Online choi

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16560 on: Today at 10:50:39 am »
Quote from: Harinder on Today at 10:47:42 am
On 2019/20, I think its around 300 that made it to 13+ credits that werent on 13+ the season before.

Where have you got that from? If that's the case, would it have been so hard to do given the relatively low number of new people qualifying?
Online sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16561 on: Today at 10:51:04 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:49:03 am
Or people who would have made it to 13+ with the final home games of the season

Exactly
Online viewing only

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16562 on: Today at 10:51:32 am »
Quote from: choi on Today at 10:49:31 am
Just got that

Same. Fucking huge insult from the club.
Online viewing only

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16563 on: Today at 10:52:33 am »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 10:51:04 am
Exactly

Pro rata it so if it is 13 games in a 19 game season then as we only played 15 games it should be 10.

Its a fucking simple answer. Club have dropped the ball here.
Online sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16564 on: Today at 10:53:50 am »
Quote from: viewing only on Today at 10:52:33 am
Pro rata it so if it is 13 games in a 19 game season then as we only played 15 games it should be 10.

Its a fucking simple answer. Club have dropped the ball here.

They really haven't.  Too many variables to use 19/20
Online redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16565 on: Today at 10:54:03 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:43:16 am

Just waiting for the inevitable tantrum despite everyone knowing this for weeks




:lmao

Stop stirring you ;D
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16566 on: Today at 10:54:22 am »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 10:49:17 am
Those saying its been known for weeks.

Its the first Ive heard about it as this the first time theyve made an official announcement on it.

But regardless. Doesnt make it alright just because some have apparently known for weeks.

Like someone telling you a few weeks before that theyre going to burn your house down, then they do it, and say Ah well, youve known for weeks... ha

I first brought it up on here, it had been heavily suggested from their previous posts and TO insider information

I just couldn't say for definite incase they changed their minds
Online viewing only

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16567 on: Today at 10:54:49 am »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 10:53:50 am
They really haven't.  Too many variables to use 19/20

Who are you? John fuckin Henry?
Offline Samio

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16568 on: Today at 10:55:12 am »
Quote from: Harinder on Today at 10:47:42 am
On 2019/20, I think its around 300 that made it to 13+ credits that werent on 13+ the season before.

My 13th game was going to be the Palace game, which I had a ticket for, that didnt go ahead.

But yeah sound, just disregard the literal days and days I spent buying those 13 tickets.

Absolute fucking joke and I will not be told otherwise.
Online viewing only

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16569 on: Today at 10:56:08 am »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 10:55:12 am
My 13th game was going to be the Palace game, which I had a ticket for, that didnt go ahead.

But yeah sound, just disregard the literal days and days I spent buying those 13 tickets.

Absolute fucking joke and I will not be told otherwise.

This is why it should have been pro rata from 19/20. I think its disgusting to be honest.
Online RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16570 on: Today at 10:56:08 am »
Im confused. Theyre using 18/19 for both 21/22 and 22/23, fine I get it I do understand it. But they emailed me saying I dont qualify but in 18/19 I went to over 13, think it was like 16
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16571 on: Today at 10:56:20 am »
Quote from: choi on Today at 10:50:39 am
Where have you got that from? If that's the case, would it have been so hard to do given the relatively low number of new people qualifying?

700 would have missed out who had 13 in 2018/19 but hadn't reached it in 19/20
Only 300 miss out this way....

Ideally would do 13 from either season but then they'd piss off the new people who had 13 before 4 got cancelled
Online sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16572 on: Today at 10:56:40 am »
Quote from: viewing only on Today at 10:54:49 am
Who are you? John fuckin Henry?

No, just someone who reads what is said and forms an opinion without having to use foul language when someone disagrees with me.

Jog on lid
Offline Samio

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16573 on: Today at 10:57:02 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:54:22 am
I first brought it up on here, it had been heavily suggested from their previous posts and TO insider information

I just couldn't say for definite incase they changed their minds

Oh right, thats that then. The world should have known because you mentioned it in here.

More fool me.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16574 on: Today at 10:57:14 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:40:18 am
I think it might annoy *some* fans but the decision not to count 21/22 credits is the right decision to have. There's going to be a lot of pandemic anxiety, people unsure and possibly even new variants of concern. So whilst things are unknown, it seems a sensible decision to make.

There's also the uncertainty. Who's to say come November or December we don't have to go behind closed doors again.

Fingers crossed we dont. But if people are under the impression things can't get suddenly worse very quickly have some pretty short memories of early 2020
Online sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #16575 on: Today at 10:57:40 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:56:20 am
700 would have missed out who had 13 in 2018/19 but hadn't reached it in 19/20
Only 300 miss out this way....

Ideally would do 13 from either season but then they'd piss off the new people who had 13 before 4 got cancelled

exactly, no one wins in this but it is the fairest way
