Can only hope the vaccines are approved and are effective in the masses. people were pretty sure wed be back to normal by Xmas previously. I think it will depend on how we see out the rest of the winter. I think back to normal next season. I cant see 12k in feb at anfield unless the north can stay out of tier 3 for a prolonged period of time



What people said without an actual vaccine before is irrelevant. We now have a vaccine that costs £3 and ok in a normal fridge like the flu vaccine. You don't need everyone to take it to achieve herd immunity and drive the infection right down. The government were happy to go with 12.5k fans in July so will have no problem now. Liverpool is already showing numbers for tier 2. All the vulnerable people will take the vaccine and quite a few others. That will be enough just like with the flu vaccine. I have never taken it but if they say take it and you can go to Anfield than I will do.