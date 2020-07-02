The mail received this morning -



Your LFC Official Full Membership for the 2019/20 season will expire at midnight on the 26th July 2020.



You have set your Membership to automatically renew for the 2020/21 season. If you’d prefer to renew onto an alternative Membership, or decide you want to cancel your auto-renewal payment, please change your details in My Account before 5pm (BST) on Wednesday 15th July 2020.



We’ll be taking payment for 2020/21 LFC Official Full Membership from Monday 20th July and your Membership for the 2020/21 season will be activated from the end of July.



We’ll take the following payment: 35.99 GBP



Check and confirm your address details in My Account to ensure we can deliver your new Membership pack to the correct address.



If you choose to renew at a later date within the 2020/21 season, your ticketing purchase history will not be affected.





One point to note when you look at the benefits -



Full selling criteria for the 2020/21 season will be communicated once we have further

clarity on supporter access to the stadium. Subject to that clarification, and in the event

that we have a full capacity for supporters, we would expect the allocation of tickets in

Members Ticket Sales(s) for PL home games to be based upon previous purchase history.



There are far too many unknowns for next season, will it start; when will it start; what chances are fans being able to attend??



The music gig industry is looking to middle of next year at the earliest now to start mass gigs, how will it be any different to match days??



I have written a mail to the club today, will see if I get a response on their answers to above.