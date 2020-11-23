« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 725740 times)

Offline gazzam1963

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15520 on: November 23, 2020, 07:38:42 PM »
Season ticket holder / purple wheelie bin ..criteria sorted
Offline didopich

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15521 on: November 23, 2020, 09:40:59 PM »
With vaccines starting this month I'm pretty sure ground will be full in May.
Half full by Easter and upto 12k by feb
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15522 on: November 23, 2020, 10:59:59 PM »
Quote from: Biscuitman on November 23, 2020, 05:16:59 PM
Even if they're from an area with a lower infection rate  than Liverpool?

I'm from Belfast, and itching to get to a game. But I 100% agree it should locals only until it is safe for anyone travelling from anywhere else.
Offline daindan

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15523 on: November 23, 2020, 11:25:05 PM »
Quote from: didopich on November 23, 2020, 09:40:59 PM
With vaccines starting this month I'm pretty sure ground will be full in May.
Half full by Easter and upto 12k by feb
Can only hope the vaccines are approved and are effective in the masses.  people were pretty sure wed be back to normal by Xmas previously. I think it will depend on how we see out the rest of the winter. I think back to normal next season. I cant see 12k in feb at anfield unless the north can stay out of tier 3 for a prolonged period of time
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15524 on: November 23, 2020, 11:26:15 PM »
Well anyone going wont be allowed to drink, shout or cheer.

Enjoy :D
Offline didopich

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15525 on: Yesterday at 12:40:53 AM »
Quote from: daindan on November 23, 2020, 11:25:05 PM
Can only hope the vaccines are approved and are effective in the masses.  people were pretty sure wed be back to normal by Xmas previously. I think it will depend on how we see out the rest of the winter. I think back to normal next season. I cant see 12k in feb at anfield unless the north can stay out of tier 3 for a prolonged period of time
What people said without an actual vaccine before is irrelevant. We now have a vaccine that costs £3 and ok in a normal fridge like the flu vaccine. You don't need everyone to take it to achieve herd immunity and drive the infection right down. The government were happy to go with 12.5k fans in July so will have no problem now. Liverpool is already showing numbers for tier 2. All the vulnerable people will take the vaccine and quite a few others. That will be enough just like with the flu vaccine. I have never taken it but if they say take it and you can go to Anfield than I will do.
Offline markthescouser

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15526 on: Yesterday at 07:44:11 AM »
Yea, you only need to have the over 40/50s and vulnerable vaccinated to remove the majority of issues. The risk of anyone catching it and becoming seriously ill becomes tiny, and comparable to other risks we take in life. Itll certainly remove any possibility of the NHS becoming over run. I dont think all restrictions will be lifted until a lot more of the population is vaccinated, around the summer sort of time, but they can certainly be relaxed a lot by Feb when that 50+/vulnerabile group is safe.

As for only tickets for certain people depending on where they live, I think thats above the clubs pay grade. It should be something that theyre asking for guidance on and if theyre told its fine to have someone sit in their own car and drive for an amount of time for the match then thats what they should allow. Making up their own extra safe rules shouldnt be something any organisation does imo. However as the tickets will have to be rationed anyway, the guidance may say that itd be sensible to skew the earlier games to more local fans initially, then fans from further away later on, as more people are vaccinated and any risks becomes lower.
Offline daindan

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15527 on: Yesterday at 08:27:26 AM »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 12:40:53 AM
What people said without an actual vaccine before is irrelevant. We now have a vaccine that costs £3 and ok in a normal fridge like the flu vaccine. You don't need everyone to take it to achieve herd immunity and drive the infection right down. The government were happy to go with 12.5k fans in July so will have no problem now. Liverpool is already showing numbers for tier 2. All the vulnerable people will take the vaccine and quite a few others. That will be enough just like with the flu vaccine. I have never taken it but if they say take it and you can go to Anfield than I will do.
You seem to be trusting the government to do the right thing. Ultimately I think this 2/4K thing is the way for the government to shift blame when theres a spike after Xmas. Also I dont like the notion of if you take it you can go somewhere, we have a choice here, it should be a minimum of a negative test.  I hope you are right about Liverpool but who knows what the government will do
Offline didopich

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15528 on: Yesterday at 10:19:34 AM »
I'm not trusting the government at all.. I just think with 10 vaccines coming out they want their opera House open lol and they will rush it through now
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15529 on: Yesterday at 12:15:03 PM »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on November 23, 2020, 07:38:42 PM
Season ticket holder / purple wheelie bin ..criteria sorted

There are no season ticket holders this year.

I'd say for the volume of members who have paid something this year, it would only be fair to allow some members to purchase a ticket
Online Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15530 on: Yesterday at 12:31:43 PM »
I dont think anyone is going to find what they do fair with so few tickets available
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15531 on: Yesterday at 12:32:37 PM »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 12:15:03 PM
There are no season ticket holders this year.

I'd say for the volume of members who have paid something this year, it would only be fair to allow some members to purchase a ticket

It would be nice to think the club would give a fraction to the STHs and a fraction to members but in reality theyll probably all go to the STHs. 

For European games would be interesting though as were all in it together
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15532 on: Yesterday at 12:37:06 PM »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 12:32:37 PM
It would be nice to think the club would give a fraction to the STHs and a fraction to members but in reality theyll probably all go to the STHs. 

For European games would be interesting though as were all in it together

They'd have to use last year's CL credits for a ballot for the CL games surely?
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15533 on: Yesterday at 12:54:58 PM »
I definitely think members will be included in the reckoning. The club are not going to miss out on a mass membership-selling opportunity.

But even if members are included I am not expecting to get hold of a ticket, not until the allocation increases drastically. We're talking 1k tickets available if they go 50/50 between members/STHs, if they ballot them the chances of getting one are slimmer than an ant's eyelash.

Won't stop me buying a membership and throwing my hat into the ring though! And I suspect many thousands will think the same which is why I can't see the club not going down that route
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15534 on: Yesterday at 01:18:38 PM »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 12:54:58 PM
I definitely think members will be included in the reckoning. The club are not going to miss out on a mass membership-selling opportunity.

But even if members are included I am not expecting to get hold of a ticket, not until the allocation increases drastically. We're talking 1k tickets available if they go 50/50 between members/STHs, if they ballot them the chances of getting one are slimmer than an ant's eyelash.

Won't stop me buying a membership and throwing my hat into the ring though! And I suspect many thousands will think the same which is why I can't see the club not going down that route

Only members with a certain number of credits though surely? A new member or someone on low credits from last season isn't going to get a look in so it would be pointless buying a membership. There's a finite number on 13+ (is it 5k?) so it's not like the club think they will sell 50k memberships on the back of news we might get 4,000 in the ground.
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15535 on: Yesterday at 01:25:30 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 01:18:38 PM
Only members with a certain number of credits though surely? A new member or someone on low credits from last season isn't going to get a look in so it would be pointless buying a membership. There's a finite number on 13+ (is it 5k?) so it's not like the club think they will sell 50k memberships on the back of news we might get 4,000 in the ground.

Oh yes, that is a given, I meant members with the required criteria. But it's still far more than what is available, and most of them havent bought a membership for this season yet.

I thought it was a lot more than 5k on 13+?

It was 5k originally, but I'm sure that went up? Could be wrong.
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15536 on: Yesterday at 01:48:21 PM »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 01:25:30 PM
Oh yes, that is a given, I meant members with the required criteria. But it's still far more than what is available, and most of them havent bought a membership for this season yet.

I thought it was a lot more than 5k on 13+?

It was 5k originally, but I'm sure that went up? Could be wrong.

Closer to 8/9k before fan update
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15537 on: Yesterday at 02:31:48 PM »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 01:48:21 PM
Closer to 8/9k before fan update
Cheers, could never remember if it increased from the initial 5k.
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15538 on: Yesterday at 03:02:54 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 02:31:48 PM
Cheers, could never remember if it increased from the initial 5k.

That's why there were fuck all left for the all members sales
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15539 on: Yesterday at 03:03:58 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 02:31:48 PM
Cheers, could never remember if it increased from the initial 5k.

Well... they never said it did

But given I was front of the queue for the 4+ and 0 credit sales, there was no more than 1-2k tickets per game. The usual U1 and U9 seats that were left from the 13+ were there with a few kids ones in annie road upper, then about 20 mins into the sale all of the restricted view seats in every stand got released which certainly doesn't make up much in total
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15540 on: Yesterday at 03:29:11 PM »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 12:15:03 PM
There are no season ticket holders this year.

I'd say for the volume of members who have paid something this year, it would only be fair to allow some members to purchase a ticket

I purposely didn't renew my membership. Presume there would still be time if there was a percentage of tickets going into a some form of members ballot?
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15541 on: Yesterday at 03:36:34 PM »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 03:29:11 PM
I purposely didn't renew my membership. Presume there would still be time if there was a percentage of tickets going into a some form of members ballot?

Yeah. Hopefully the club announce plans as soon as they know the tier info.
Online SingFongFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15542 on: Today at 12:02:44 PM »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 03:29:11 PM
I purposely didn't renew my membership. Presume there would still be time if there was a percentage of tickets going into a some form of members ballot?

Wonder if the club give priority to members (with required credits of course) who did renew?

Not saying they should, but its just something that occurred to me just now. I did renew mine after giving it some thought about whether I should.

Decided to in the end, because when it was up for renewal we all assumed at the time that wed be back in sooner or later this season, and I thought Id have to pay the fee at some point anyway!
Online RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15543 on: Today at 12:06:19 PM »
Think Jurgen sort of slipped up when yesterday when asked, he seemed to suggest we where getting 2K which would align with tier 2. Rumour has it Liverpool and London tier 2, other major cities tier 3, no one in tier 1.

Everton have also released there plans.... its between season ticket holders and hospitality in a ballot.

Cant help thinking well do something similar although if we where to do members.. would you all renew again? I havent bothered yet... but not sure if its worth it currently even for a chance of 2K?
Online RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15544 on: Today at 12:07:46 PM »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 12:02:44 PM
Wonder if the club give priority to members (with required credits of course) who did renew?

Not saying they should, but its just something that occurred to me just now. I did renew mine after giving it some thought about whether I should.

Decided to in the end, because when it was up for renewal we all assumed at the time that wed be back in sooner or later this season, and I thought Id have to pay the fee at some point anyway!

Yeah. I was thinking the same... whether they would prioritise people who renewed before the season started? But not sure if they can do that... as its just an extra 30 quid that theyd be missing out by stopping everyone else renewing theirs
Online SingFongFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15545 on: Today at 12:24:24 PM »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 12:07:46 PM
Yeah. I was thinking the same... whether they would prioritise people who renewed before the season started? But not sure if they can do that... as its just an extra 30 quid that theyd be missing out by stopping everyone else renewing theirs

True, they wont want to lose out on a load renewing to be in with a chance at the 2k tickets and that will probably be the deciding factor in that case.

However, they are actually selling memberships cheaper now though (got a generic treat someone to a membership for Christmas email yesterday and Im sure that said starting from £15.99.)

So if they werent giving priority to anyone renewing earlier - is that fair that everyone renewing now gets the same chance as members who paid the usual price in the summer?
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15546 on: Today at 12:37:04 PM »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 12:24:24 PM
True, they wont want to lose out on a load renewing to be in with a chance at the 2k tickets and that will probably be the deciding factor in that case.

However, they are actually selling memberships cheaper now though (got a generic treat someone to a membership for Christmas email yesterday and Im sure that said starting from £15.99.)

So if they werent giving priority to anyone renewing earlier - is that fair that everyone renewing now gets the same chance as members who paid the usual price in the summer?

In my eyes (as someone who renewed in the summer) No.

It's always the case with tickets and access to them. People will almost universally come down on the side that benefits them
Online SingFongFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15547 on: Today at 12:44:48 PM »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 12:37:04 PM
In my eyes (as someone who renewed in the summer) No.

It's always the case with tickets and access to them. People will almost universally come down on the side that benefits them

Having thought about it some more since I made my last post - wonder if theyd offer some sort of sweetener to members who renewed as normal (voucher for club shop perhaps?) rather than muddying the waters with different priorities regarding any ticket allocation?

All this is assuming members actually get a chance at any of the 2k of course - Im not convinced we will other than a very small percentage.
Online Welshred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15548 on: Today at 12:48:40 PM »
I doubt it, they said when they sent the renewal emails out that if you chose to renew then there wouldn't be any discounts or refunds further down the line. People who paid in the summer knew this.
Online SingFongFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #15549 on: Today at 01:20:47 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:48:40 PM
I doubt it, they said when they sent the renewal emails out that if you chose to renew then there wouldn't be any discounts or refunds further down the line. People who paid in the summer knew this.

Ok, fair enough if thats what they said - honestly cant remember, feels like a lifetime ago!
