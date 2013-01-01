« previous next »
AnfieldIron

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:54:15 AM
I have grey hairs from trying to buy on a phone. Abysmal experience.
bertiemee

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:01:25 PM
Quote from: Biscuitman on Today at 11:47:15 AM
When will Wolves be back on the ticketing page.?

Sold out mate soz. Better luck next year
dudleyred

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:03:43 PM
Bollocks missed it

No mainstand upper there
duvva

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:05:29 PM
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 12:03:43 PM
Bollocks missed it

No mainstand upper there
Was u3 but that was it. Also missed though.

Balls
JasonR55

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:05:44 PM
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 12:03:43 PM
Bollocks missed it

No mainstand upper there

U3 was up, but couldnt manage a pair in it, or anywhere else
scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:05:51 PM
I'm getting worse at this
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:06:28 PM
got in tonnes of blocks, session timed out and put me in queue. gutted
NeoAdjuvant

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:06:40 PM
There hardly seemed any in that drop!
But like the jet engine, there's sadly very little this country does better than having the raw materials to do something truly amazing that would benefit the whole of society only to piss it away due to a total lack of long term thinking and/or suspicion of anything European.

SherLFC

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:07:05 PM
Quicker clicking into a block and selecting tickets or the drop down?
Mr.Savage

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:07:13 PM
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 12:05:51 PM
I'm getting worse at this

Too many people know about it now unfortunately
JasonR55

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:08:46 PM
Quote from: NeoAdjuvant on Today at 12:06:40 PM
There hardly seemed any in that drop!

Only 7 blocks up. Nothing compared to the 25 odd we had for Watford 2 weeks ago
duvva

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:11:19 PM
Were there many seats in those blocks that did show?
bertiemee

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:11:20 PM
If that's the big drop we were hoping for then we are all screwed
SherLFC

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:11:49 PM
I clicked into 4 different blocks and saw nothing
scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:13:49 PM
And now we get the red blocks with no drop downs and my internet cuts out.

SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:13:58 PM
Bagged Kop 104 there. unreal
duvva

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:14:05 PM
More then but couldnt click in boxes or get drop down initially.
bertiemee

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:14:43 PM
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 12:13:49 PM
And now we get the red blocks with no drop downs and my internet cuts out.

I thought the same but think it just kicked me into the queue. Fs
JasonR55

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:14:44 PM
Couldnt click in, and no drop downs
Mullalove

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:14:52 PM
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 12:13:58 PM
Bagged Kop 104 there. unreal

On mobile?  ;D
Now I'm a believer.

SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:15:35 PM
Quote from: Mullalove on Today at 12:14:52 PM
On mobile?  ;D
nah computer. literally have to see block click it and buy within 1-2 secs
Mullalove

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:16:16 PM
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 12:15:35 PM
nah computer. literally have to see block click it and buy within 1-2 secs

Yep, solid to do these days. Too many heads on to it now.
Now I'm a believer.

Mr.Savage

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:16:47 PM
Too many people advertising times!
bertiemee

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:18:44 PM
Whenever a block pops up my internet decides its the fucking 90s and goes at dial up speed. Fuck off
Mullalove

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:19:12 PM
Quote from: bertiemee on Today at 12:18:44 PM
Whenever a block pops up my internet decides its the fucking 90s and goes at dial up speed. Fuck off
Widnes internet
Now I'm a believer.

Danny Boys Dad

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:20:09 PM
Not been able to get past the queue today, even been to the window
C is for cookie, that's good enough for me

scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:22:26 PM
red blocks but drop downs are only appearing on my phone and ipad, not on my laptops. Fucking annoying bollocks this
duvva

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:24:05 PM
4 seats in 224 there. 3 together. Are they just adult/child?

Keeps coming back that block
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:24:08 PM
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 11:36:28 AM
ever tried to basket using a phone? I found it impossible to do quickly

Yeah same here! Tried loads but so many problems in the past with not being able to select tickets
JasonR55

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:25:03 PM
Quote from: duvva on Today at 12:24:05 PM
4 seats in 224 there. 3 together. Are they just adult/child?

Yep Adult child only
bertiemee

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:28:32 PM
Quote from: JasonR55 on Today at 12:25:03 PM
Yep Adult child only

That will explain why people keep letting it go then.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:28:34 PM
I see that 224 ticket keeps coming up. if thats adult and child and theres only one of them, can anyone actually buy it?
bertiemee

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:30:50 PM
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 12:13:58 PM
Bagged Kop 104 there. unreal

Well played mate
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:31:16 PM
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 12:28:34 PM
I see that 224 ticket keeps coming up. if thats adult and child and theres only one of them, can anyone actually buy it?

I think if someone rang the TO they might sort it..aint sitting in the adult/child section though
Raid

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:31:18 PM
Banner back on, balls.

Desperate to go to this to escape the in laws, although not the way Id like to spend a Christmas Eve tomorrow!
