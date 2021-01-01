If they go off the 2019/20 season a lot of us are screwed as we didnt get far in the CL. Cant be a ballot for that cup...surely they need to reward loyalty for those who put up with the Europa league for so many years
The European games are literally the only ones Ill be gutted to lose out on
Unfortunately it will be.. they have already said it'd be using 19/20 for cup comps :/
The chances are technically the same as having the queue and wait scenario... but it removes the 'advantages' people would give themselves by trying on several devices or knowing ways around the system, being better at refreshing than 70 year old Bob