« Reply #240 on: Today at 12:35:23 am »
I have a crazy storu about AT&T. I moved from Liverpool to Vancouver, Canada in 2009. Shortly after the Vancouver Whitecaps joined the MLS and myself and a few expats who missed going the games would select 2/3 away a season to travel too. In 2016 we went to watch us play in Dallas one weekend, there was about 10/11 of us in total. After the game we went to this bar close to the stadium to have a few drinks and sitting on a table across from us was this lad sitting with, what we assumed was his date/gf, and she was absolutely fuckin gorgeous. Anyway we'd had a few drinks and probably a bit loud and this girl gets up and leaves and this las is just sitting at the table finishing his nachos. We thought maybe we'd been a bit loud and pissed off his girl so we got his attention to apologise. Turned out he worked for the Cowboys and was the guy who hired all the promo girls for match days, it was July and he was hiring for the new NFL season and it was actually an interview he was doing lol. We thought he was bullshitting but he pulled out his business card and said 'call me monday morning and come out to the stadium, Ill give you a tour'. As it happened on Monday morning we planned to travel to New Mexico on our way up to Denver were the Whitecaps were playing the next weekend. We called the guy on Monday morning and true to his word gave us a tour of the stadium, all the offices including Jerry's lol. We went onto the field but sadly at the time they were building the stage for an upcoming Guns N Roses concert so the turf wasnt down. At the end of the tour he let us loose in the gift shop and we all grabbed a bit of Cowboys merch and he promo'd the lot for us. Always had a soft spot for the Cowboys since then!
Anyway, the stadium is second to none and will be a worthy final venue!
Amazing!!
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)
"So dont think about it just play football. - Jurgen Klopp