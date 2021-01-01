Not liking this ACS ballot thing to be honest.



It's shite and there's going to be a lot more than 300 people who have been shafted for the PL games if we make the CL.I'm just hoping that because next season is a free hit they'll use a bit more common sense when it comes to the 22/23 season. If enough people make enough noise during next season then hopefully anyone who had ACS for 19/20 will be guaranteed for 22/23. Even if they went back further to reward people who haven't missed a European home for a few years and been in the ACS then that would make even more sense. Just like I hope those 300 people who have been shafted from last season will be OK when it comes back round to 22/23 when credits at games can be built up again.