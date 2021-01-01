« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 425 426 427 428 429 [430]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 817113 times)

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,005
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17160 on: Yesterday at 05:43:01 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 03:00:18 pm
Will a ballot be in place for eligible supporters to enrol into the auto cup schemes, similar to Premier League games?

If the number of qualifying Members exceeds availability for the any of the cup schemes, a ballot process will take place for supporters.

https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-will-a-ballot-be-in-place-for-eligible-supporters-to-enrol-into-the-auto-cup-schemes-similar-to-premier-league-games

If they go off the 2019/20 season a lot of us are screwed as we didnt get far in the CL. Cant be a ballot for that cup...surely they need to reward loyalty for those who put up with the Europa league for so many years

The European games are literally the only ones Ill be gutted to lose out on
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 502
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17161 on: Yesterday at 06:00:53 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 05:43:01 pm
If they go off the 2019/20 season a lot of us are screwed as we didnt get far in the CL. Cant be a ballot for that cup...surely they need to reward loyalty for those who put up with the Europa league for so many years

The European games are literally the only ones Ill be gutted to lose out on

Unfortunately it will be.. they have already said it'd be using 19/20 for cup comps :/

The chances are technically the same as having the queue and wait scenario... but it removes the 'advantages' people would give themselves by trying on several devices or knowing ways around the system, being better at refreshing than 70 year old Bob
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,385
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17162 on: Yesterday at 06:27:41 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 06:00:53 pm
Unfortunately it will be.. they have already said it'd be using 19/20 for cup comps :/

The chances are technically the same as having the queue and wait scenario... but it removes the 'advantages' people would give themselves by trying on several devices or knowing ways around the system, being better at refreshing than 70 year old Bob
and those people have no more right to a ticket just because they know work arounds the system, the bulk sale is literally a ballot in all but name, total luck unless you know how to get in quick
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,385
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17163 on: Yesterday at 06:28:34 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 05:43:01 pm
If they go off the 2019/20 season a lot of us are screwed as we didnt get far in the CL. Cant be a ballot for that cup...surely they need to reward loyalty for those who put up with the Europa league for so many years

The European games are literally the only ones Ill be gutted to lose out on
you won't lose out on any European games, maybe not be ACS although probably still a very good chance anyway
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,311
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17164 on: Yesterday at 08:47:49 pm »
Didn't someone say the club had said everyone on the ACS was guaranteed a place on it next season? What's happened to that?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,927
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17165 on: Yesterday at 09:22:44 pm »
Anyone had any luck registering for the ballot for Palace?  When I log in there is just the word ballots in red and no link.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online 30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 502
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17166 on: Yesterday at 09:27:19 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 09:22:44 pm
Anyone had any luck registering for the ballot for Palace?  When I log in there is just the word ballots in red and no link.

Was in there for me... Do you qualify? Only shows up if you do.. Some issues with fan update cards apparently
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 502
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17167 on: Yesterday at 09:28:17 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 08:47:49 pm
Didn't someone say the club had said everyone on the ACS was guaranteed a place on it next season? What's happened to that?

That was what I think graeme (could be wrong) said probs 18 months ago now

But yeha ballot where numbers exceed availability, which is always
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 502
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17168 on: Yesterday at 09:28:46 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 06:27:41 pm
and those people have no more right to a ticket just because they know work arounds the system, the bulk sale is literally a ballot in all but name, total luck unless you know how to get in quick

Couldn't agree more
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,927
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17169 on: Yesterday at 09:29:58 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 09:27:19 pm
Was in there for me... Do you qualify? Only shows up if you do.. Some issues with fan update cards apparently

Yes on 19 credits.  Utter shit system.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,838
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17170 on: Yesterday at 09:44:30 pm »
And you didn't go to any of the Dec games?
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 09:29:58 pm
Yes on 19 credits.  Utter shit system.
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,927
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17171 on: Yesterday at 09:52:34 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on Yesterday at 09:44:30 pm
And you didn't go to any of the Dec games?

I retract my criticism of the system, just checked and I missed Fulham that season so on 18🤔
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online 30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 502
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17172 on: Yesterday at 09:58:22 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 09:52:34 pm
I retract my criticism of the system, just checked and I missed Fulham that season so on 18🤔

Bugger mate :(
Logged

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17173 on: Today at 07:03:46 am »
So when I have full European credits for the last 10 years when we've been in it, I'll now have to go in a ballot to get on the ACS with someone who could have gone just 4 games in Europe for the first time? Who makes this shit up?
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,186
  • J.F.T.96
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17174 on: Today at 07:16:15 am »
If demand exceeds supply.

I've never had issues getting into the European ACS when they've said its number is limited each year.
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,385
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17175 on: Today at 07:26:35 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:16:15 am
If demand exceeds supply.

I've never had issues getting into the European ACS when they've said its number is limited each year.
demand will exceed supply if it's UCL but will much more than even a 50% chance, of course the club haven't released any numbers ever so there's no way of guessing
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 502
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #17176 on: Today at 08:02:30 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:16:15 am
If demand exceeds supply.

I've never had issues getting into the European ACS when they've said its number is limited each year.

It sells out every season, I know people who have missed out in the past

The issue this time is, for 2 seasons prior we got to the final, the semi would have hardly any tickets returned from uefa, so lots will have got 3,4 or 5 credits not 6, but the ACS required 6 to enter...

But with only getting to the quarters last year, the number on 4 will be a lot higher than the previous seasons numbers on 6 and the number of seats in the ACS will remain the same

Other cups are the same, more will qualify than dont, but the reality is people dont enter the ACS as much for those cups so likely credit will drop to only needing 1 or whatever

I'd still say the chance of ACS for CL is like 80%+
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 425 426 427 428 429 [430]   Go Up
« previous next »
 