Members Sales

gordo

Re: Members Sales
December 19, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
KP & KG popped up about 25 past. Was on to it in a split second, didnt get one.
Hightown Phil

Re: Members Sales
December 19, 2019, 04:43:23 PM
They came back then so probably not real.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
December 19, 2019, 04:43:53 PM
Quote from: Hightown Phil on December 19, 2019, 04:43:23 PM
They came back then so probably not real.
there was five seats ina row there. real i think
Hightown Phil

Re: Members Sales
December 19, 2019, 04:45:17 PM
I couldn't even click in. KG just came back then but no option to click in or drop down.
qBlaz3

Re: Members Sales
December 19, 2019, 04:46:04 PM
Quote from: gordo on December 19, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
KP & KG popped up about 25 past. Was on to it in a split second, didnt get one.

Wolves or Sheffield. Sorry
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
December 19, 2019, 04:47:14 PM
Quote from: Hightown Phil on December 19, 2019, 04:45:17 PM
I couldn't even click in. KG just came back then but no option to click in or drop down.
i got in and there was one seat. didnt get it
choi

Re: Members Sales
December 19, 2019, 04:47:45 PM
Just got a single in KG for my mate. Saw 5 together on the row 2. First time I've had a dropdown/clickable block today for both United and Wolves drops
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
December 19, 2019, 04:57:26 PM
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
December 20, 2019, 10:55:33 AM
Anyone seen any drops this morning for wolves?
scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
December 20, 2019, 01:03:09 PM
Some 15 mins ago in U2. Missed them.

Gonna have to leave it till next week now, wife's birthday and all that.
Hightown Phil

Re: Members Sales
December 20, 2019, 01:06:23 PM
Was four in a row.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
December 20, 2019, 01:12:50 PM
Quote from: scouser102002 on December 20, 2019, 01:03:09 PM
Some 15 mins ago in U2. Missed them.

Gonna have to leave it till next week now, wife's birthday and all that.
Seen them. No luck
dudleyred

Re: Members Sales
December 20, 2019, 04:49:01 PM
Was sure thered be the big Wolves drop today - ticket office Christmas party perhaps!

Means Monday or Tuesday will see the monster drop
Shaneee.

Re: Members Sales
December 20, 2019, 04:50:14 PM
Quote from: dudleyred on December 20, 2019, 04:49:01 PM
Was sure thered be the big Wolves drop today - ticket office Christmas party perhaps!

Means Monday or Tuesday will see the monster drop

Havent seen a drop all day and its been on autorefresh
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
December 20, 2019, 04:50:38 PM
Quote from: dudleyred on December 20, 2019, 04:49:01 PM
Was sure thered be the big Wolves drop today - ticket office Christmas party perhaps!

Means Monday or Tuesday will see the monster drop
very slim pickings today. day wasted
scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
December 20, 2019, 05:54:07 PM
Quote from: Shaneee. on December 20, 2019, 04:50:14 PM
Havent seen a drop all day and its been on autorefresh

There was one around midday
Ptey07

Re: Members Sales
December 20, 2019, 07:39:43 PM
what a way to spend xmas eve the f5 refresh game  ??? ???
SherLFC

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 01:27:38 PM
Is it literally just F5ing all day to hope a drop happens and your fast? How does anyone have time for that? Also, in these drops, whats the chances of getting 2 tickets?
duvva

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 01:43:50 PM
2 tickets together is doable, its obviously more difficult though, there needs to be a pair when the tickets are dropped. But yes f5ing all day is the way (Mon-Fri and on match weekends sometimes)
Biscuitman

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:24:01 AM
Anybody got in today for Wolves?
Shaneee.

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:27:52 AM
Got 1 in the Local sale this morning
RSoares21

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:29:52 AM
Quote from: Biscuitman on Today at 09:24:01 AM
Anybody got in today for Wolves?

Whats the queue for? Don't sales for Everton start at 11 only?
