





Every ticket sale would see you do this by the way just to show how good you were at getting into the ticket system on time.











Definitely, definitely not bragging about how good you were at getting into the old ticketing website













No sir, not at all...





That's all I can be arsed going through to be honest but there's only one person lying here and that's you. I've actually got some sympathy for some of the others who are missing out but for you? Absolutely none whatsoever. This is karma for you.



