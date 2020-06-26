Exactly.They absolutely wanted herd immunity, everything they have done and continue to do is geared towards that. And like you said, they have achieved herd immunity. Cases are dropping even though large crowds are increasing.Cases in the hardest hit places like New York and London have dropped quicker than other places. Herd immunity in full effect.
Herd immunity has not been "achieved" lol, absolutely no reputable scientist has even suggested this.
Oh, you must have an explanation as to why large crowds are not causing a spike in cases then?Some scientists have suggested it. Obviously it is just a suggestion without a full investigation.
Who?
Professor Herd Immunitus was one.
Anyone else still waiting for a few more refunds? I helped a few mates out in the bulk sale and used my card.. and I have no idea if the missing refunds are mine or his
Check your purchase history - it'll tell you the ones that have been refunded on thereWe've had all 4 of ours refunded now
Still had nothing on our 4 members cards and my inlaws ST, changed the payment card a few weeks ago so wondering if thats the causing the hold up, anyone else on here changed the payment card but been paid out?
I changed my card as soon as I got the email saying about automatic refunds. Think card I used to purchase was a credit card, changed to my debit card and its all paid back now.
Does anyone think they will count the credits for the cancelled games for next season?
