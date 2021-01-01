It's a contentious issue because if you reach that 13 that's you basically set for life unless they drastically change the way tickets are done or something, guaranteed to reach the minimum every year, it's a ST in all but name (obviously the 3 new teams aren't included but still) so yeah when people qualified or were on 12/11 games from 19/20 they have every reason to fight, I think some in the guaranteed club don't realise the amount of time some of us spent getting tickets, I'm talking days of total time over the last 3 years personally