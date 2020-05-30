Yea, you only need to have the over 40/50s and vulnerable vaccinated to remove the majority of issues. The risk of anyone catching it and becoming seriously ill becomes tiny, and comparable to other risks we take in life. Itll certainly remove any possibility of the NHS becoming over run. I dont think all restrictions will be lifted until a lot more of the population is vaccinated, around the summer sort of time, but they can certainly be relaxed a lot by Feb when that 50+/vulnerabile group is safe.
As for only tickets for certain people depending on where they live, I think thats above the clubs pay grade. It should be something that theyre asking for guidance on and if theyre told its fine to have someone sit in their own car and drive for an amount of time for the match then thats what they should allow. Making up their own extra safe rules shouldnt be something any organisation does imo. However as the tickets will have to be rationed anyway, the guidance may say that itd be sensible to skew the earlier games to more local fans initially, then fans from further away later on, as more people are vaccinated and any risks becomes lower.