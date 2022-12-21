« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup  (Read 9737 times)

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,680
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
« Reply #200 on: December 21, 2022, 04:05:27 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on December 21, 2022, 03:10:20 am
Its not 1994 anymore, there should and will be plenty of facilities for teams to practice at.  ;)

FC Dallas and their impressive facilities could probably host two or more national teams alone up in Frisco.

No kidding and there's tollways people pay to be in traffic jams now as well.


Teams like to have practice facilities near where they stay. Being based in Frisco and playing in Arlington would not be what i'd recommend.

The thing is a team uses one city as a base to fly to their matches. I saw Germany v South Korea at the Cotton Bowl. Germany was based in Chicago. South Korea based in Dallas. Germany won 3-2 but towards the last 15 minutes of the match were out on their feet for not training in the heat. Germany were 3-0 up at halftime. Klinsmann had 2 for Germany. South Korea scored a couple goals, and had the match gone longer, would have levelled or potentially won.

It will be interesting which cities host training during the WC. Especially with Canada and Mexico as hosts as well.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,739
  • Never Forget
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
« Reply #201 on: December 21, 2022, 09:34:11 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on December 20, 2022, 08:06:28 pm
Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and LA are all indoor venues, s

didnt realize that. mexico city will be brutal and miami worse

seems odd now about the Qatar hullaballoo when Miami will not be that much different mid summer

Atlanta is my closest venue and will probably look for the Philly, NYC and Boston games as well
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,545
  • Kloppite
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
« Reply #202 on: December 21, 2022, 02:46:01 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on December 21, 2022, 03:53:20 am
The Stadium is in Arlington.

The Cowboys training facilities are in Frisco. Depending on traffic, a good hour away.

I moved away about when it was getting finished. They did help build the High School a new stadium and that was artificial turf, which the Cowboys also use. I think they do have one practice field that is grass.

So what, you don't use the practice facility on the day you're playing, most likely stay in Arlington & travel to Frisco.

Then again, any team based in Dallas most likely playing matches elsewhere, so could easily use Jerry World as base camp, then travel to the city they're playing in the day before the match.

Note, i see FC Dallas play out in Frisco too, the training ground looks like it's behind the stadium
« Last Edit: December 21, 2022, 02:52:44 pm by XmaStattooed Red Breasts »
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,851
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
« Reply #203 on: December 21, 2022, 03:32:11 pm »
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on December 21, 2022, 02:46:01 pm
So what, you don't use the practice facility on the day you're playing, most likely stay in Arlington & travel to Frisco.

Then again, any team based in Dallas most likely playing matches elsewhere, so could easily use Jerry World as base camp, then travel to the city they're playing in the day before the match.

Note, i see FC Dallas play out in Frisco too, the training ground looks like it's behind the stadium

Exactly.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
« Reply #204 on: January 4, 2023, 07:23:48 pm »
Weird story coming out of the USMNT camp.https://www.espn.com/soccer/united-states-usa/story/4844539/reynas-told-us-soccer-about-past-gregg-berhalter-domestic-violence-incident-sources. Dunno what to make of it was Reyna not getting games because of it or were the parents trying to get him  into the team by blackmail? Berhalter is out of contract at the moment as well.It's like a soap opera!
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,563
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
« Reply #205 on: January 4, 2023, 07:54:48 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on January  4, 2023, 07:23:48 pm
Weird story coming out of the USMNT camp.https://www.espn.com/soccer/united-states-usa/story/4844539/reynas-told-us-soccer-about-past-gregg-berhalter-domestic-violence-incident-sources. Dunno what to make of it was Reyna not getting games because of it or were the parents trying to get him  into the team by blackmail? Berhalter is out of contract at the moment as well.It's like a soap opera!

This is insane.  The Reynas bringing up something to US Soccer from 30 years ago that was resolved between the Berhalters because they're mad about Berhalter's comments on Gio?  The Berhalters and Reynas have been family friends for decades.  Throwing all that way for this?
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,908
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
« Reply #206 on: January 4, 2023, 08:10:46 pm »
I think it looks bad on both sides, if I was in charge, I'd get rid of the coach (not just this domestic violence incident but he has erratic methods such as asking all USMNT to stand up one by one and tell Gio he's not good enough for the team, in the dressing room).
But Gio seems to be a crybaby though, there has to be a reason his teammates don't like him that much.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
« Reply #207 on: January 5, 2023, 08:50:01 pm »
Berhalter might not get a new contract cos he's not a particularly good coach but kicking his then girlfriend decades ago at uni, who he later married should have no impact on it.
Logged

Offline spartan2785

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
« Reply #208 on: January 5, 2023, 11:04:02 pm »
Yeah Berhalter should probably go, but it's certainly not for something that happened 30 years ago and revealed by something that is the most classic case of "soccer parents" being upset with the coach and trying to get him fired. 

He's not a good manager, doesn't adapt well when plan A doesn't work out, doesn't get the best out of his players, and is way too loyal to MLS based players.  It's criminal that he would put out guys like Shaq Moore over Joe Scally or not using Jordan Pefok over Ferreira or Wright. 
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,040
  • Truthiness
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 10:23:12 am »
@tariqpanja
FIFA Will Announce Expansion to 2026 North American World Cup, With 24 Extra Games.
***
Basically 12 groups of 4, top 2 + 8 best 3rd place teams into knock out round of 32.

So basically all the drama that we had in the group stages gone. That evening when Costa Rica and Japan looked like they were getting in ahead of Germany and Spain? Not going to happen next time, when all the good sides will need is a decent win and they'll be safe for the knock outs.  Thanks a lot Gianni. you useless scrotum of a human.

Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,066
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 10:33:21 am »
Thinking of doing a Canada-USA-Mexico trip and going to some games during this world cup.

Does anyone know how the England ticket system works? Am I going to have to build up credits in the next 3.5 years to have any chance of a ticket or is it a closed shop
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,468
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 05:27:46 pm »

'World Cup 2026: four-team groups and 104 game-tournament confirmed by Fifa':-

First 48-nation World Cup will be week longer than past two
Four-game, 16-day international window to start in 2026

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/14/world-cup-2026-four-team-groups-104-game-tournament-approval-fifa





'The 2026 World Cup finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico will feature 104 games, including a new last-32 stage, with plans for three-team groups abandoned.

The Fifa Council approved the format for the first 48-team finals at a meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, on Tuesday. There will be 12 groups of four rather than 16 groups of three as initially proposed. The group winners and runners-up, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will advance to the last 32.

The new format will not mean the tournament has a bigger overall footprint than the 2014 and 2018 tournaments when preparation time is included, but the football will stretch across 38 or 39 days for 2026 compared with 32 in 2018 and 2014. The final will be on Sunday 19 July.

The preparation period for 2026 between a players release and his countrys first match will be about two weeks, double what was in place for the finals in Qatar last year, but shorter than the previous two tournaments.

The thrilling end to the group phase in Qatar has persuaded Fifa to stick with four-team pools and there had also been integrity concerns raised over three-team groups because teams would be unable to complete the group at the same time, raising the possibility of results being engineered.

Also agreed on Tuesday was a 16-day, four-match international window in September and early October from 2026. There will be nine-day, two-match windows in March, June and November.'
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,230
  • Seis Veces
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 06:04:12 pm »
Thanks guys, sounds fucking terrible  :wanker

The three-team group stages would have been an entire new level of shit altogether though
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,680
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
« Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 06:16:21 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 05:27:46 pm

Also agreed on Tuesday was a 16-day, four-match international window in September and early October from 2026. There will be nine-day, two-match windows in March, June and November.'

Thanks for slipping this in FIFA.   :wanker
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,178
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
« Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 06:21:08 pm »
Feel like this is going to be a shite World Cup, especially with all the extensive travelling and current problems USA/Mexico has.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,675
  • Dutch Class
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
« Reply #215 on: Today at 01:33:01 am »
The format change will result in a poor tournament. 32 should have always been the max. Just pure greed as usual.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 