Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16720 on: Today at 01:07:21 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:58:21 pm
And those people in the ifs and buts also need consideration, not just you, because you magically happened to refresh enough and be able to afford/attend the first 13 home fixtures.

Might as well pro-rata over the past decade and see if people have the same concerns.

If we are in agreement that the 'ifs and buts' also wanted to get to the magic 13+. Those people didn't invest their time and energy into getting tickets, did they? And that's the point.

You cannot just cut people loose that went through the actual pain of getting tickets.

And your comment about the last 10 years is stupid as well. I get the feeling you're just saying 'things' now.

I am asking for last season to be treated like other seasons, when 68% of games attended means you're guaranteed. I'm not asking for anything unbelievably shocking here.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16721 on: Today at 01:09:28 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:04:48 pm
Sorry, I have one more question! Do the F&F have to be official members?

Nope, I asked that one at forum meetings. They just need to be named up front. Once named, they can't change until the following season so pick the 20 carefully!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16722 on: Today at 01:12:15 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 11:29:51 am
Yeah deffo 15 there. Did you get the email?

I have not had an email yet and I went to 17 games.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16723 on: Today at 01:13:38 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 01:12:15 pm
I have not had an email yet and I went to 17 games.

Yeah. I think its good if you dont have an email- so I think I need to contact them. Its all their on my history. My name, number and got the email confirmations! 
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16724 on: Today at 01:14:27 pm »
Quote from: Harinder on Today at 01:09:28 pm
Nope, I asked that one at forum meetings. They just need to be named up front. Once named, they can't change until the following season so pick the 20 carefully!

Thanks! So the original ticket holder keeps the credit I assume as some could be passed to non-members?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16725 on: Today at 01:16:50 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:14:27 pm
Thanks! So the original ticket holder keeps the credit I assume as some could be passed to non-members?

Making it totally pointless.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16726 on: Today at 01:17:49 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:14:27 pm
Thanks! So the original ticket holder keeps the credit I assume as some could be passed to non-members?

No credits next season :)
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16727 on: Today at 01:21:09 pm »
Quote from: Harinder on Today at 01:09:28 pm
Nope, I asked that one at forum meetings. They just need to be named up front. Once named, they can't change until the following season so pick the 20 carefully!

Sorry to pester Harinder, is there going to be a pre-login for guaranteed sales so the site is not flooded with people 'trying their arm'
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16728 on: Today at 01:24:47 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:17:49 pm
No credits next season :)

Yeah, I'm thinking ahead now ;D
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16729 on: Today at 01:24:56 pm »
More interested in the away credits personally, I have 14 from 18/19 and was on 12 for 19/20 so sort of makes sense for aways to stick with 18/19... Relieved the home & away cup credits will remain

Not gonna though lie I'd be livid if I had all the homes from last season and not many from 18/19. Proper kick in the balls
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16730 on: Today at 01:27:51 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:58:21 pm
And those people in the ifs and buts also need consideration, not just you, because you magically happened to refresh enough and be able to afford/attend the first 13 home fixtures.

Might as well pro-rata over the past decade and see if people have the same concerns.

Ridiculous argument. Completely missing the point. Those lads/lasses bought tickets for the games. Others didn't. That's unfortunate for them but even more unfortunate for those who actually purchased for the requisite games.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16731 on: Today at 01:30:56 pm »
Any ideas if or how it's possible to change a full membership to a light membership?

The membership section in my account just lets me tick a checkbox but that's about it, doesn't show any update/delete/... options

Cheers
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16732 on: Today at 01:33:01 pm »
Let it expire then buy a light membership?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16733 on: Today at 01:35:09 pm »
Quote from: JoeKopite on Today at 12:55:01 pm
I am one of those fucked over with 13/15 last season.

I kindly ask everyone in my situation to contact Spirti of Shankly and Peter Moore via email and/or social media.

Let's call it out, it is not fair for us.

Hasn't Peter Moore moved on?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16734 on: Today at 01:36:37 pm »
£5 discount next season for those who need this season
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16735 on: Today at 01:43:21 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:40:54 am
May as well just convert us to seasies now if all 19 are guaranteed :D

Can we get the option to buy the same seat for all games too? Save accidentally missing a game... :D
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16736 on: Today at 01:44:16 pm »
Feel for those who went to all games last season. I'm on 4 from 18/19 and 1 from last season so not impacted at all. However I've done all the home fa/league cup games which have always been my way of guaranteeing a few games each season - hopefully that remains the case.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16737 on: Today at 01:52:19 pm »
Quote from: Harinder on Today at 01:09:28 pm
Nope, I asked that one at forum meetings. They just need to be named up front. Once named, they can't change until the following season so pick the 20 carefully!

How do we name them up front - is there a link on the website or do you know when this option will be available? Thank you
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16738 on: Today at 01:56:38 pm »
Anyone on 13+ should just be converted to season tickets. Its basically that. With a ballot scenario replacing the other sales its going to be unlikely anyone getting to 13+ again. Even if they did it for those on 17 games.
