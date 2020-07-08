Can't see that article, but guessing it's just speculating about a phased return?



Is it just me who can't be arsed with it. This behind closed doors is shite. I've always dreamed of footy every night of the week and now I've got it and I can't even be that bothered to watch my own side, let alone any others. It's shite and I'm not even trying to kid myself into being positive on it as I was at the start and pretending to enjoy German footy - I see everyone else gave up that one as well.



But the thought of 10k fans in a ground is also shite. Maybe a bit less shite than no fans. But still shite. (Not to mention around the actual safety element).



I'd rather just wait I think. All or nothing. But then that's shite on players at their peak.



Conclusion. Choose the least shite option. It's just going to be shite for a while - and oddly I'm really not even bothered at the moment.