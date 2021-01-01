« previous next »
Members Sales

ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Today at 05:43:01 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:00:18 pm
Will a ballot be in place for eligible supporters to enrol into the auto cup schemes, similar to Premier League games?

If the number of qualifying Members exceeds availability for the any of the cup schemes, a ballot process will take place for supporters.

https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-will-a-ballot-be-in-place-for-eligible-supporters-to-enrol-into-the-auto-cup-schemes-similar-to-premier-league-games

If they go off the 2019/20 season a lot of us are screwed as we didnt get far in the CL. Cant be a ballot for that cup...surely they need to reward loyalty for those who put up with the Europa league for so many years

The European games are literally the only ones Ill be gutted to lose out on
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 06:00:53 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 05:43:01 pm
If they go off the 2019/20 season a lot of us are screwed as we didnt get far in the CL. Cant be a ballot for that cup...surely they need to reward loyalty for those who put up with the Europa league for so many years

The European games are literally the only ones Ill be gutted to lose out on

Unfortunately it will be.. they have already said it'd be using 19/20 for cup comps :/

The chances are technically the same as having the queue and wait scenario... but it removes the 'advantages' people would give themselves by trying on several devices or knowing ways around the system, being better at refreshing than 70 year old Bob
TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
Today at 06:27:41 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 06:00:53 pm
Unfortunately it will be.. they have already said it'd be using 19/20 for cup comps :/

The chances are technically the same as having the queue and wait scenario... but it removes the 'advantages' people would give themselves by trying on several devices or knowing ways around the system, being better at refreshing than 70 year old Bob
and those people have no more right to a ticket just because they know work arounds the system, the bulk sale is literally a ballot in all but name, total luck unless you know how to get in quick
TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
Today at 06:28:34 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 05:43:01 pm
If they go off the 2019/20 season a lot of us are screwed as we didnt get far in the CL. Cant be a ballot for that cup...surely they need to reward loyalty for those who put up with the Europa league for so many years

The European games are literally the only ones Ill be gutted to lose out on
you won't lose out on any European games, maybe not be ACS although probably still a very good chance anyway
redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:47:49 pm
Didn't someone say the club had said everyone on the ACS was guaranteed a place on it next season? What's happened to that?
andy07

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:22:44 pm
Anyone had any luck registering for the ballot for Palace?  When I log in there is just the word ballots in red and no link.
