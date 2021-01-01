« previous next »
Members Sales

redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 07:58:38 pm
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

NeoAdjuvant

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 09:34:23 pm
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Yesterday at 05:00:47 pm
The club has always stated on the ticket sale notice when credits will not be given for a particular game (they are clearly concerned that people will complain when they don't get credits for a game they attended). Do people really think that they would look at 15 games and think they meant nothing just because we didn't have a full season. There would be a lot of people pissed off by this. For example, I attended all 15 games that season, but only attended 6 the season before. I'm probably one of many on this forum in a similar situation. We are not trying to make the criteria to suit ourselves- we are saying the criteria should be based on 19/20 as it has always been based upon the previous season. The only question should be what number is the criteria put at. Can I ask are people just making these suggestions to do away with credits from 19/20 to wind everyone up? (It's working as you can tell)

Absolutely bang on the money imo.

Very easy for people in the 13+ club for a few years to say it makes more sense to go back to 18/19
Alf

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 11:32:03 pm
Glad I got out of this rat race last summer.
TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
Today at 01:52:43 am
Quote from: NeoAdjuvant on Yesterday at 09:34:23 pm
Absolutely bang on the money imo.

Very easy for people in the 13+ club for a few years to say it makes more sense to go back to 18/19
and they'd stay in the club unless they have didn't have go at all in 19/20, bizarre to just disregard 15 games, if the criteria is 10/11 from 19/20 no one loses out
TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
Today at 01:55:38 am
It's a contentious issue because if you reach that 13 that's you basically set for life unless they drastically change the way tickets are done or something, guaranteed to reach the minimum every year, it's a ST in all but name (obviously the 3 new teams aren't included but still) so yeah when people qualified or were on 12/11 games from 19/20 they have every reason to fight, I think some in the guaranteed club don't realise the amount of time some of us spent getting tickets, I'm talking days of total time over the last 3 years personally
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 06:55:00 am
If the club really were going to use the 15 games from 19/20.... then why didn't they do this back in December?

I think that is the biggest indicator here that they plan on scrapping them off  :wave
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 06:56:38 am
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Yesterday at 05:00:47 pm
There would be a lot of people pissed off by this.

Would be a lot of people pissed off no matter what decision they make, wouldn't be anything new
scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:31:04 am
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Yesterday at 05:00:47 pm
The club has always stated on the ticket sale notice when credits will not be given for a particular game (they are clearly concerned that people will complain when they don't get credits for a game they attended). Do people really think that they would look at 15 games and think they meant nothing just because we didn't have a full season. There would be a lot of people pissed off by this. For example, I attended all 15 games that season, but only attended 6 the season before. I'm probably one of many on this forum in a similar situation. We are not trying to make the criteria to suit ourselves- we are saying the criteria should be based on 19/20 as it has always been based upon the previous season. The only question should be what number is the criteria put at. Can I ask are people just making these suggestions to do away with credits from 19/20 to wind everyone up? (It's working as you can tell)

Certainly winding me up. Were talking about 15 games here, not a handfull

Might as well do away with loyalty altogether, its pretty much what is being advocated there.
scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:32:51 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 06:55:00 am
If the club really were going to use the 15 games from 19/20.... then why didn't they do this back in December?


Because of fan update.
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:36:07 am
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 07:32:51 am
Because of fan update.

Had plenty of opportunity to do fan update for the few hundred who had made the jump in the 19/20 season over the summer period

Especially when the original plan was fans from October!
scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:39:50 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:36:07 am
Had plenty of opportunity to do fan update for the few hundred who had made the jump in the 19/20 season over the summer period

Especially when the original plan was fans from October!

But for whatever reason they didnt. So when it come to selling tickets at short notice in December they just sold to those who had done fan update, and the first group guaranteed to have done it was the class of 18/19. It was exceptional rules for exceptional circumstances.

Were back to normal next season, all being well.
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:42:55 am
We'll see

I do hope they'll use last seasons, most of the people I go with only made the jump last season from 4+ to having all 15

I like to expect the worst outcome, then anything better is a nice bonus - it saves the disappointments in life  :D
ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:43:34 am
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 07:39:50 am
But for whatever reason they didnt. So when it come to selling tickets at short notice in December they just sold to those who had done fan update, and the first group guaranteed to have done it was the class of 18/19. It was exceptional rules for exceptional circumstances.

Were back to normal next season, all being well.

But we are not, its not all going to be magically back to normal.  There will be greater requirement to know who is in the stadium for contact tracing.
