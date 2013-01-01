I really dont think you are getting the point at all



We all know it wont happen that way, but its not a stupid question not when lots of companies have been given people special treatment for keeping up subscriptions with them during the pandemic.I known of places giving them priority booking for those that supported them during the pandemic, giving away free t-shirts, extending the time of memberships.But at the end of the day it will come down to season ticket holders or season ticket holders and members with purchase history that will get the chance to go.to be honest I wouldn't put any hope in going as this government will propbably change its mind anyway. I got excited and was looking forward when they announced about possible attending in October and that never happened.