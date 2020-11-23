Yea, you only need to have the over 40/50s and vulnerable vaccinated to remove the majority of issues. The risk of anyone catching it and becoming seriously ill becomes tiny, and comparable to other risks we take in life. Itll certainly remove any possibility of the NHS becoming over run. I dont think all restrictions will be lifted until a lot more of the population is vaccinated, around the summer sort of time, but they can certainly be relaxed a lot by Feb when that 50+/vulnerabile group is safe.



As for only tickets for certain people depending on where they live, I think thats above the clubs pay grade. It should be something that theyre asking for guidance on and if theyre told its fine to have someone sit in their own car and drive for an amount of time for the match then thats what they should allow. Making up their own extra safe rules shouldnt be something any organisation does imo. However as the tickets will have to be rationed anyway, the guidance may say that itd be sensible to skew the earlier games to more local fans initially, then fans from further away later on, as more people are vaccinated and any risks becomes lower.