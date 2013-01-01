« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 274 275 276 277 278 [279]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 431155 times)

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,484
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11120 on: Yesterday at 09:18:46 PM »
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=334728.0

Its not solely about the fan update, but theres lots of posts on it over the last few months
Logged

Offline rewood

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 838
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11121 on: Today at 07:34:03 AM »
There was another window yesterday which it looks like most of you missed. I bagged two west ham tickets. Only 3 tickets available but my timing was perfect.  Only problem.....it cost me 280 quid each. Ouch. I suppose it will come with a chicken dinner in Hilton. I figure with the games that I'm missing in this current madness I'm just gonna take every opportunity if one pops up.
Logged

Offline RebeccaLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 95
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11122 on: Today at 08:29:53 AM »
Quote from: rewood on Today at 07:34:03 AM
There was another window yesterday which it looks like most of you missed. I bagged two west ham tickets. Only 3 tickets available but my timing was perfect.  Only problem.....it cost me 280 quid each. Ouch. I suppose it will come with a chicken dinner in Hilton. I figure with the games that I'm missing in this current madness I'm just gonna take every opportunity if one pops up.

West Ham? 280 quid? .. Sound like hospitality them!
Logged

Offline rewood

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 838
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11123 on: Today at 08:41:02 AM »
Yep. Cant believe that's where it's got to after 40 odd years of going.  Did it for Everton and it's a rip off. Touting by another name by the club. But, IF we win the league this year I can say I have done my bit and feel part of it. Dont see it getting any better now that we are world champions and with the imminent arrival of a new Japanese contingent!  This whole fight for tickets takes over your life. F5ing is utter madness and 10 out of 10 for those that manage to get one of the scraps. IF we do it this season, I think that will be me hanging up me boots.  Just too old for this lark. Another dinosaur squeezed out I fear!
Logged

Offline RebeccaLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 95
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11124 on: Today at 09:03:27 AM »
Quote from: rewood on Today at 08:41:02 AM
Yep. Cant believe that's where it's got to after 40 odd years of going.  Did it for Everton and it's a rip off. Touting by another name by the club. But, IF we win the league this year I can say I have done my bit and feel part of it. Dont see it getting any better now that we are world champions and with the imminent arrival of a new Japanese contingent!  This whole fight for tickets takes over your life. F5ing is utter madness and 10 out of 10 for those that manage to get one of the scraps. IF we do it this season, I think that will be me hanging up me boots.  Just too old for this lark. Another dinosaur squeezed out I fear!

I know, its a hard system for the oldies. Like me Auntie she's 75... too old to go the match now, but was going 5 years ago, but there is no way she had quick enough reflexes to get the tickets in the f5 sale, just to slow by the time she sorted herself out. Thankfully I was able to get her tickets.

Good luck to you for the rest of the games...
Logged

Online r_ali

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11125 on: Today at 09:28:51 AM »
I've been keeping up with this thread daily for the past few weeks and have finally been able to register ... I think it's kept me slightly more sane reading this and knowing that i'm not alone!

Ready for another day of my laptop following me around the house.

Good luck! :)
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,092
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11126 on: Today at 11:02:32 AM »
Most of U9 up for Sheffield United at the moment
Logged

Online Herzog93

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 25
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11127 on: Today at 11:02:53 AM »
Some blocks popping up in MSU for Sheff Utd. Can't seem to get on them though :(
Logged

Online GiniMiniManeMo

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11128 on: Today at 11:02:53 AM »
About 50 seats in u9 there for Sheff United
Logged

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11129 on: Today at 11:03:41 AM »
Quote from: Herzog93 on Today at 11:02:53 AM
Some blocks popping up in MSU for Sheff Utd. Can't seem to get on them though :(

Use drop down
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 144
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11130 on: Today at 11:04:59 AM »
colossal sheffield united drop that. wonder is that to do with the fan update?
Logged
YNWA

Online Herzog93

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 25
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11131 on: Today at 11:07:13 AM »
Haven't got one. It's on sold out despite there being loads of blocks just then inc Kop
Logged

Online Ptey07

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 53
  • Let's Talk About Six Baby!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11132 on: Today at 11:07:21 AM »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 11:04:59 AM
colossal sheffield united drop that. wonder is that to do with the fan update?

an i missed it all lol
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 144
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11133 on: Today at 11:07:49 AM »
Quote from: Ptey07 on Today at 11:07:21 AM
an i missed it all lol
keep on it, more came up a min or two ago
Logged
YNWA

Online qBlaz3

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 247
  • annie road aggro
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11134 on: Today at 11:12:43 AM »
Got 3 in 208 gl everyone
Logged

Online Mullalove

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 79
  • Unluckeee!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11135 on: Today at 11:14:46 AM »
Managed to get one in U2 for sheff U, after another still. f5 battle continues.
Logged
Now I'm a believer.

Online Ptey07

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 53
  • Let's Talk About Six Baby!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11136 on: Today at 11:15:35 AM »
 8) 8) 8)  Woo thats 2 in the main stand sorted for Shef Utd thats game number 3 in the F5 game this season lol
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 144
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11137 on: Today at 11:16:20 AM »
Mad how so many came up in U9. What tickets were those exactly? ex Local sale?
Logged
YNWA

Online Mullalove

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 79
  • Unluckeee!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11138 on: Today at 11:19:24 AM »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 11:16:20 AM
Mad how so many came up in U9. What tickets were those exactly? ex Local sale?
Must be, managed to box one then meself.
Logged
Now I'm a believer.

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 144
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #11139 on: Today at 11:20:13 AM »
Quote from: Mullalove on Today at 11:19:24 AM
Must be, managed to box one then meself.
Could form an F5 singing section for that game
Logged
YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 274 275 276 277 278 [279]   Go Up
« previous next »
 