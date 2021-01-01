« previous next »
Members Sales

Re: Members Sales
Reply #17200 on: Today at 02:52:49 pm
Also, I got a phone call from LFC, werent meant to have got that email that said I didnt qualify, its cause the majority of my credits where created by local gen... and they where looking at local gen and hospo credits. But its all sound I just renew as normal with my membership. Got a little sprog coming September though so the break might work out well for me  :D

Re: Members Sales
Reply #17201 on: Today at 02:59:35 pm
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 02:52:49 pm
Also, I got a phone call from LFC, werent meant to have got that email that said I didnt qualify, its cause the majority of my credits where created by local gen... and they where looking at local gen and hospo credits. But its all sound I just renew as normal with my membership. Got a little sprog coming September though so the break might work out well for me  :D



Glad you got it sorted...and congrats!
Re: Members Sales
Reply #17202 on: Today at 03:01:42 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:59:35 pm
Glad you got it sorted...and congrats!

Thanks... I know I wont be able to stay away though :D
Re: Members Sales
Reply #17203 on: Today at 03:42:54 pm
Quite welcoming of the credit holiday, of course I'm desperate to get back in to Anfield but in the past I was definitely guilty of buying games I wasn't too fussed on to not fall of credit ladders. I could be so desperate to get a ticket I didn't even think about the £40-£50 each one was costing me.

With the ballot do I just enter for the games I actually fancy or do we enter for them all and take what we're given?
Re: Members Sales
Reply #17204 on: Today at 03:47:02 pm
Quote from: VVM on Today at 03:42:54 pm
Quite welcoming of the credit holiday, of course I'm desperate to get back in to Anfield but in the past I was definitely guilty of buying games I wasn't too fussed on to not fall of credit ladders. I could be so desperate to get a ticket I didn't even think about the £40-£50 each one was costing me.

With the ballot do I just enter for the games I actually fancy or do we enter for them all and take what we're given?

The way I understand it you enter what you want to go to.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #17205 on: Today at 03:48:11 pm
So I went into the ballot cus I'm desperate to go to a game. I'm not gonna lie I'm hoping we have something to play for, however...Is it possible that Klopp and players might parade the title after the final whistle!?? Or Am I just too optimistic??!!
Re: Members Sales
Reply #17206 on: Today at 03:52:58 pm
Absolutely no chance they parade the trophy when it'll be at the Etihad to be presented to City
Re: Members Sales
Reply #17207 on: Today at 04:08:07 pm
Didn't mean the same one but a replica etc
Re: Members Sales
Reply #17208 on: Today at 04:09:41 pm
Maybe stupidly I believed it at the time when Klopp said we would celebrate together when the time was right but the moment has definitely passed now. It would be a bit embarrassing.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #17209 on: Today at 05:02:43 pm
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 02:47:34 pm
You still need the credits for the ACS though right?

I missed out on the ACS last year, and got every ticket including Atletico Madrid from the normal sales.

So do we know when you have to sign up?
Re: Members Sales
Reply #17210 on: Today at 05:03:12 pm
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 05:02:43 pm
So do we know when you have to sign up?

Usually July the ACS I think.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #17211 on: Today at 05:13:15 pm
I imagine there'll be a registration of interest period for it like the league. Some people might want to take a season off knowing it won't affect their credits. There's still a chance that all those with full credits from last season will be guaranteed.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #17212 on: Today at 06:17:35 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 05:03:12 pm
Usually July the ACS I think.

Usually the end of June the ACS.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #17213 on: Today at 08:44:12 pm
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 06:17:35 pm
Usually the end of June the ACS.

:thumbup
Re: Members Sales
Reply #17214 on: Today at 10:36:34 pm
Not liking this ACS ballot thing to be honest.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #17215 on: Today at 10:44:35 pm
Quote from: Hij on Today at 10:36:34 pm
Not liking this ACS ballot thing to be honest.

It's shite and there's going to be a lot more than 300 people who have been shafted for the PL games if we make the CL.

I'm just hoping that because next season is a free hit they'll use a bit more common sense when it comes to the 22/23 season.  If enough people make enough noise during next season then hopefully anyone who had ACS for 19/20 will be guaranteed for 22/23.  Even if they went back further to reward people who haven't missed a European home for a few years and been in the ACS then that would make even more sense.  Just like I hope those 300 people who have been shafted from last season will be OK when it comes back round to 22/23 when credits at games can be built up again.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #17216 on: Today at 11:17:59 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 10:44:35 pm
It's shite and there's going to be a lot more than 300 people who have been shafted for the PL games if we make the CL.

I'm just hoping that because next season is a free hit they'll use a bit more common sense when it comes to the 22/23 season.  If enough people make enough noise during next season then hopefully anyone who had ACS for 19/20 will be guaranteed for 22/23.  Even if they went back further to reward people who haven't missed a European home for a few years and been in the ACS then that would make even more sense.  Just like I hope those 300 people who have been shafted from last season will be OK when it comes back round to 22/23 when credits at games can be built up again.
Going back further than 2019/2020 and using various seasons, like they do in other competitions, would be a great idea for the ACS and a good way of rewarding proper loyalty.

But unfortunately it seems like its too much like hard work for them, as is putting a robust ticketing website in place, so theyll just plough on with this terrible ballot idea that is mentioned on the club website and many will get shafted along the way.
