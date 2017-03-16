« previous next »
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17280 on: Today at 10:23:28 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 10:14:46 am
If you miss out on the SF for example yes you can't get on next seasons ACS but you will still get a seat for the firdt game of next season and in turn build back up so really isn't not a total death sentence but it's highly inconvenient and risker than ACS. I agree with the control element my opinion is just I don't see what's wrong with a fairer way of doing, and I consider myself well in touch with how to master the website even if I never knew how to get in before everyone else

There was talk previously that getting on the ACS would be the credit to get the ACS the next season but that's obviously not been implemented. That's actually probably too far the other way and locks people out completely so I'm not in favour of that even if it would benefit me extremely the other way.

Still think a proportion of the ACS guaranteed to longer histories would reward those going a long time  and to the Europa League matches when the take up wasn't as great and match what is done in a lot of the other competitions. It would remove even the possibility of longer time match goers being displaced, which is already the case if you have a season ticket, 13+ homes on a members card, or away games going back years.

I only do cup games and whatever I can get in the league sales. Totally unsure what a run at the ballot will look like but I'll soon find out.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17281 on: Today at 10:43:17 am »
I think in general the club dont want the home games ladder to become as complicated and as closed shop as the away ladder has

Thats my personal opinion as to why they won't go further back in time - whether thats right or wrong is up for debate

I'd never have got on any ladders if it wasnt for being based on recent history
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17282 on: Today at 10:49:49 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:43:17 am
I think in general the club dont want the home games ladder to become as complicated and as closed shop as the away ladder has

Comparing it to the way aways are sold is disingenuous as absolutely none of the league aways are ever likely to fall down the ladder into the hands of a member. So it's not an apt comparison as that is a totally closed shop and has been for years.

It would be much more like the current league home set up, where people with histories get sorted out and then there is a big chunk of tickets left after.

If it's fine to have that set up with the league games, surely it could have been done for the ACS in Europe as well.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17283 on: Today at 10:58:31 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 10:49:49 am
Comparing it to the way aways are sold is disingenuous as absolutely none of the league aways are ever likely to fall down the ladder into the hands of a member. So it's not an apt comparison as that is a totally closed shop and has been for years.

It would be much more like the current league home set up, where people with histories get sorted out and then there is a big chunk of tickets left after.

If it's fine to have that set up with the league games, surely it could have been done for the ACS in Europe as well.

Absolutely spot on again mate. Could easily have been, in the case of member. For ACS there are 5000 (whatever number works out) tickets to members with 'X@ number of credits from previous 2,3,5 seasons (again whatever works)

For me as with the 300 in the league games situation, the club are taking the easy way out and to hell with the ramifications
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17284 on: Today at 11:03:34 am »
You'd have people arguing the toss who miss out on that basis.

"I was working away in 2014/15 so  I couldn't go."

No way is going to be  "fair" to everyone. Because we arent some giant population that all attend in the same way.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17285 on: Today at 11:05:42 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 11:03:34 am
You'd have people arguing the toss who miss out on that basis.

"I was working away in 2014/15 so  I couldn't go."

No way is going to be  "fair" to everyone. Because we arent some giant population that all attend in the same way.

Tiz Lads suggestion of X from Y would sort that issue out, but even then if you were working away in 2014/2015 you weren't attending.

It simply comes back to the fact that tickets are ring fenced in every single other competition if you have the tickets going back years or are lucky enough to have a season ticket. Except ACS. Doing it would just bring it in line with everything else.

Else we can just start doing away games only on the previous seasons attendance and open the possibility to some of those going to all member sales every year dependent on what happened the season prior.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17286 on: Today at 11:09:39 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 10:58:31 am
For me as with the 300 in the league games situation, the club are taking the easy way out and to hell with the ramifications

This still feels inherently unfair to me as well and I'm not affected by it.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17287 on: Today at 11:11:32 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 11:05:42 am
Tiz Lads suggestion of X from Y would sort that issue out, but even then if you were working away in 2014/2015 you weren't attending.

Just do 85% of a number then.

My point is they'll be people that any system will be "unfair" to.

There's no easy answer and it's not a job I'd want.

My work are attempting to implement a pseudo rewards system and I've been involved in various ones in the past in a professional role.

They are inherently difficult and complex to manage and administer.

The best ones are the simple ones.

Caffe Nero. Buy a drink. Get a stamp. Ten stamps free drink.

"Well you need to have purchased £500 of items in the last three years or shop every week in the last year or have one leg that's longer than the other and be able to skip while singing ' she loves you' in Esperanto. If you can only do it in French then you get half the points when you shop on a Friday at the beginning of the month"
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17288 on: Today at 11:20:43 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 11:11:32 am
My point is they'll be people that any system will be "unfair" to.

There's no easy answer and it's not a job I'd want.

My work are attempting to implement a pseudo rewards system and I've been involved in various ones in the past in a professional role.

They are inherently difficult and complex to manage and administer.

The best ones are the simple ones.

Caffe Nero. Buy a drink. Get a stamp. Ten stamps free drink.

"Well you need to have purchased £500 of items in the last three years or shop every week in the last year or have one leg that's longer than the other and be able to skip while singing ' she loves you' in Esperanto. If you can only do it in French then you get half the points when you shop on a Friday at the beginning of the month"

Totally agree. I'm not saying it is easy at all. But I'm not sure it would be difficult to implement a system that has parity with the the way that league home games are sold and uses historical purchase history the way in which they sell the away games.

If you buy 13+ in a season, you know you will get 13+ the next season, and the next season and the next season forevermore. The only way you don't get over 13+ now is simply by being unorganised/missing a sale or losing your income. There are people who have every European game going back years and there is a chance, however remote, that a combination of bad luck in terms a ballot, then missing a quarter final, then the first game of the next season being say, Real Madrid, that they could be off the ladder. This jeopardy doesn't exist on the other ladders so long as you continue to attend. Have parity on all the ladders.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17289 on: Today at 11:31:23 am »
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 05:02:43 pm
So do we know when you have to sign up?
Was 2nd July in 2019 so end of June/Beginning of July usually :)
