Don't qualify for the league criteria at the current minute.. The 2k thing baffles me that we have 2k in a 54k yet you'll have the same amount in a 16k stadium just over the water so in respect of distancing etc it would make more sense of a %.



Be interesting to see what criteria happens if we get the FA Cup 3rd round home tie..... and then the European knockout rounds in February providing we remain in tier 2.



The reviewing every 2 weeks makes it a little tougher for turnaround for the club too.. if we drop to tier 3 again, suddenly we get locked out and if we drop to tier 1 suddenly they need to decide how to allocate an additional 2k.