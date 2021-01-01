This still falls under the "whatever they decide someone will be pissed off" category mate. There'll never be a perfect way to do this no matter what the club do.



Yeah I'm not suggesting it isn't.But I personally think it would be harder to argue against attendance over a longer period of time and a higher amount of games required. The people getting boxed off would have done the most number of games. And that is after all the point of a credit system, they'd just be applying it differently in this circumstance. Which is a pretty big circumstance. But who knows.They could alternatively just deal with all 19 as if you would have attended and include the people who bought the 4 but didn't get the chance to go, but there would be complaints over that as they never actually needed to attend the final games. But let's face it, short of returning the tickets to the club, they'd likely have got them as credits whether they went or not. As you say, there won't be a perfect solution.