Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 12:52:12 PM
Can see some sort of increase in STs, maybe 1000 otherwise there would be an outcry.  The rest will go mainly to members, more revenue per seat and better merchandising options.    If they could get away with scrapping STs they probably would.

I'd be very surprised if we got 1,000 increase in STH. You've got to take into account the current STH of Anfield Road which will be going back into it. I'm 2k in the list but don't want to get my hopes up knowing I'll likely miss out. Didn't even move much with the main stand if I can remember right.


Didnt they say the new anfield road would be general admission only?
Didnt they say the new anfield road would be general admission only?

That's what I've read. More profitability in that then in STH.
General admission includes season tickets.
Pretty sure they just mean they'll be no corporate boxes.

So it will be members, STH and non-box hospitality.
General admission includes season tickets.
General admission includes season tickets.

Oh, that's well better. I had a different definition in my head for some reason
Didnt they say the new anfield road would be general admission only?
Didnt they say the new anfield road would be general admission only?
Thought I read there would be sports bar / lower level hospitality for the expansion plans?
Man Utd additional members sale now confirmed for tuesday 7th
