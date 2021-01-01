« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 415 416 417 418 419 [420] 421   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 809445 times)

Online choi

  • of sex.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,747
  • Toto
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16760 on: Today at 02:31:58 pm »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Today at 02:28:47 pm
I know a couple of fans who ended up with 9 because of this situation but had 13+ for several seasons prior to 19/20 season.  So where would the loyalty of those fans be?

Whatever decision the club made someone misses out unfortunately. Usually curse the club over poor decisions over the years but I feel for them this time round as these are unprecedented times. 

They would be fine as my suggestion would be to need either 13+ from 18-19 or 13+ from the 15 matches in 19-20
« Last Edit: Today at 02:36:25 pm by choi »
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 455
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16761 on: Today at 02:32:28 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 01:43:21 pm
Can we get the option to buy the same seat for all games too? Save accidentally missing a game... :D

I bloody hope so!
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 455
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16762 on: Today at 02:32:58 pm »
Quote from: liamo3 on Today at 01:56:38 pm
Anyone on 13+ should just be converted to season tickets. Its basically that. With a ballot scenario replacing the other sales its going to be unlikely anyone getting to 13+ again. Even if they did it for those on 17 games.

Bias because I'm in that boat but would be cheaper to not pay membership fees and the hassle of the sales...
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 455
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16763 on: Today at 02:35:40 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 02:23:09 pm
I still dont see when its a full stadium how anyone is to know who is scanning in with the mobile access? Unless everyone is checked which is practically impossible.

Only the same with cards now though, just makes it more difficult.. checks will still happen
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 455
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16764 on: Today at 02:36:03 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 02:20:06 pm
Expect it is only this high due to the pandemic and it will be reduce next season.

Says it will likely change a lot from the post they made after analysis
Logged

Online CornerTakenQuickly

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 103
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16765 on: Today at 02:37:56 pm »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Today at 02:28:47 pm
I know a couple of fans who ended up with 9 because of this situation but had 13+ for several seasons prior to 19/20 season.  So where would the loyalty of those fans be?

Whatever decision the club made someone misses out unfortunately. Usually curse the club over poor decisions over the years but I feel for them this time round as these are unprecedented times.

It's a very difficult decision, but this decision protects the people who may have attended enough games and negatively impacts the people who actually attended enough games. I'm not saying those people shouldn't be prioritised, but getting rid of those who attended 13+ games for the first time (many of which will be youngsters who were too young to go regularly in previous seasons) to protect people who may have done makes no sense.
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 455
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16766 on: Today at 02:39:16 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Today at 02:37:56 pm
It's a very difficult decision, but this decision protects the people who may have attended enough games and negatively impacts the people who actually attended enough games. I'm not saying those people shouldn't be prioritised, but getting rid of those who attended 13+ games for the first season (many of which will be youngsters who were too young to go regularly in previous seasons) to protect people who may have done makes no sense.

How long is loyal though? 12 months or 60?

Could have someone whos done 13,13,13,13,9 (plus had 4 cancelled games) compared to someone who had 0,0,0,4,13
Logged

Online CornerTakenQuickly

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 103
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16767 on: Today at 02:42:05 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:39:16 pm
How long is loyal though? 12 months or 60?

Could have someone whos done 13,13,13,13,9 (plus had 4 cancelled games) compared to someone who had 0,0,0,4,13

One season, as otherwise youngsters would have no viable route into getting into the ground regularly (unless they know someone).
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,824
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16768 on: Today at 02:44:27 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:46:30 pm
Bugger off you gloryhunter :P

Ive always said priority should go to those who went to Liverpool v QPR in 1990.
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,171
  • J.F.T.96
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16769 on: Today at 02:44:46 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Today at 02:42:05 pm
One season, as otherwise youngsters would have no viable route into getting into the ground regularly (unless they know someone).

It's their fault for not being born earlier.
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,171
  • J.F.T.96
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16770 on: Today at 02:48:23 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:44:27 pm
Ive always said priority should go to those who went to Liverpool v QPR in 1990.

If you weren't at Anfield on 9th September 1998 for the Coventry game then you should be at the back of the queue.
Logged

Online JoeKopite

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 18
  • ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16771 on: Today at 02:49:56 pm »
To anyone who has been fucked over by this morning

We better send an email to Spirit of Shankly; to do so, you can go on spiritofshankly.com/contact-us/
Being a member is not necessary (£10 a year), it might help though

In addition to that, you can send an email to the club itself, even though I don't expect much help from that part. https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/contact-us-ticketing-services-co?fromarticle=true

Moreover, you can get through Peter Moor on Twitter and explain your situation.

I'll be sending multiple emails in the next few days, I don't give up easily after all the efforts of last year.

Obviously, The more the better

Cheers mates
Logged

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,219
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16772 on: Today at 02:50:49 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 02:16:51 pm
Honestly people viewing "time invested" as a reason to guarantee tickets.

You invested the time and money to buy a ticket to go to a game.

Some real self entitlement going on here. Unity is strength indeed

I'm viewing going to the game last season the same as going to the game the season before, and before, and before.

The club are not viewing it that way. They've null and voided loyalty from a season that had 4 home fixtures remaining.

Do I feel entitled to be guaranteed tickets based on last season? You better believe it.
Logged

Online sonofkenny

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16773 on: Today at 02:52:04 pm »
Quote from: JoeKopite on Today at 02:49:56 pm
To anyone who has been fucked over by this morning

We better send an email to Spirit of Shankly; to do so, you can go on spiritofshankly.com/contact-us/
Being a member is not necessary (£10 a year), it might help though

In addition to that, you can send an email to the club itself, even though I don't expect much help from that part. https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/contact-us-ticketing-services-co?fromarticle=true

Moreover, you can get through Peter Moor on Twitter and explain your situation.

I'll be sending multiple emails in the next few days, I don't give up easily after all the efforts of last year.

Obviously, The more the better

Cheers mates

Peter Moore left the Club 9 months ago mate.......
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,824
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16774 on: Today at 02:52:56 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 02:48:23 pm
If you weren't at Anfield on 9th September 1998 for the Coventry game then you should be at the back of the queue.

2-0 win midweek game? Was on holiday in Majorca but I can get a note from my mum.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,190
  • JFT96
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16775 on: Today at 02:54:11 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:52:04 pm
Peter Moore left the Club 9 months ago mate.......

And the vice chair of Spirit of Shankly is on the ticketing committee that came up with this criteria with the club
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,869
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16776 on: Today at 02:55:31 pm »
Same as when they got rid of the PTS scheme, plenty of people were miffed off. and complained Nothing changed.
This is designed to sell more 'memberships' to 'belong' to the BS family so they can 'belong' and have more of a chance of getting a ticket. While people on 12 and less now have even more of a fight on their hands.
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,171
  • J.F.T.96
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16777 on: Today at 02:56:18 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:52:56 pm
2-0 win midweek game? Was on holiday in Majorca but I can get a note from my mum.

Sorry no can do. My old man spent time and money getting me, him and my mum tickets for that game.

He even dropped me at uni the same day. Just the  41,768 others then
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,259
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16778 on: Today at 02:59:01 pm »
Quote from: GWats77 on Today at 02:17:07 pm
I think the touts will be down to CEX to buy a load of smart phones, add 20 names onto their cards, and use the phones as they did with the cards, the person then uses that phone to scan in.


The 20 names have to be provided at the start of the season, so they can't be selling tickets outside before each match. I mean they could be super organised and get people booked in for the season but it does make it harder for them.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,219
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16779 on: Today at 02:59:13 pm »


Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:55:31 pm
Same as when they got rid of the PTS scheme, plenty of people were miffed off. and complained Nothing changed.
This is designed to sell more 'memberships' to 'belong' to the BS family so they can 'belong' and have more of a chance of getting a ticket. While people on 12 and less now have even more of a fight on their hands.

Correct. But hey, it's the fans that have accumulated credits and been to loads of games that are the problem - according to some on here! Not the greed of the club simply wanting more memberships, using ticket lotteries as an incentive.
Logged

Online CornerTakenQuickly

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 103
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16780 on: Today at 03:08:25 pm »
Got a response from someone at SOS- no more help than contacting the TO, but will be interesting to see what this announcement is tomorrow:

"I understand your frustration, but the club made the decision to use season 18/19 credits because , as you say, of the number of people it would affect. Using that season affects 300 members, had they not done that many more would have been affected.
As they had to make a decision, they chose this so that the smallest number of fans would lose out.
The club are set to make a further announcement on this tomorrow."
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,703
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16781 on: Today at 03:10:20 pm »
How many MORE memberships do yous think the club will sell with this change in process?

At £35 each, for it to be any significant difference, say they'd want £2m out of it? That's an extra 57000 memberships. They aren't going to sell an EXTRA 57000 memberships because they've now introduced a ballot.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,259
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16782 on: Today at 03:13:46 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:55:31 pm
Same as when they got rid of the PTS scheme, plenty of people were miffed off. and complained Nothing changed.
This is designed to sell more 'memberships' to 'belong' to the BS family so they can 'belong' and have more of a chance of getting a ticket. While people on 12 and less now have even more of a fight on their hands.

At least before people will have felt a bit in control of their fate - buying a membership to enter a ballot is the ultimate money-wasting lottery.

And yes, I'm still miffed they binned off the PTS!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16783 on: Today at 03:14:27 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 11:29:01 am
Thats exactly right. i feel for those that may miss out but there are so many different moving parts they couldn't help everyone

I mean it's very simple. You reward the people who attend the games.

That's literally what the loyalty system is

Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,259
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16784 on: Today at 03:15:23 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:10:20 pm
How many MORE memberships do yous think the club will sell with this change in process?

At £35 each, for it to be any significant difference, say they'd want £2m out of it? That's an extra 57000 memberships. They aren't going to sell an EXTRA 57000 memberships because they've now introduced a ballot.

Cannot believe people still pay the full whack instead of getting a light membership.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online sonofkenny

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16785 on: Today at 03:17:56 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 03:14:27 pm
I mean it's very simple. You reward the people who attend the games.

That's literally what the loyalty system is



Attend or buy?

Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,869
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16786 on: Today at 03:19:29 pm »
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 455
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16787 on: Today at 03:20:37 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:10:20 pm
How many MORE memberships do yous think the club will sell with this change in process?

At £35 each, for it to be any significant difference, say they'd want £2m out of it? That's an extra 57000 memberships. They aren't going to sell an EXTRA 57000 memberships because they've now introduced a ballot.

They've given everyone £5 off next season tho so its reet
Logged

Online sonofkenny

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16788 on: Today at 03:20:50 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 03:19:29 pm
Exactly!

if its attend we would NOT be having a conversation about 13 credits.....
Logged

Offline Harinder

  • RAWK Star. Top Kharbooja. Heat-Sikhing Missile Launcher. Purveyor of burning bushes, interpreter of dreams, provider of Egyptian travel before the age of 30, and saviour of RAWK. Also he has a beard.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,663
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16789 on: Today at 03:21:04 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 01:21:09 pm
Sorry to pester Harinder, is there going to be a pre-login for guaranteed sales so the site is not flooded with people 'trying their arm'

Hi, no apologies needed! I've not heard of a pre-login to be honest. The new system got implemented during lockdown and I don't think it's had a bulk sale to deal with yet. I know it was used for the matches prior to xmas. I will ask if we can get the load tests it went under and what filtering will happen if any during login
Logged
Quote from: @Pheeny on June  2, 2015, 07:24:04 pm
Just clicked on the main board and my virus scanner came back with this

"When we visited this site, we found it exhibited one or more risky behaviors."


:lmao

Strip his knighthood https://submissions.epetitions.direct.gov.uk/petitions/47770

Online scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16790 on: Today at 03:21:55 pm »
Test
Logged

Online scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16791 on: Today at 03:23:03 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 11:51:56 am
i think the point is that if they did this differently there would be another group of people unhappy.  using 19/20 would be very difficult to do.

I dont know hoe people can be unhappy at using the previous season for league credits which is the way its always been done
Logged

Offline Harinder

  • RAWK Star. Top Kharbooja. Heat-Sikhing Missile Launcher. Purveyor of burning bushes, interpreter of dreams, provider of Egyptian travel before the age of 30, and saviour of RAWK. Also he has a beard.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,663
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16792 on: Today at 03:23:27 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Today at 01:52:19 pm
How do we name them up front - is there a link on the website or do you know when this option will be available? Thank you

Hi, we're all awaiting that one! I suspect it will be a link in ticketing portal under account. It shouldn't be confused with the existing friends and family thing that is there for when buying tickets on behalf of someone else. If I recall that was advised back to club by others already
Logged
Quote from: @Pheeny on June  2, 2015, 07:24:04 pm
Just clicked on the main board and my virus scanner came back with this

"When we visited this site, we found it exhibited one or more risky behaviors."


:lmao

Strip his knighthood https://submissions.epetitions.direct.gov.uk/petitions/47770

Online Jon_YNWA82

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16793 on: Today at 03:23:32 pm »
Quote from: Harinder on Today at 03:21:04 pm
Hi, no apologies needed! I've not heard of a pre-login to be honest. The new system got implemented during lockdown and I don't think it's had a bulk sale to deal with yet. I know it was used for the matches prior to xmas. I will ask if we can get the load tests it went under and what filtering will happen if any during login

I tried testing this new site by trying to log on for the ballot but it wouldn't let me through so hoping they've started a implement a smarter system. 
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 455
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16794 on: Today at 03:25:03 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Today at 03:08:25 pm
Got a response from someone at SOS- no more help than contacting the TO, but will be interesting to see what this announcement is tomorrow:

"I understand your frustration, but the club made the decision to use season 18/19 credits because , as you say, of the number of people it would affect. Using that season affects 300 members, had they not done that many more would have been affected.
As they had to make a decision, they chose this so that the smallest number of fans would lose out.
The club are set to make a further announcement on this tomorrow."

Hopefully they publish numbers of whos in what category
Or change their minds...

But yes, it sounds like the least number have been affected given all the things I have seen

Gotta draw the line somewhere, everyone just has a different opinion on where its drawn and why
Logged

Online scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16795 on: Today at 03:25:30 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:52:15 am
Its funny though isn't it? Because it was you who spent a full season telling everyone how you knew the cheat to the ticketing website, bragging about how you always had your tickets within a few minutes, and gloating that you'd reached the magic 13+ for the guaranteed sales for the next season and yet it was all for nothing...now THAT is irony!

Well this is a complete and utter lie isn't it.

I certainly didn't spend all season saying that, in fact I spent all season saying I DIDN'T know the secret, because everyone assumed I did.

I worked it out towards the end of the season. And do you know how many tickets I got using the secret?

Absolutely fucking none.
Logged

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,219
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16796 on: Today at 03:25:34 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 03:23:03 pm
I dont know hoe people can be unhappy at using the previous season for league credits which is the way its always been done

Blows my mind. Literally not asking for anything different here.

Use the previous seasons LOYALTY, and use the benchmark of 68% of games attended to reward the LOYALTY like EVERY other season. That should be the absolute bare minimum.

Then we can talk about if you actually bought a ticket and it was called off.
Logged

Online sonofkenny

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16797 on: Today at 03:25:44 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 03:23:03 pm
I dont know hoe people can be unhappy at using the previous season for league credits which is the way its always been done

But this is not 'normal' circumstances is it?  it is a totally unique situation.  As several people have said, there will have been so many issues and considerations with using 19/20 it would have been unworkable.  You can see some of the issues on this thread.
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 455
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16798 on: Today at 03:26:03 pm »
Quote from: Harinder on Today at 03:21:04 pm
Hi, no apologies needed! I've not heard of a pre-login to be honest. The new system got implemented during lockdown and I don't think it's had a bulk sale to deal with yet. I know it was used for the matches prior to xmas. I will ask if we can get the load tests it went under and what filtering will happen if any during login

Its currently in place mate

Cant see ballots without logging in AND qualifying for it
Logged

Offline Harinder

  • RAWK Star. Top Kharbooja. Heat-Sikhing Missile Launcher. Purveyor of burning bushes, interpreter of dreams, provider of Egyptian travel before the age of 30, and saviour of RAWK. Also he has a beard.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,663
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16799 on: Today at 03:26:27 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:05:53 pm
Up to 20 is a bit mad in itself really. You could name 18 and all go to a game each in that scenario? Obviously that will only work if the intention in the future is to keep the credits to the named card holder as opposed to the attendee.

Originally it was 6! I think the 20 is there due to possible government guidelines due to covid meaning if someone couldn't attend due to geographical restrictions then seat doesn't go empty if 6 exhausted. For next season it's a free hit whilst club see how it is used. Clearly, I don't think the intention for anyone should be for giving out the seat continually or say if it were just 6 or 600, the primary member never attends!
Logged
Quote from: @Pheeny on June  2, 2015, 07:24:04 pm
Just clicked on the main board and my virus scanner came back with this

"When we visited this site, we found it exhibited one or more risky behaviors."


:lmao

Strip his knighthood https://submissions.epetitions.direct.gov.uk/petitions/47770
Pages: 1 ... 415 416 417 418 419 [420] 421   Go Up
« previous next »
 