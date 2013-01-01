Even if they're from an area with a lower infection rate than Liverpool?
With vaccines starting this month I'm pretty sure ground will be full in May. Half full by Easter and upto 12k by feb
Can only hope the vaccines are approved and are effective in the masses. people were pretty sure wed be back to normal by Xmas previously. I think it will depend on how we see out the rest of the winter. I think back to normal next season. I cant see 12k in feb at anfield unless the north can stay out of tier 3 for a prolonged period of time
