On 2019/20, I think its around 300 that made it to 13+ credits that werent on 13+ the season before.
Or people who would have made it to 13+ with the final home games of the season
Just got that
Exactly
Pro rata it so if it is 13 games in a 19 game season then as we only played 15 games it should be 10. Its a fucking simple answer. Club have dropped the ball here.
Just waiting for the inevitable tantrum despite everyone knowing this for weeks
Those saying its been known for weeks.Its the first Ive heard about it as this the first time theyve made an official announcement on it.But regardless. Doesnt make it alright just because some have apparently known for weeks.Like someone telling you a few weeks before that theyre going to burn your house down, then they do it, and say Ah well, youve known for weeks... ha
They really haven't. Too many variables to use 19/20
My 13th game was going to be the Palace game, which I had a ticket for, that didnt go ahead.But yeah sound, just disregard the literal days and days I spent buying those 13 tickets.Absolute fucking joke and I will not be told otherwise.
Where have you got that from? If that's the case, would it have been so hard to do given the relatively low number of new people qualifying?
Who are you? John fuckin Henry?
I first brought it up on here, it had been heavily suggested from their previous posts and TO insider information I just couldn't say for definite incase they changed their minds
I think it might annoy *some* fans but the decision not to count 21/22 credits is the right decision to have. There's going to be a lot of pandemic anxiety, people unsure and possibly even new variants of concern. So whilst things are unknown, it seems a sensible decision to make.
Page created in 0.023 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.54]