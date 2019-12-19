They came back then so probably not real.
KP & KG popped up about 25 past. Was on to it in a split second, didnt get one.
I couldn't even click in. KG just came back then but no option to click in or drop down.
To be honest ive enjoyed watchin Young Boys, made my cock really hard.Gonna go have a furious wank
Wolves or Sheffield. Sorry
Some 15 mins ago in U2. Missed them.Gonna have to leave it till next week now, wife's birthday and all that.
Was sure thered be the big Wolves drop today - ticket office Christmas party perhaps!Means Monday or Tuesday will see the monster drop
Havent seen a drop all day and its been on autorefresh
Anybody got in today for Wolves?
Page created in 0.044 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.24]