Can I ask why you think you shouldn't be able to transfer a ticket? I agree it should be limited but not stopped.





Yeah, I agree on this, a late emergency can always occur. I know there are always people that will take the piss but that's the same with STs as well. They can offer out their ST to friends without the risk of losing it. Shouldn't they be using it or losing it as well?I am surprised the new F&F thing won't have to be to other members though (for members or STs).