« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 426 427 428 429 430 [431]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 818647 times)

Offline RebeccaLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17200 on: Yesterday at 02:52:49 pm »
Also, I got a phone call from LFC, werent meant to have got that email that said I didnt qualify, its cause the majority of my credits where created by local gen... and they where looking at local gen and hospo credits. But its all sound I just renew as normal with my membership. Got a little sprog coming September though so the break might work out well for me  :D

Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,328
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17201 on: Yesterday at 02:59:35 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 02:52:49 pm
Also, I got a phone call from LFC, werent meant to have got that email that said I didnt qualify, its cause the majority of my credits where created by local gen... and they where looking at local gen and hospo credits. But its all sound I just renew as normal with my membership. Got a little sprog coming September though so the break might work out well for me  :D



Glad you got it sorted...and congrats!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline RebeccaLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17202 on: Yesterday at 03:01:42 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 02:59:35 pm
Glad you got it sorted...and congrats!

Thanks... I know I wont be able to stay away though :D
Logged

Offline VVM

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 293
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17203 on: Yesterday at 03:42:54 pm »
Quite welcoming of the credit holiday, of course I'm desperate to get back in to Anfield but in the past I was definitely guilty of buying games I wasn't too fussed on to not fall of credit ladders. I could be so desperate to get a ticket I didn't even think about the £40-£50 each one was costing me.

With the ballot do I just enter for the games I actually fancy or do we enter for them all and take what we're given?
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,191
  • J.F.T.96
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17204 on: Yesterday at 03:47:02 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Yesterday at 03:42:54 pm
Quite welcoming of the credit holiday, of course I'm desperate to get back in to Anfield but in the past I was definitely guilty of buying games I wasn't too fussed on to not fall of credit ladders. I could be so desperate to get a ticket I didn't even think about the £40-£50 each one was costing me.

With the ballot do I just enter for the games I actually fancy or do we enter for them all and take what we're given?

The way I understand it you enter what you want to go to.
Logged

Offline didopich

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17205 on: Yesterday at 03:48:11 pm »
So I went into the ballot cus I'm desperate to go to a game. I'm not gonna lie I'm hoping we have something to play for, however...Is it possible that Klopp and players might parade the title after the final whistle!?? Or Am I just too optimistic??!!
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,312
  • JFT96
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17206 on: Yesterday at 03:52:58 pm »
Absolutely no chance they parade the trophy when it'll be at the Etihad to be presented to City
Logged

Offline didopich

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17207 on: Yesterday at 04:08:07 pm »
Didn't mean the same one but a replica etc
Logged

Offline VVM

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 293
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17208 on: Yesterday at 04:09:41 pm »
Maybe stupidly I believed it at the time when Klopp said we would celebrate together when the time was right but the moment has definitely passed now. It would be a bit embarrassing.
Logged

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,354
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17209 on: Yesterday at 05:02:43 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 02:47:34 pm
You still need the credits for the ACS though right?

I missed out on the ACS last year, and got every ticket including Atletico Madrid from the normal sales.

So do we know when you have to sign up?
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,328
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17210 on: Yesterday at 05:03:12 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 05:02:43 pm
So do we know when you have to sign up?

Usually July the ACS I think.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,312
  • JFT96
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17211 on: Yesterday at 05:13:15 pm »
I imagine there'll be a registration of interest period for it like the league. Some people might want to take a season off knowing it won't affect their credits. There's still a chance that all those with full credits from last season will be guaranteed.
Logged

Offline ChrisLFCKOP

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17212 on: Yesterday at 06:17:35 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 05:03:12 pm
Usually July the ACS I think.

Usually the end of June the ACS.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,328
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17213 on: Yesterday at 08:44:12 pm »
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,730
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17214 on: Yesterday at 10:36:34 pm »
Not liking this ACS ballot thing to be honest.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17215 on: Yesterday at 10:44:35 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 10:36:34 pm
Not liking this ACS ballot thing to be honest.

It's shite and there's going to be a lot more than 300 people who have been shafted for the PL games if we make the CL.

I'm just hoping that because next season is a free hit they'll use a bit more common sense when it comes to the 22/23 season.  If enough people make enough noise during next season then hopefully anyone who had ACS for 19/20 will be guaranteed for 22/23.  Even if they went back further to reward people who haven't missed a European home for a few years and been in the ACS then that would make even more sense.  Just like I hope those 300 people who have been shafted from last season will be OK when it comes back round to 22/23 when credits at games can be built up again.
Logged

Offline D🐶G

  • .....to hurt someone as beautiful as you.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,818
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17216 on: Yesterday at 11:17:59 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 10:44:35 pm
It's shite and there's going to be a lot more than 300 people who have been shafted for the PL games if we make the CL.

I'm just hoping that because next season is a free hit they'll use a bit more common sense when it comes to the 22/23 season.  If enough people make enough noise during next season then hopefully anyone who had ACS for 19/20 will be guaranteed for 22/23.  Even if they went back further to reward people who haven't missed a European home for a few years and been in the ACS then that would make even more sense.  Just like I hope those 300 people who have been shafted from last season will be OK when it comes back round to 22/23 when credits at games can be built up again.
Going back further than 2019/2020 and using various seasons, like they do in other competitions, would be a great idea for the ACS and a good way of rewarding proper loyalty.

But unfortunately it seems like its too much like hard work for them, as is putting a robust ticketing website in place, so theyll just plough on with this terrible ballot idea that is mentioned on the club website and many will get shafted along the way.
Logged
19 League Titles  7 FA Cups  8 Football League Cups  15 FA Charity Shields  6 UEFA European Cups  3 UEFA Cups  4 UEFA European Super Cups  1 FIFA Club World Cup

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,394
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17217 on: Yesterday at 11:43:24 pm »
People seem to be overeacting to the idea of a ballot for ACS, majority will still be on it, everyone with full credits will still get to most games, I understand the later rounds aren't guaranteed which isn't ideal but people are talking like they'll be locked out of every game, the fact it's a ballot has basically zero effect to the chances you get on or not, unless you use to work yourself around the old website
« Last Edit: Today at 12:00:46 am by TeddyTime33 »
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,730
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17218 on: Today at 12:26:32 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 11:43:24 pm
People seem to be overeacting to the idea of a ballot for ACS, majority will still be on it, everyone with full credits will still get to most games, I understand the later rounds aren't guaranteed which isn't ideal but people are talking like they'll be locked out of every game

We have a group of 8 of us that have gone together for years. We try to be together. Usually we get the Kop sorted. Last year we managed to get two adjacent rows of four- which took a lot of work on the day of the sale. But a ballot itself prior to the sale presumably just needs one of us to fail for them to be sitting in the Main Stand all season away from us. Imagine getting that email, "sorry fella you've failed so you'll not be with your mates who all passed the 80-95% chance while you didn't". At least in the current set up, whoever gets in on the morning can sort out the tickets for all of us wherever that may be. If it's over subscribed, simply go back further. Didn't have to compete with people at all when it was FC Sion etc. If we're in the Europa none of this probably matters, but we may have the same problem in 22/23 as the credits won't count.

Will we be able to apply as two groups of four in a ballot? As a group of eight? Or as single individuals? If the latter, I'm not sure I like the chances of one of us being cut adrift considering we've been going together. If we can apply as an eight, then despite the chances being low admittedly, imagine all failing coz you get unlucky. All 8 of us battering the website in the week before for singles around the ground when we've got games going back years?

Also, I'm not a fan of them shafting 300 loyal supporters either. I don't have a horse in that particular race. I had 11 in 18/19 and 4 in 19/20 so it doesn't really impact me. People who attack going to matches like a full time job are the epitome of the very 'legacy fans' that the club so unsubtly told us not two weeks ago that they wanted to get to fuck, so it's a crying shame to see some people so quick to giddily write them off because they'll be alright themselves. Less in the pot for me if they get sorted, but I think it would be fair to sort something out somehow for them.

On a point made earlier, of course the main thing about buying a ticket is the ability to go to that individual game, but people want to buy tickets and attend to enable them to buy more because they want to go to other games. I've been going into away grounds around the country and abroad on other peoples tickets for years, I've got no shot of getting a season ticket while I'm alive, I've got no shot to get to 13 league homes anytime soon with these new changes, I've got no shot of getting any Premier League away tickets on my own card so long as I have a hole in my arse, and have had to take my chances to get onto the league and FA Cup away ladders through being diligent and organised around possible chances of them dropping to all members.

But despite the credits I have going back years in a competition myself, I'm gonna be thrown into a ballot (no matter how high the chances of success) and could potentially be off the ladder by the seasons end (if I don't get tickets to the later rounds when UEFA allocations increase).  That's bollocks.

While I accept the point also raised earlier about the hypothetical 70 year old Dave who struggles to purchase, you used to be able to get an advantage if you worked together on getting tickets and were organised for the sale. Much like queuing up in years gone by, if you put the hard yards in for the sale, and wanted it enough you'd be sound by the end of it. Now there's a chance that my mates will each be run through a ballot on a 90% chance and we just need the computer to say no once and won't even be able to purchase for them in the ACS. Just need to struggle to get one thereafter in the latter stages once and goodbye and off you pop next season because you're out ACS the following season as well. Thanks for coming for over 10 years but goodbye.

I also appreciate it shouldn't be a closed shop either. And that at least if people get knocked off, new people can get on. But as a match going fan it is frustrating to see people with season tickets who are boxed, away tickets boxed, 13+ and boxed but European history? We'll start raffling that off. I've always said, I can't get all the others, but at least I've got the cup competitions and I can ensure I continue to attend those.

If the club likes ballots so much, ballot every fucking game and I'll apply for them all.

Perhaps not in the ACS case in particular, as you still weren't guaranteed the ACS before either, but the 300 argument shows a definite inclination towards the club trying to have a more revolving door. If 1000 13+ cards were pulled off with the fan update, there is plenty change to sort them out. But 300 extra in a ballot means 3900 minimum over a season away from the pesky legacy fans and into the hands of people who are turning up as if Anfield is a theme park.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:33:41 am by Hij »
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,394
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17219 on: Today at 12:36:07 am »
I understand your concerns about sitting with mates of course and I hope the club accommodate groups like yourselves, I was just making the point that for the ACS specifically your % chances are basically uneffceted if it's a ballot or not, unlike league games where any fucker can pay 25 quid and enter it. Of course you can make the argument that people who are on top of sales and stuff shold be afforded an advantage but the club don't seem to agree, I spent thousands of hours trying for tickets over the last 3 years trying to build my card up so I know the struggle of being a regular member compared to a STH. I don't think any fan is more entitled to tickets because they know how to get in the website before anyone else to me that's shit. The conversation about how the club assesses and uses loyalty is a different one but until people who actually go to the games get credit for it then it's pointless
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,730
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17220 on: Today at 12:43:15 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 12:36:07 am
I understand your concerns about sitting with mates of course and I hope the club accommodate groups like yourselves, I was just making the point that for the ACS specifically your % chances are basically uneffceted if it's a ballot or not, unlike league games where any fucker can pay 25 quid and enter it. Of course you can make the argument that people who are on top of sales and stuff shold be afforded an advantage but the club don't seem to agree, I spent thousands of hours trying for tickets over the last 3 years trying to build my card up so I know the struggle of being a regular member compared to a STH. I don't think any fan is more entitled to tickets because they know how to get in the website before anyone else to me that's shit. The conversation about how the club assesses and uses loyalty is a different one but until people who actually go to the games get credit for it then it's pointless

Well hopefully they can sort the people actually going the games the credits then, that'd be sound, as I go all the ones I buy.

Also: I'm not on about "knowing" how to get in. I'm on about getting 8 together when the maximum is 4 per transaction. And the first two to get in sorting the transaction. I don't know of anyway to "get in" to the old site any faster than anyone else, but I saw someone post in here a few months ago how he did it. The analogy with queuing is about right, those who put the work in are more deserving for me personally. Well I say that, but my brother just turns up at games and gets in because I've done all the leg work for all the games he goes to ;D

But what we are saying here, to me potentially as a lowly member is that if you ever get screwed out of European footie via a ballot, I can piss off. I get that it's a small chance. But you could remove that chance by having tiers within the ACS itself depending on how long your history goes back. Just as much as they have a 13+ for the league, could easily do a 13+ in Europe. Wouldn't all be the same season, but you'd have those with longer loyalty not open to the chance of getting shafted.

If the people not attending games they purchase for is such a massive issue, lets just ballot every single ticket we have for sale. Everyone gets a chance then don't they. For every game. We can call it the Liverpool Lottery.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:52:04 am by Hij »
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,394
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17221 on: Today at 12:51:08 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 12:43:15 am
Well hopefully they can sort the people actually going the games the credits then, that'd be sound, as I go all the ones I buy.

Also: I'm not on about "knowing" how to get on. I'm on about getting 8 together when the maximum is 4 per transaction. And the first two to get in sorting the transaction. I don't know of anyway to "get in" to the old site any faster than anyone else, but I saw someone post in here a few months ago how he did it.
Same here mate I have never gave my card to someone else,  They have no interest in sorting that as the fans in the most powerful positions are the ones who benefit off it, they wanna shaft the fans who have to work hardest for tickets and have the most gripes with the system. I feel like your situation is unique and I hope the club accommodate large groups but I can't see it personally and that I understand your concerns and disappoment,
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,394
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17222 on: Today at 12:52:08 am »
But you can get screwed out of European football as the system stands already a ballot just makes the distribution of tickets a bit fairer which I'm not sure why people disagree. For leagues games I understand why you'd be annoyed
« Last Edit: Today at 12:53:58 am by TeddyTime33 »
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,730
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17223 on: Today at 12:54:59 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 12:51:08 am
Same here mate I have never gave my card to someone else,  They have no interest in sorting that as the fans in the most powerful positions are the ones who benefit off it, they wanna shaft the fans who have to work hardest for tickets and have the most gripes with the system. I feel like your situation is unique and I hope the club accommodate large groups but I can't see it personally and that I understand your concerns and disappoment,
Fair enough mate, just venting generally. Which makes a change, almost feels good to be annoyed about tickets, means normality might be coming back ;D

Not meaning to have a pop at you at all and you make some fair remarks back. I added a bit more context to my post above, which is probably regrettable as I type too much at the best of times.

It's all by the by as I'll find a way to get into the stadium whatever happens, because I work hard and network hard to be able to go and enjoy my life passion.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,730
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17224 on: Today at 12:56:30 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 12:52:08 am
But you can get screwed out of European football as the system stands already a ballot just makes the distribution of tickets a bit fairer which I'm not sure why people disagree. For leagues games I understand why you'd be annoyed
Yeah, I was annoyed over the last two seasons that could be the case as well though.

Lucky enough to get a high number of league away credits, 13+ league homes or a season ticket and you're basically boxed off for life. That's fine then, but I want my piece of the pie for my history as well to be honest as if my history is expendable, let's expend some of the other monopolies as well :)

« Last Edit: Today at 12:59:19 am by Hij »
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,394
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17225 on: Today at 01:02:28 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 12:56:30 am
Yeah, I was annoyed over the last two seasons that could be the case as well though.

Lucky enough to get a high number of league away credits, 13+ league homes or a season ticket and you're basically boxed off for life. That's fine then, but I want my piece of the pie for my history as well to be honest as if my history is expendable, let's expend some of the other monopolies as well :)
Yeah point I made a couple weeks ago if you get to 13+ your sorted for life and some people who are already in that group don't seem to understand the magatiude of that and cast aside other fans concerns.
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,394
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17226 on: Today at 01:03:45 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 12:54:59 am
Fair enough mate, just venting generally. Which makes a change, almost feels good to be annoyed about tickets, means normality might be coming back ;D

Not meaning to have a pop at you at all and you make some fair remarks back. I added a bit more context to my post above, which is probably regrettable as I type too much at the best of times.

It's all by the by as I'll find a way to get into the stadium whatever happens, because I work hard and network hard to be able to go and enjoy my life passion.
all good mate, I think it's good to learn and understand how other people operate, me I go to games by myself and most of the time don't speak to anyone outside the odd conversation so networking for tickets etc isn't for me I just wanna go on my on card and be rewarded fairly for it
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,730
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17227 on: Today at 01:12:28 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 01:03:45 am
all good mate, I think it's good to learn and understand how other people operate, me I go to games by myself and most of the time don't speak to anyone outside the odd conversation so networking for tickets etc isn't for me I just wanna go on my on card and be rewarded fairly for it

Yeah this is where I'm at as well mate. I'll be brutally honest and say when we did get on the ladder for the likes of Milton Keynes, I had a couple people immediately ask me to move on their ticket. I did so. I don't agree with it, but it's the game, and when other people are playing, you lose if you don't play as well. I went myself though as I've said. It probably just ultimately comes down to a demand/supply issue in football and especially with Liverpool which is fair enough I guess, will never have everyone happy. Fair play for going on your own, I used to, but since getting others involved, starting a whats app with reds whose main common interest is going the games together, it's a community aspect for me and the best part of it is seeing them - which hopefully will be in August.  If we have two seasons in the Europa League none of this is a concern anyway.

As an aside in terms of the 'work ethic' in terms of getting tickets, it still is very much true really. Just reminded me that I get loads of people who know I go to games constantly asking me if I can get hold of tickets, but can't quite be that bothered to do the hard yards, research, organisation that is required if you want to go and watch and I reckon that multiplies out throughout the country even if my own experiences are anecdotal. I think if advertised and marketed correctly, the future league ballots could see a surge in purchases of new memberships and new applicants for the ballot, if all you have to do is sign up, register, wait for email. But we'll see I guess.

I've also noted that Harinder has mentioned the ballot wasn't brought up at the meeting, but despite what he said, it looks like they'll be defaulting to ballots whenever demand surpasses supply now.

To take it further, if league/fa cup/league cup aways have say 50 tickets left, but the drop down in credits means 200 can buy, will these be balloted in future, or will that be a first come first served on the new website? I know you don't know but if they've applied it to league games and now to home cup games, surely that is next? Again, the worry here is that we are on the ladder (just) but we want to go together. Be shite having some on more credits and some on less because of ballots, rather all get sorted or none.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:16:21 am by Hij »
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,394
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17228 on: Today at 01:21:22 am »
Yeah mate I don't blame you playing the system because that's what you have to do especially when it comes to aways, I easily could've moved my MK too but I went and didn't get back to Chester until 6:30 the next morning but I was okay with that because I understood that when I bought the ticket, I completely agree with you point about research etc that's exactly why I am on here so I could talk to fans and gain more knowledge about tickets and it's helped secure plenty of tickets fairly on my own card so it helped immensely, you're right about league ballots where the number of supporters applying is going to increase loads
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,394
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17229 on: Today at 01:24:51 am »
The FAQ seems to suggest only the bulk sales would be the only ballot with late sales through ticket exchange etc all first come first served, will be interesting later rounds of cups would they ballot late sales as well which probably makes more sense. Ticket exchange is fluid so maybe a waiting list for leagues games or something
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,730
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17230 on: Today at 01:31:47 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 01:24:51 am
The FAQ seems to suggest only the bulk sales would be the only ballot with late sales through ticket exchange etc all first come first served, will be interesting later rounds of cups would they ballot late sales as well which probably makes more sense. Ticket exchange is fluid so maybe a waiting list for leagues games or something
That's what I mean, I hadn't even considered the late sales. I can buy the whole "take the advantage away" from people who have more time to sit around the computer and sort sales at the time (even if I view that in some ways as dedication, but obviously a fella on a building site can hardly do so), as long as it's applied across the board, which would mean balloting whenever demand exceeds supply. So for away ticket drops and late availability as well you'd have to ballot then to be fair.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,394
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17231 on: Today at 01:43:50 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 01:31:47 am
That's what I mean, I hadn't even considered the late sales. I can buy the whole "take the advantage away" from people who have more time to sit around the computer and sort sales at the time (even if I view that in some ways as dedication, but obviously a fella on a building site can hardly do so), as long as it's applied across the board, which would mean balloting whenever demand exceeds supply. So for away ticket drops and late availability as well you'd have to ballot then to be fair.
it's a fair point I think club will probably see the bulk sales have the most tickets so a ballot is fairer, an away game with 300 extra tickets they probably don't think is worth the time for a ballot even though it makes sense, the club conduct the ballot for finals independently for example so I'm presuming there is costs to it too
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 426 427 428 429 430 [431]   Go Up
« previous next »
 