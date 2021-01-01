The club has always stated on the ticket sale notice when credits will not be given for a particular game (they are clearly concerned that people will complain when they don't get credits for a game they attended). Do people really think that they would look at 15 games and think they meant nothing just because we didn't have a full season. There would be a lot of people pissed off by this. For example, I attended all 15 games that season, but only attended 6 the season before. I'm probably one of many on this forum in a similar situation. We are not trying to make the criteria to suit ourselves- we are saying the criteria should be based on 19/20 as it has always been based upon the previous season. The only question should be what number is the criteria put at. Can I ask are people just making these suggestions to do away with credits from 19/20 to wind everyone up? (It's working as you can tell)
Absolutely bang on the money imo.
Very easy for people in the 13+ club for a few years to say it makes more sense to go back to 18/19