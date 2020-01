I actually think the better answer (if it can be done from a tech point of view) is to introduce a pre log-in for the bulk sale to do away with the multiple browsers that most of us use which is the single biggest contributor to the bulk sale being overloaded and also to weed out people who don't satisfy the criteria. You'd still need to log in at the right time and be next to your screen while you wait, and you still need to be agile once you get in. They should also include your queue position on the waiting screen rather than the current situation where (so it seems) it doesn't actually work as a queue with people joining the queue later and somehow having a shorter wait time.Alternatively I'm happy to vote to retain the status quo if anyone wants to PM me with the magic tricks they employ to get onto the ticketing site every time