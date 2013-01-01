« previous next »
scouser102002

Reply #15560 on: Yesterday at 09:02:16 PM
Quote from: AttaRed on Yesterday at 07:22:21 PM
Am I right in thinking that any tickets that a member does manage to get this season, won't count towards future selling arrangements? So assuming at the start of next season we are back to full capacity, it would be members with 13+ credits from 19/20 season who get first dibs in the members sale?

Yes, they confirmed that in October
red_Mark1980

Reply #15561 on: Yesterday at 10:33:58 PM
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 09:01:32 PM
I just dont see how a member who renewed before another member gets priority? It makes absolutely no sense. Why does it matter when someone renewed? I just dont see how that is in any way a legitimate reason for someone to have priority

Why would I renew my membership in the summer when there were no games on sale and wasnt going to be for the forseeable?

So it benefits you if they don't give priority to people who have already paid.

In the same way it benefits my friend if they give priority to season ticket holders with an L1 postcode.

The sales threads and members threads are constantly full of People arguing that people exactly like them should have priority over others.

Locals Vs Out of towners.

People who've been a member for years Vs people who signed up in the most recent year.

It's natural and it happens in all walks of life. Again, it probably won't matter as the odds will be worse than cup final tickets.
scouser102002

Reply #15562 on: Yesterday at 11:18:05 PM
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 10:33:58 PM
So it benefits you if they don't give priority to people who have already paid.

In the same way it benefits my friend if they give priority to season ticket holders with an L1 postcode.

The sales threads and members threads are constantly full of People arguing that people exactly like them should have priority over others.

Locals Vs Out of towners.

People who've been a member for years Vs people who signed up in the most recent year.

It's natural and it happens in all walks of life. Again, it probably won't matter as the odds will be worse than cup final tickets.

This is not about what benefits me or doesnt benefit me. Its about stupid ways to decide things.

How about we give priority to those whose surnames begin with A-H?
Barneylfc∗

Reply #15563 on: Today at 12:19:45 AM
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 11:18:05 PM
This is not about what benefits me or doesnt benefit me. Its about stupid ways to decide things.

How about we give priority to those whose surnames begin with A-H?

As long as they're starting with A and ending with H I'm fine with that. I'm B  ;D
scouser102002

Reply #15564 on: Today at 01:01:43 AM
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:19:45 AM
As long as they're starting with A and ending with H I'm fine with that. I'm B  ;D

Im H which is why I went up to that :D
red_Mark1980

Reply #15565 on: Today at 07:02:59 AM
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 11:18:05 PM
This is not about what benefits me or doesnt benefit me. Its about stupid ways to decide things.

How about we give priority to those whose surnames begin with A-H?

They make decisions people don't agree with all the time.

Plenty don't think it's right season ticket holders get to pick if they go on the auto cup scheme each year before mere members.

You can easily identify those who don't think it's a good idea. Very few will be season ticket holders.

Limit it to surnames beginning with H who live in your postcode.

I'm sure you'd be OK with that stupid decision.
scouser102002

Reply #15566 on: Today at 08:15:29 AM
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:02:59 AM
They make decisions people don't agree with all the time.

Plenty don't think it's right season ticket holders get to pick if they go on the auto cup scheme each year before mere members.

You can easily identify those who don't think it's a good idea. Very few will be season ticket holders.

Limit it to surnames beginning with H who live in your postcode.

I'm sure you'd be OK with that stupid decision.

I really dont think you are getting the point at all
TeddyTime33

Reply #15567 on: Today at 08:32:27 AM
There's no reason to give priority to members who renewed their membership, when is the cutoff date for example? Every year as soon as you buy your membership your eligible for tickets, they made it clear that tickets weren't ever guaranteed with this years membership too, i have 3 years history but a new member who signed up last year and renewed should be ahead of me? Doesn't make sense, members are all equal at the start then purchase history applies
red_Mark1980

Reply #15568 on: Today at 08:53:13 AM
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 08:15:29 AM
I really dont think you are getting the point at all

You're the one who isn't getting my point. I'll leave it alone now.

Have a good day. Up the reds.
ChrisLFCKOP

Reply #15569 on: Today at 09:23:03 AM
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 08:15:29 AM
I really dont think you are getting the point at all

We all know it wont happen that way, but its not a stupid question not when lots of companies have been given people special treatment for keeping up subscriptions with them during the pandemic.

I known of places giving them priority booking for those that supported them during the pandemic, giving away free t-shirts, extending the time of memberships.

But at the end of the day it will come down to season ticket holders or season ticket holders and members with purchase history that will get the chance to go.

to be honest I wouldn't put any hope in going as this government will propbably change its mind anyway.  I got excited and was looking forward when they announced about possible attending in October and that never happened.
scouser102002

Reply #15570 on: Today at 11:21:58 AM
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 09:23:03 AM
We all know it wont happen that way, but its not a stupid question not when lots of companies have been given people special treatment for keeping up subscriptions with them during the pandemic.

I known of places giving them priority booking for those that supported them during the pandemic, giving away free t-shirts, extending the time of memberships.

But at the end of the day it will come down to season ticket holders or season ticket holders and members with purchase history that will get the chance to go.

to be honest I wouldn't put any hope in going as this government will propbably change its mind anyway.  I got excited and was looking forward when they announced about possible attending in October and that never happened.

Comparing it to the STH/members debate though, at least that has some logic to it.

Going off which member paid first is as stupid as which surname begins A-H in my opinion.
scouser102002

Reply #15571 on: Today at 11:22:14 AM
Tier 2 confirmed.
G a r y

Reply #15572 on: Today at 11:30:50 AM
Any spares for Wolves at home there?
didopich

Reply #15573 on: Today at 11:43:39 AM
Like I said a few days ago.. Liverpool is in tier 2 now gimme my ticket lol
30fiver

Reply #15574 on: Today at 11:45:51 AM
Sure there'll still be some c*** complaining about it
scouser102002

Reply #15575 on: Today at 12:16:57 PM
My worry now is, those of us who got to 13 last season haven't done fan update but could be eligible for tickets in these 2k. If by some miracle we are and are successful in any ballot I can see there being problems with getting in with no fan update completed.
