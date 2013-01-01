« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 726251 times)

Quote from: AttaRed on Today at 07:22:21 PM
Am I right in thinking that any tickets that a member does manage to get this season, won't count towards future selling arrangements? So assuming at the start of next season we are back to full capacity, it would be members with 13+ credits from 19/20 season who get first dibs in the members sale?

Yes, they confirmed that in October
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 09:01:32 PM
I just dont see how a member who renewed before another member gets priority? It makes absolutely no sense. Why does it matter when someone renewed? I just dont see how that is in any way a legitimate reason for someone to have priority

Why would I renew my membership in the summer when there were no games on sale and wasnt going to be for the forseeable?

So it benefits you if they don't give priority to people who have already paid.

In the same way it benefits my friend if they give priority to season ticket holders with an L1 postcode.

The sales threads and members threads are constantly full of People arguing that people exactly like them should have priority over others.

Locals Vs Out of towners.

People who've been a member for years Vs people who signed up in the most recent year.

It's natural and it happens in all walks of life. Again, it probably won't matter as the odds will be worse than cup final tickets.
