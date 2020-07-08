« previous next »
scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
July 8, 2020, 11:10:12 AM
And even if the vaccine is found and mass produced, you've then got the problem of the growing number of flat-earth anti-vaxxers as well
Tommypig

Re: Members Sales
July 8, 2020, 11:21:08 AM
Quote from: scouser102002 on July  8, 2020, 11:07:49 AM
How feasible is it to fit a plastic screen in between every seat?


Have you ever sat in the lower Sir Kenny 🤣🤣🤣
scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
July 8, 2020, 11:27:17 AM
Quote from: Tommypig on July  8, 2020, 11:21:08 AM

Have you ever sat in the lower Sir Kenny 🤣🤣🤣

Haha, plenty of times.

It doesn't need to go to the ground does it, just shoulder height up would do so shouldn't affect the already limited leg room
Barneylfc

Re: Members Sales
July 8, 2020, 11:34:28 AM
Quote from: scouser102002 on July  8, 2020, 11:07:49 AM
How feasible is it to fit a plastic screen in between every seat? Make masks compulsory, zero food and drink open.

If we're waiting for a time when the virus is 100% gone that's never going to come until a vaccine is found.

It wouldn't be feasible at all unless you're only doing the back of each seat. You couldn't have them at the side of the seats as you wouldn't be able to get beyond the first seat in the row. There's barely enough space with the seats up to walk in the row, so having screens there at the side of each seat wouldn't be possible.
davidsteventon

Re: Members Sales
July 8, 2020, 11:43:07 AM
Can't see that article, but guessing it's just speculating about a phased return?

Is it just me who can't be arsed with it. This behind closed doors is shite. I've always dreamed of footy every night of the week and now I've got it and I can't even be that bothered to watch my own side, let alone any others. It's shite and I'm not even trying to kid myself into being positive on it as I was at the start and pretending to enjoy German footy - I see everyone else gave up that one as well.

But the thought of 10k fans in a ground is also shite. Maybe a bit less shite than no fans. But still shite. (Not to mention around the actual safety element).

I'd rather just wait I think. All or nothing. But then that's shite on players at their peak.

Conclusion. Choose the least shite option. It's just going to be shite for a while - and oddly I'm really not even bothered at the moment.
FTH

Re: Members Sales
July 8, 2020, 12:52:27 PM
Quote from: scouser102002 on July  7, 2020, 05:33:12 PM
Might be why they're rushing through the ST fan update now. Need to know who's in the ground for track and trace purposes etc
It is
scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
July 8, 2020, 04:55:21 PM
Carllfc

Re: Members Sales
Today at 05:42:38 AM
For the home matches that have been cancelled this season, I wonder if they will count towards credits next season when and if fans are allowed back in?
GWats77

Re: Members Sales
Today at 01:33:45 PM
scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
Today at 01:40:28 PM
I was tested on Monday, no results back yet but if negative maybe they could let me in tomorrow and Wednesday :D
ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Members Sales
Today at 01:42:30 PM
Quote from: GWats77 on Today at 01:33:45 PM
Potential hope for fans for next season -

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-everton-fans-could-allowed-18574635

Depressing even with this I can see I wont get to a game anytime soon.  Who is going to pay for it all? The league, the club, the fans?
