Can see some sort of increase in STs, maybe 1000 otherwise there would be an outcry. The rest will go mainly to members, more revenue per seat and better merchandising options. If they could get away with scrapping STs they probably would.



Didnt they say the new anfield road would be general admission only?



I'd be very surprised if we got 1,000 increase in STH. You've got to take into account the current STH of Anfield Road which will be going back into it. I'm 2k in the list but don't want to get my hopes up knowing I'll likely miss out. Didn't even move much with the main stand if I can remember right.That's what I've read. More profitability in that then in STH.