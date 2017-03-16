How will anyone ever build any credits/loyalty ever again? They won't will they?
The current guaranteed will just drop, not grow, until gone.
Master stroke really from the club to then be in control of what they do with half the tickets in the ground, as previously not in control.
It was the plan anyway - the previous questionnaires showed the way they wanted it to go.
It will be interesting to see where demand is though.
Will the ground be oversubscribed, or take time for people to get back interested? (Especially as we're currently a bit rubbish). I don't think it will be there - could be wrong.
I think with the potential for future covid disruption, this setup probably reduces the disruption, and may change in the future. Sadly for some, that future is too far away to build a habit.