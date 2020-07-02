« previous next »
Members Sales

TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
Reply #14920 on: Today at 11:34:06 AM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:26:23 AM
Memberships starting to be taken from the 20th July
really poor form this, full price i assume too
Danthemanaussiered

Re: Members Sales
Reply #14921 on: Today at 11:34:13 AM
No guarantee of access to tickets too if you read carefully. So if full capacity isn't reached this season and only season ticket holders get access to half capacity, then we can't ask for a refund. Sneaky.
Fazak_Red

Re: Members Sales
Reply #14922 on: Today at 11:40:25 AM
Zero chance they'll be getting a penny out of me.
FTH

Re: Members Sales
Reply #14923 on: Today at 11:48:56 AM
just cancel auto renew -id be suprised if they were renewing the light membership?
Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
Reply #14924 on: Today at 11:50:16 AM
Utter, utter disgrace again. I think you'll find 1000's will cancel their auto renew
GWats77

Re: Members Sales
Reply #14925 on: Today at 12:07:00 PM
The mail received this morning -

Your LFC Official Full Membership for the 2019/20 season will expire at midnight on the 26th July 2020.

You have set your Membership to automatically renew for the 2020/21 season. If you’d prefer to renew onto an alternative Membership, or decide you want to cancel your auto-renewal payment, please change your details in My Account before 5pm (BST) on Wednesday 15th July 2020.
 
We’ll be taking payment for 2020/21 LFC Official Full Membership from Monday 20th July and your Membership for the 2020/21 season will be activated from the end of July.
 
We’ll take the following payment: 35.99 GBP

Check and confirm your address details in My Account to ensure we can deliver your new Membership pack to the correct address.

A full list of benefits for the 2020/21 season can be viewed here

If you choose to renew at a later date within the 2020/21 season, your ticketing purchase history will not be affected.
 
 
Click here for Membership Frequently Asked Questions or if you have any other queries please contact Fan Services here.

One point to note when you look at the benefits -

Full selling criteria for the 2020/21 season will be communicated once we have further
clarity on supporter access to the stadium. Subject to that clarification, and in the event
that we have a full capacity for supporters, we would expect the allocation of tickets in
Members Ticket Sales(s) for PL home games to be based upon previous purchase history.

There are far too many unknowns for next season, will it start; when will it start; what chances are fans being able to attend??

The music gig industry is looking to middle of next year at the earliest now to start mass gigs, how will it be any different to match days??

I have written a mail to the club today, will see if I get a response on their answers to above.
cmccarthy81

Re: Members Sales
Reply #14926 on: Today at 12:09:43 PM
Sorry if I'm a few pages behind (haven't check this thread as religiously post-covid); has the process for next season been confirmed? I saw a few comments there reference 4+ being irrelevant next year?

We've been between 8-12 for years - so was scuppered with the move from 8+ to 4+ a few years back, and now if we're back to scratch, it's a complete bastard.

What's the protocol with credits (euro/cup also) if you don't renew membership? Would they be loaded back to your account if memebership picked up again when fans are allowed back?   Sorry - just seen the line in post above. So it has to be renewed at some point during next season?
GWats77

Re: Members Sales
Reply #14927 on: Today at 12:21:48 PM
Quote from: cmccarthy81 on Today at 12:09:43 PM
Sorry if I'm a few pages behind (haven't check this thread as religiously post-covid); has the process for next season been confirmed? I saw a few comments there reference 4+ being irrelevant next year?

We've been between 8-12 for years - so was scuppered with the move from 8+ to 4+ a few years back, and now if we're back to scratch, it's a complete bastard.

What's the protocol with credits (euro/cup also) if you don't renew membership? Would they be loaded back to your account if memebership picked up again when fans are allowed back?   Sorry - just seen the line in post above. So it has to be renewed at some point during next season?

No details in regard to the eligibility for next season, just wanting to renew your membership for now.
DangerScouse

Re: Members Sales
Reply #14928 on: Today at 12:22:50 PM
Jesus, they've some gall.
GWats77

Re: Members Sales
Reply #14929 on: Today at 12:26:31 PM
Yep they have, I cant understand why a member has to pay up, would like to know what season ticket holders are going to pay??
sminp

Re: Members Sales
Reply #14930 on: Today at 12:50:06 PM
Cancelling my renewal. Whats the point in having it, I doubt there will be full crowds next season and season ticket holders will be back first before everyone else.
FTH

Re: Members Sales
Reply #14931 on: Today at 12:54:23 PM
Quote from: GWats77 on Today at 12:26:31 PM
Yep they have, I cant understand why a member has to pay up, would like to know what season ticket holders are going to pay??
You don't have too pay? Why would season ticket holders buy a membership for a free pen.
scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
Reply #14932 on: Today at 01:12:37 PM
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 11:33:00 AM
Think it's well shady taking membership money when they've zero idea when we will be allowed back in the ground

What are they going to do, make us buy tieckets for games we can't go tom and refund again  :no :no

I stopped my auto renewal.

I'll just buy it again when fans are allowed back in and tickets are actually going on sale.
scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
Reply #14933 on: Today at 01:13:54 PM
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 11:50:16 AM
Utter, utter disgrace again. I think you'll find 1000's will cancel their auto renew

I thought everyone was getting a new card for next season?
Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
Reply #14934 on: Today at 01:19:04 PM
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 01:13:54 PM
I thought everyone was getting a new card for next season?

Nope only new members
scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
Reply #14935 on: Today at 01:22:11 PM
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 01:19:04 PM
Nope only new members

That's not what they were saying prior to all this.

During the fan update they said new cards for next season for everyone.
Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
Reply #14936 on: Today at 01:27:50 PM
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 01:22:11 PM
That's not what they were saying prior to all this.

During the fan update they said new cards for next season for everyone.

That's not what the benefits say, or rather lack of benefits
Barry Banana

Re: Members Sales
Reply #14937 on: Today at 01:37:11 PM
Maybe the club has made some amendments to the auto renewal process in the face of a global pandemic. Recognising that some people dont have memberships just for tickets, but informing those who only have a membership for tickets how to cancel the auto renewal and letting them know they can just join again at a later date without it impacting their ability to buy tickets.

Everything isnt an attack on members.
scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
Reply #14938 on: Today at 01:37:26 PM
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 01:27:50 PM
That's not what the benefits say, or rather lack of benefits


Yes I know, they have obviously changed plans.

30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Reply #14939 on: Today at 02:03:15 PM
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 01:22:11 PM
That's not what they were saying prior to all this.

During the fan update they said new cards for next season for everyone.

Looks like fan update is down the shitter then too
keano7

Re: Members Sales
Reply #14940 on: Today at 02:03:36 PM
How do you turn off auto renew? I cant find it anywhere via the link on the email or in My Account. As others have said, I wont be renewing my membership until theres a realistic chance of getting to games. Im not paying £27 for 10% off in the club store.
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Reply #14941 on: Today at 02:05:02 PM
Cancelled

I'm not spending 30 quid to get 6 quid off an overpriced Nike top
FTH

Re: Members Sales
Reply #14942 on: Today at 02:15:02 PM
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:03:15 PM
Looks like fan update is down the shitter then too
Graham smith just said an update is due soon on another forum
scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
Reply #14943 on: Today at 02:18:20 PM
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:03:15 PM
Looks like fan update is down the shitter then too

Yep. Sure they mentioned a chip in the card as well. Looks like everything's scrapped.
