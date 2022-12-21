':-First 48-nation World Cup will be week longer than past twoFour-game, 16-day international window to start in 2026'The 2026 World Cup finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico will feature 104 games, including a new last-32 stage, with plans for three-team groups abandoned.The Fifa Council approved the format for the first 48-team finals at a meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, on Tuesday. There will be 12 groups of four rather than 16 groups of three as initially proposed. The group winners and runners-up, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will advance to the last 32.The new format will not mean the tournament has a bigger overall footprint than the 2014 and 2018 tournaments when preparation time is included, but the football will stretch across 38 or 39 days for 2026 compared with 32 in 2018 and 2014. The final will be on Sunday 19 July.The preparation period for 2026 between a players release and his countrys first match will be about two weeks, double what was in place for the finals in Qatar last year, but shorter than the previous two tournaments.The thrilling end to the group phase in Qatar has persuaded Fifa to stick with four-team pools and there had also been integrity concerns raised over three-team groups because teams would be unable to complete the group at the same time, raising the possibility of results being engineered.Also agreed on Tuesday was a 16-day, four-match international window in September and early October from 2026. There will be nine-day, two-match windows in March, June and November.'