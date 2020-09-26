« previous next »
Re: Members Sales
September 26, 2020, 03:49:59 PM
I know a few who have had new cards
Re: Members Sales
September 29, 2020, 11:38:25 PM
Quote from: Alf on September 26, 2020, 03:43:40 PM
Last I heard 3 weeks ago, 2 people were working in the ticket office itself and the rest remotely. As a result, no new cards were being sent out.

A friend of mine hadn't received his membership card last year (first year with a light membership), then few weeks ago, after the auto renewal, he emailed the costumers services to ask for a new one. They told him they were about to post him a new one, but earlier this week he's got another email saying thay won't issue any new membership or st card this season.

The same day, another mate received a new card - identical to the one he's already got - with the full membership package..what a joke
Re: Members Sales
September 30, 2020, 06:21:48 AM
Quote from: JoeKopite on September 29, 2020, 11:38:25 PM
A friend of mine hadn't received his membership card last year (first year with a light membership), then few weeks ago, after the auto renewal, he emailed the costumers services to ask for a new one. They told him they were about to post him a new one, but earlier this week he's got another email saying thay won't issue any new membership or st card this season.

The same day, another mate received a new card - identical to the one he's already got - with the full membership package..what a joke

My guess is that perhaps the members that completed the fan update will get a new card? Thats the only logical thing I can think off... in other words that most likely not the case  :P
Re: Members Sales
October 4, 2020, 04:53:56 PM
Didn't bother renewing for obvious reasons

But was in the club shop yesterday, thought i'd try my luck with 10% off using my card, and it worked

Re: Members Sales
October 5, 2020, 01:36:14 AM
Quote from: PaulKS on October  4, 2020, 04:53:56 PM
Didn't bother renewing for obvious reasons

But was in the club shop yesterday, thought i'd try my luck with 10% off using my card, and it worked
probably should've tried mine when I spent 200 odd quid in August...
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 06:54:41 PM
Tried to find the new ticket site to login and check I'd reset my password, pretty sure I did but cannot seem to find the new ticket site.

Club emailed about checking.

Anyone got the link?
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:17:57 PM
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 06:54:41 PM
Tried to find the new ticket site to login and check I'd reset my password, pretty sure I did but cannot seem to find the new ticket site.

Club emailed about checking.

Anyone got the link?

ticketing.liverpoolfc.com
Re: Members Sales
Today at 06:46:25 AM
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:17:57 PM
ticketing.liverpoolfc.com

Thanks but that just takes me to the password reset page, which i have done.
Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:29:52 AM
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 06:46:25 AM
Thanks but that just takes me to the password reset page, which i have done.

thats the right link for the ticketing site. click on the icon top right hand site and youll be able to log in https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/#
Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:36:47 AM
Quote from: wewonit5timesinistanbul on Today at 08:29:52 AM
thats the right link for the ticketing site. click on the icon top right hand site and youll be able to log in https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/#

Thats really weird, on my chromebook it takes me to reset password but on the work laptop it takes me to login screen.

Thanks, managed to login and check everything is ok.
Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:16:09 AM
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 08:36:47 AM
Thats really weird, on my chromebook it takes me to reset password but on the work laptop it takes me to login screen.

Thanks, managed to login and check everything is ok.

Found similar. Also found that the 'checkout' button doesn't appear on firefox for me but appears fine on Chrome.
Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:58:29 AM
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 09:16:09 AM
Found similar. Also found that the 'checkout' button doesn't appear on firefox for me but appears fine on Chrome.

Oh this going to fun when we finally get back to buying tickets.
Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:04:40 AM
Yep that link only connects to the login screen in incognito mode on mine. On normal Chrome it just goes to reset password screen

But on my work laptop it does the opposite.

Bodes well doesnt it
Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:14:41 PM
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 11:04:40 AM
Yep that link only connects to the login screen in incognito mode on mine. On normal Chrome it just goes to reset password screen

But on my work laptop it does the opposite.

Bodes well doesnt it

Taken some small comfort that I moaning about LFC ticket site....been way too long!  :lmao
Re: Members Sales
Today at 01:40:34 PM
This is the page I see on Edge browser on the work computer
Re: Members Sales
Today at 03:58:27 PM
All games behind closed doors have been removed from purchase history

Which suggests no credit will be awarded for those games...
