Author Topic: Members Sales

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16960 on: Today at 08:10:44 am »
Cheers
Quote
But like the jet engine, there's sadly very little this country does better than having the raw materials to do something truly amazing that would benefit the whole of society only to piss it away due to a total lack of long term thinking and/or suspicion of anything European.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16961 on: Today at 08:14:50 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:07:59 am
Any chance for a ballot for a handful of away tickets  ;)

Been to plenty of home games but unless its a cup not had the opportunity to travel
no sorry the club value touts and people who don't actually go to the game over normal fans
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16962 on: Today at 08:16:18 am »
There was the trial with Palace the other year for using our own ST cards instead of paper tickets...
Might get to a point eventually where most clubs have a similar system to ours where you can download NFC tickets

You might get some chances from knowing people who can transfer :)
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16963 on: Today at 08:18:40 am »
The club could smooth things over if they clawed back 300 tickets from those sodding rip off travel agency's that always seem to have tickets at about £400 a pop. But they won't.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16964 on: Today at 08:19:11 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:16:18 am
There was the trial with Palace the other year for using our own ST cards instead of paper tickets...
Might get to a point eventually where most clubs have a similar system to ours where you can download NFC tickets

You might get some chances from knowing people who can transfer :)
nothing different than the current system of who you know
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16965 on: Today at 08:22:21 am »
Quote from: 77kop05 on Today at 08:18:40 am
The club could smooth things over if they clawed back 300 tickets from those sodding rip off travel agency's that always seem to have tickets at about £400 a pop. But they won't.

Too right! they wont be selling much hospo next season now theres no credit gained for hospo going forward, dramatically drops the value
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16966 on: Today at 08:23:49 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:22:21 am
Too right! they wont be selling much hospo next season now theres no credit gained for hospo going forward, dramatically drops the value
well there's some returns for late sales then
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16967 on: Today at 08:25:37 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 08:23:49 am
well there's some returns for late sales then

I'd like to hope they'd just sell the onsite stuff and bin off as much of the offsite hospo as possible, but they wont... same with the travel agent tickets

but you're right will be plenty of returns in annie road, upper main and lower kenny I imagine from hospo
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16968 on: Today at 08:27:37 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:25:37 am
I'd like to hope they'd just sell the onsite stuff and bin off as much of the offsite hospo as possible, but they wont... same with the travel agent tickets

but you're right will be plenty of returns in annie road, upper main and lower kenny I imagine from hospo
the fact that was ever a route in for tickets is outrageous, completely disenfranchised working class supporters, stuff like hospo at Aintree it's just stupid
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16969 on: Today at 08:36:22 am »
Still yet to see a valid argument against my proposal for the 2019/20 being using in the following format...

Whichever works best for the individual...

1. Pro-rata based on the same threshold as other seasons. Which is 68% of games attended. So 11+ attended gives you guaranteed tickets from a 15 game season.

2. 13+ credits from either attended games and/or already purchased ticket for the postponed fixtures. 13 as this is out of the full 19 fixtures.

Someone tell me how thats not fair. Genuinely.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16970 on: Today at 08:38:00 am »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 08:36:22 am
Still yet to see a valid argument against my proposal for the 2019/20 being using in the following format...

Whichever works best for the individual...

1. Pro-rata based on the same threshold as other seasons. Which is 68% of games attended. So 11+ attended gives you guaranteed tickets from a 15 game season.

2. 13+ credits from either attended games and/or already purchased ticket for the postponed fixtures. 13 as this is out of the full 19 fixtures.

Someone tell me how thats not fair. Genuinely.

13 from either is fair, but then another group would moan

pro-rate the number on guaranteed would be way too high, and still have some longer term loyalty miss out who had all 4 cancelled they might be left with 9
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16971 on: Today at 08:44:18 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:38:00 am
13 from either is fair, but then another group would moan

pro-rate the number on guaranteed would be way too high, and still have some longer term loyalty miss out who had all 4 cancelled they might be left with 9

Why would it be too high? Its the same threshold as used for every other season. You say 13 out of 15 games is fair. But in the interest of equality, if thats the case, then we up previous seasons to 16+ means youre guaranteed - correct? 86% of games attended using your idea of fairness for 2019/20, so 86% attended for all other years?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16972 on: Today at 08:45:53 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:38:00 am
13 from either is fair, but then another group would moan

pro-rate the number on guaranteed would be way too high, and still have some longer term loyalty miss out who had all 4 cancelled they might be left with 9

Also, which other group would moan?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16973 on: Today at 08:47:12 am »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 08:36:22 am
Still yet to see a valid argument against my proposal for the 2019/20 being using in the following format...

Whichever works best for the individual...

1. Pro-rata based on the same threshold as other seasons. Which is 68% of games attended. So 11+ attended gives you guaranteed tickets from a 15 game season.

2. 13+ credits from either attended games and/or already purchased ticket for the postponed fixtures. 13 as this is out of the full 19 fixtures.

Someone tell me how thats not fair. Genuinely.
the issue I have in all of this is for example me on 12, if I got to 13 or 14 whatever the guaranteed number would have been I would've been accommodated, the same with the people who had 13/15 or 13/19 including the closed doors games, they could've easily upped the number which was rumoured but we wouldn't have lost out, now we all have
« Reply #16974 on: Today at 08:48:37 am »
I think the point he's making is the club are using this as a way to limit the amount of people in the 13+ club.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16975 on: Today at 08:50:19 am »
Quote from: NeoAdjuvant on Today at 08:48:37 am
I think the point he's making is the club are using this as a way to limit the amount of people in the 13+ club.

Which is nice.
they never should have let new people join it in the first place, whenever they overhauled the system idk way before I ever got involved they should've introduced a members ballot etc etc, now people are being punished for the clubs mishandling of tickets
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16976 on: Today at 08:51:40 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:41:30 am
It was too high prior, so they sorted that and now they'd be heading back in the wrong direction

If they have the opportunity to not do that, then they wont..

If that's really one of the main reasons, why couldn't they increase it to something like 14+?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16977 on: Today at 08:52:21 am »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 08:44:18 am
Why would it be too high? Its the same threshold as used for every other season. You say 13 out of 15 games is fair. But in the interest of equality, if thats the case, then we up previous seasons to 16+ means youre guaranteed - correct? 86% of games attended using your idea of fairness for 2019/20, so 86% attended for all other years?

Because the number of members in 13+ is only ever going to increase mate under the traditional system, and unfortunately for the time being there's only a set number of members seats available to members

It will get to a point unless they do exercises like this or stadium expansions where there will be 0 for members general sales/ballots or whatever people want to refer to them as

The club need to keep a balance of say 50/50 or 60/40 of guaranteed to general tickets

Thats what I mean by it being too high
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16978 on: Today at 08:53:31 am »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 08:45:53 am
Also, which other group would moan?

Currently the ones complaining (rightly so IMO) are the ones just on the other side of where the line has been drawn

Move it to include those 300 people on 13+ of 15 games last season, then the ones now closest on the wrong side of that line will complain.... That group being the people who had 13+ purchased for the very first time but dropped below after 4 got cancelled...
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16979 on: Today at 08:53:55 am »
Quote from: choi on Today at 08:51:40 am
If that's really one of the main reasons, why couldn't they increase it to something like 14+?
that would've been the next step in a normal year easily
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16980 on: Today at 08:55:36 am »
Quote from: choi on Today at 08:51:40 am
If that's really one of the main reasons, why couldn't they increase it to something like 14+?

Because then the ones on 13 from 2018/19 or 13 from 2019/20 would miss out and moan and most would still be in the same boat of missing out

They did raise it to 15+ back before the new main stand

I'm just trying to point out that a line does need to be drawn, and whoever is just on the other side of that line will feel hard done by, no matter where that line is drawn
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16981 on: Today at 08:55:43 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:52:21 am
Because the number of members in 13+ is only ever going to increase mate under the traditional system, and unfortunately for the time being there's only a set number of members seats available to members

It will get to a point unless they do exercises like this or stadium expansions where there will be 0 for members general sales/ballots or whatever people want to refer to them as

The club need to keep a balance of say 50/50 or 60/40 of guaranteed to general tickets

Thats what I mean by it being too high
"we didn't create a proper ticket system and now we are using the pandemic to fuck you all off, goodbye"-Liverpool Ticket Office
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16982 on: Today at 08:58:57 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:53:31 am
Currently the ones complaining (rightly so IMO) are the ones just on the other side of where the line has been drawn

Move it to include those 300 people on 13+ of 15 games last season, then the ones now closest on the wrong side of that line will complain.... That group being the people who had 13+ purchased for the very first time but dropped below after 4 got cancelled...

Which is why you use my two suggestions. Have both rules in place and whichever works out best for the person.

So with that in mind, Ill ask again, who would moan?

Itd only be the ones that would say... Well I was on 9 or 10, and I was going to try and get a ticket for the remaining games - honest...

We are talking about rewarding loyalty for things that have already taken place here. Whether thats the attending of games or slogging it out to buy a ticket.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16983 on: Today at 08:59:29 am »
Anyone think the number of games to qualify would have risen above 13 anyway.
Remember just how many seats were available after the 13+ sale?
It got worse over the years and after the 13+ sale if you didn't get in straight away there was no chance of getting a ticket.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16984 on: Today at 09:01:12 am »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 08:58:57 am
Which is why you use my two suggestions. Have both rules in place and whichever works out best for the person.

So with that in mind, Ill ask again, who would moan?


In your solution, the club would moan because there would be less tickets for the general sale/ballot. Less tickets available for general sale/ballot = less revenue from new members/day trippers
« Reply #16985 on: Today at 09:01:38 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:55:36 am
Because then the ones on 13 from 2018/19 or 13 from 2019/20 would miss out and moan and most would still be in the same boat of missing out

They did raise it to 15+ back before the new main stand

I'm just trying to point out that a line does need to be drawn, and whoever is just on the other side of that line will feel hard done by, no matter where that line is drawn
that's a much fairer outcome than this imo
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16986 on: Today at 09:15:13 am »
I'm still not convinced that those who had credits refunded really have a solid argument since the club can just quote their own Terms and Conditions.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/legal/membership-terms-and-conditions

Quote
8.5 For any Pre-purchased Tickets refunded you will lose the credit in your purchase history relating to such Pre-purchased Tickets.

Whereas those of us who already attended 13+ in 19/20 - none of the reasons given so far justify the reason to ignore our credits
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16987 on: Today at 09:21:01 am »
Quote from: choi on Today at 09:15:13 am
I'm still not convinced that those who had credits refunded really have a solid argument since the club can just quote their own Terms and Conditions.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/legal/membership-terms-and-conditions

Whereas those of us who already attended 13+ in 19/20 - none of the reasons given so far justify the reason to scrap our credits

The reason is you dont matter.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16988 on: Today at 09:30:41 am »
Quote from: choi on Today at 09:15:13 am
I'm still not convinced that those who had credits refunded really have a solid argument since the club can just quote their own Terms and Conditions.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/legal/membership-terms-and-conditions

Whereas those of us who already attended 13+ in 19/20 - none of the reasons given so far justify the reason to scrap our credits

I wonder if we have a legal argument. Is it misrepresentation if our credits are removed from us for 19/20? Might be worth looking into and forming a class action.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16989 on: Today at 09:31:51 am »
Theyll say the credits are still on the system. Just that they mean fuck all.

Whereas the games for the postponed fixtures have been completely wiped from the system.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16990 on: Today at 09:31:54 am »
Quote from: choi on Today at 09:15:13 am
I'm still not convinced that those who had credits refunded really have a solid argument since the club can just quote their own Terms and Conditions.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/legal/membership-terms-and-conditions

Whereas those of us who already attended 13+ in 19/20 - none of the reasons given so far justify the reason to scrap our credits

We still have the credit though, the club is just choosing not to use those credits from 19/20.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16991 on: Today at 09:32:47 am »
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Yesterday at 10:08:59 pm

Is it even possible for demand to outstrip supply aslong as full loyalty from 19/20 is used?

Bloody hell, what is their sudden obsession with ballots?!

They better stick to what they said about previous ACS members getting the same chance to join as STs.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16992 on: Today at 09:34:13 am »
I think the fact that they are reducing the number of tickets available in the guaranteed sale is our best argument for why we should be included- what does it say about the TO that they want to have fewer regularly going fans?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16993 on: Today at 09:36:35 am »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Today at 09:31:54 am
We still have the credit though, the club is just choosing not to use those credits from 19/20.

Sorry, badly worded on my part! Have edited it now
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16994 on: Today at 09:49:23 am »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 08:58:57 am
Which is why you use my two suggestions. Have both rules in place and whichever works out best for the person.

So with that in mind, Ill ask again, who would moan?

Itd only be the ones that would say... Well I was on 9 or 10, and I was going to try and get a ticket for the remaining games - honest...

We are talking about rewarding loyalty for things that have already taken place here. Whether thats the attending of games or slogging it out to buy a ticket.

The ones who will complain are the ones just the other side of the line no matter where that is drawn, whether you include those 4 games cancelled or not you'll then have people moaning that they would have got 13 because they managed 12 already.... Pro rata would have too many people qualifying for 13+you're seeming to miss that concept

Your solutions are impractical by leaving the club with a ratio of ticket availability for general sale which is not deemed acceptable by them
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16995 on: Today at 09:53:04 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:49:23 am
The ones who will complain are the ones just the other side of the line no matter where that is drawn, whether you include those 4 games cancelled or not you'll then have people moaning that they would have got 13 because they managed 12 already.... Pro rata would have too many people qualifying for 13+you're seeming to miss that concept

Your solutions are impractical by leaving the club with a ratio of ticket availability for general sale which is not deemed acceptable by them

Do people who are on 12 in 18/19 have the same right to complain? You can make the argument until youre blue in the face but the only real point is that removing those on 13 in 19/20 is unjust and out of sorts with how the club should treat its fans.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16996 on: Today at 09:55:46 am »
Quote from: viewing only on Today at 09:53:04 am
Do people who are on 12 in 18/19 have the same right to complain? You can make the argument until youre blue in the face but the only real point is that removing those on 13 in 19/20 is unjust and out of sorts with how the club should treat its fans.

They don't, but doesn't mean they won't

I can see why the club has done it, I've voiced that I'd have drawn the line at 13+ from either of the last 2 seasons, but again people would still complain I think there's just less reason for them to be complaining

Mainly the ones who would have had 13+ last season for the very first time before the 4 games were cancelled

Can't please everyone, always be someone whos pissed because they feel they've only just missed out
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16997 on: Today at 09:56:24 am »
If you're buying tickets because it'll help you in future seasons you're doing it wrong.

I can't wrap my head around some of the thinking (this is someone who managed most of the first half of 2018/2019 in the league and virtually nothing in the league since ).
