticket site have the information Im after?
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17414 on: May 24, 2021, 01:41:38 am »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on May 23, 2021, 08:47:14 pm
Ah right so its just open ballot for anyone under 13 from now on? I really need to read up on it and stop asking stupid questions. Would the ticket site have the information Im after?
the FAQs should be about somewhere has most of the information
Offline Red_Irishman

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17415 on: May 24, 2021, 06:42:48 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on May 24, 2021, 01:41:38 am
the FAQs should be about somewhere has most of the information

Got sorted mate. Thanks.

Heres the link for anyone else: https://www.google.ie/amp/s/www.liverpoolfc.com/amp/news/tickets/431639-important-ticketing-announcement
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17416 on: Today at 10:01:35 am »
Anyone had confirmation of membership renewal? Supposed to be this week right?
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17417 on: Today at 10:11:36 am »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 10:01:35 am
Anyone had confirmation of membership renewal? Supposed to be this week right?

Yeah loads got emails yesterday
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17418 on: Today at 11:29:56 am »
Thanks, usually end up being later than most for it.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17419 on: Today at 01:45:45 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 10:01:35 am
Anyone had confirmation of membership renewal? Supposed to be this week right?

I had the "we couldn't take payment " email today.

So went online and paid with the card I had saved and my email came through straight away.
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17420 on: Today at 02:24:14 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 01:45:45 pm
I had the "we couldn't take payment " email today.

So went online and paid with the card I had saved and my email came through straight away.

Trying now but there doesn't seem to be the discounted option?

Or does it discount at checkout?

Sorted it now, the new websites a little confusing.

Annoying that I saved a new card on it for the renenwal and it still failed, ah well sorted now.  Bring on August!
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17421 on: Today at 03:29:04 pm »
Is the CL autocup going to be staying as it always was? I always got on it every season since 2014 - when will I be able to apply?
Online Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17422 on: Today at 03:32:43 pm »
Quote from: evanz89 on Yesterday at 10:55:16 am
Just in case anyones interested just got off the live chat and they said auto cup news for members should be within the next few weeks. Will most likely be same criteria as STH.

From the thread on the autocup
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17423 on: Today at 03:55:07 pm »
Didn't have my membership on auto-renew, but it's just let me manually buy it
Offline Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17424 on: Today at 04:08:10 pm »
Paid £21.99, think I got a discount for renewing for no reason last season? ;D
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17425 on: Today at 05:57:10 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 04:08:10 pm
Paid £21.99, think I got a discount for renewing for no reason last season? ;D

I tried that, but had to pay £26.99. I didn't renew last season though.

It wouldn't let me access the site on my computer, and when I tried to use my phone it said my password was wrong, despite having the details saved from when I changed my password a couple of weeks ago. 'Reset' it to the same password and let me in to buy.
Tried logging on computer again and get message stating something like 'this area is not available to you' but I can access on my phone still.
Offline Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17426 on: Today at 06:05:41 pm »
Yeah I've managed to renew, but I can't find how to access the ticketing area, or my ticket history yet.
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17427 on: Today at 06:11:30 pm »
Click on the person icon top right

History is still greyed out though
Offline AttaRed

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17428 on: Today at 09:18:36 pm »
So i've gone on to the website to renew my membership after not renewing last season. Just a quick question i was a full member do i need to renew as a full member, or can i renew as a light member and still get my previous purchase history?
Online Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17429 on: Today at 10:02:38 pm »
You should be able to renew as a light member. Your history should be reserved.
Online anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17430 on: Today at 10:07:50 pm »
Quote from: AttaRed on Today at 09:18:36 pm
So i've gone on to the website to renew my membership after not renewing last season. Just a quick question I was a full member do i need to renew as a full member, or can i renew as a light member and still get my previous purchase history?
It allows you to choose which type of membership and if you had membership last season it takes you £5 off but if not it charges full price
