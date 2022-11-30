« previous next »
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on November 30, 2022, 09:52:06 pm
I'm going to miss the convenient times for this World Cup. The evening games in 2026 will be midnight at the earliest

Be good for me :P

Am gonna make a plan or 2 to go see a game hopefully.
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on November 30, 2022, 09:52:06 pm
I'm going to miss the convenient times for this World Cup. The evening games in 2026 will be midnight at the earliest

Yeah its not good. I aint staying up just to watch a WC game or England for that matter. Perfect times at least this year
I dunno guys, I thought the kickoff times for the Brazil WC were pretty close on perfect. 5pm, 9pm and 11pm mainly. They won't be that different in 2026, apart from late west coast games. I mean, you could go to bed at 11-ish but why do that if you've got Cameroon vs Serbia just about to start?
Quote from: Ray K on November 30, 2022, 10:56:09 pm
I dunno guys, I thought the kickoff times for the Brazil WC were pretty close on perfect. 5pm, 9pm and 11pm mainly. They won't be that different in 2026, apart from late west coast games. I mean, you could go to bed at 11-ish but why do that if you've got Cameroon vs Serbia just about to start?

Most of Brazil is 3 hours behind us - and I think probably all the stadiums would have been. The US is between 5 and 8 hours behind us.
'2026 World Cup expansion increases logistics concerns':-

www.sportsbusinessjournal.com/Daily/Issues/2022/12/08/Events-and-Attractions/2026-world-cup.aspx


'The tournament will have 48 countries instead of 32, but FIFA is reviewing its plan of having 16 groups of three teams in the first phase, with two from each qualifying. Sources say that having 12 groups of four teams is now the favoured format among FIFAs leaders -- especially given that more matches mean more money from TV rights. That would mean 104 matches compared with 64 at the World Cup in Qatar, and experts said that would take at least 35 days to fit in" compared with 29 days for this tournament and 32 in Russia 2018.'
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on November 30, 2022, 11:08:03 pm
Most of Brazil is 3 hours behind us - and I think probably all the stadiums would have been. The US is between 5 and 8 hours behind us.

Think England played Brazil in Manaus, deep in the Amazon and that was in a different time zone? Seemed to recall it kicking off later than most games but Im with Ray, watching them late when I have the TV to myself is always better.

Like a Sunday night watching the end of the golf or NFL. But for a month. And a better sport.
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on November 30, 2022, 11:08:03 pm
Most of Brazil is 3 hours behind us - and I think probably all the stadiums would have been. The US is between 5 and 8 hours behind us.

 Brazil is 4 hours behind UK time, i remember England vs Italy in Manaus originally scheduled for 10pm local [2am UK time] after the draw was made, but was moved to 7pm [11pm UK time]

 .
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on December 12, 2022, 08:49:46 pm
Brazil is 4 hours behind UK time, i remember England vs Italy in Manaus originally scheduled for 10pm local [2am UK time] after the draw was made, but was moved to 7pm [11pm UK time]

 .

The vast majority is 3 hours behind, hence why I said most. I wasn't sure about Manaus and couldn't be bothered to look it up.  ;)
Must admit, it feels like a proper world cup when a match kicks off 11pm UK time. ;D

 The 2026 world cup plans are for a 48 team world cup, so plenty of matches [mostly group matches] will be kicking off 1am UK time.
Way better time zone for me.
Quote from: oojason on November 30, 2022, 06:14:59 pm
FIFA, or the idea of penalties to decide to group matches? ;)

I truly can't remember the last good idea FIFA had...

Bringing VAR into the game of course... :lmao
has it been mentioned already whether this will ba soccer world cup or a football world cup?

i know the term soccer comes from 'association' football but you get my drift

and is it going to be referees or pitch-umpires

will the term 'football pitch' totally confuse people who watch both american football and baseball?

i can imagine the commentary 'kane enters the penalty zone where he is tackled by the right field quarter centre back who declares a time out due to a pitch umpire interference'

only having a laugh my american canadian and mexican cousins  :wave

but just don't let diana ross take any penalties
I feel like those jokes are about 20 years too late (if there where even in back then too  ;D ) considering how popular footy is over ere!
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on December 17, 2022, 07:31:02 pm
I feel like those jokes are about 20 years too late (if there where even in back then too  ;D ) considering how popular footy is over ere!

sums me up  :wave
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on December 17, 2022, 07:25:11 pm
has it been mentioned already whether this will ba soccer world cup or a football world cup?

i know the term soccer comes from 'association' football but you get my drift

and is it going to be referees or pitch-umpires

will the term 'football pitch' totally confuse people who watch both american football and baseball?

i can imagine the commentary 'kane enters the penalty zone where he is tackled by the right field quarter centre back who declares a time out due to a pitch umpire interference'

only having a laugh my american canadian and mexican cousins  :wave

but just don't let diana ross take any penalties

Taylor Swift is practicing pens as we speak.
Quote from: 4pool on December 17, 2022, 08:04:16 pm
Taylor Swift is practicing pens as we speak.

taylor swift dressed in a football/soccer shirt  :P

Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on December 17, 2022, 08:42:30 pm
taylor swift dressed in a football/soccer shirt  :P



Jesus is there nothing she can't do?  ;)
 A remake of The Shining ?
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on December 17, 2022, 07:31:02 pm
I feel like those jokes are about 20 years too late (if there where even in back then too  ;D ) considering how popular footy is over ere!

You certainly don't struggle to find a pub to watch the match in when you visit the US now anyway!
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 17, 2022, 10:52:14 pm
Jesus is there nothing she can't do?  ;)

Sing
Quote from: filopastry on December 19, 2022, 09:41:18 pm
You certainly don't struggle to find a pub to watch the match in when you visit the US now anyway!
I think you mean Sports Bar and Grill.

(I'm a huge fan of North American sports btw)
Quote from: ScubaSteve on November 30, 2022, 10:46:22 pm
Yeah its not good. I aint staying up just to watch a WC game or England for that matter. Perfect times at least this year

I'm wondering if they will have game starts at different times to try to pander to the european market

Seeing as it will be a summer world cup, kicking off in Atlanta or in the afternoon will be pretty much impossible. Miami and Mexico City may as well be Qatar as it will be proper hot and unplayable during the day in the summer. Vancouver and Toronto can probably have earlier kick offs which could be better for Europe watching times.
So, do we know what time in Europe we will be watching the matches? Is it gonna be similar to USA 1994? I remember many matches were played noon time to accommodate.
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on December 17, 2022, 07:25:11 pm
has it been mentioned already whether this will ba soccer world cup or a football world cup?

i know the term soccer comes from 'association' football but you get my drift

and is it going to be referees or pitch-umpires

will the term 'football pitch' totally confuse people who watch both american football and baseball?

i can imagine the commentary 'kane enters the penalty zone where he is tackled by the right field quarter centre back who declares a time out due to a pitch umpire interference'

only having a laugh my american canadian and mexican cousins  :wave

but just don't let diana ross take any penalties

It always amuses me when Brits get digs in about Americans calling it 'soccer' when this has been on our screens for over 20 years in addition to 'Soccer AM' and 'Soccer Special'

Thats just alliteration though Barney. :D

Play Premier League games a day earlier and it would be Football Friday.
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Yesterday at 01:23:59 pm
Thats just alliteration though Barney. :D

Play Premier League games a day earlier and it would be Football Friday.

What about Monday? This Monday, not next Monday
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on Yesterday at 01:29:28 pm
What about Monday? This Monday, not next Monday

Mancfest Monday usually.
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 12:41:03 pm
I'm wondering if they will have game starts at different times to try to pander to the european market

Seeing as it will be a summer world cup, kicking off in Atlanta or in the afternoon will be pretty much impossible. Miami and Mexico City may as well be Qatar as it will be proper hot and unplayable during the day in the summer. Vancouver and Toronto can probably have earlier kick offs which could be better for Europe watching times.

 :lmao

Of course FIFA did.

How about 2:30 pm kickoff time in Dallas when it was 100 degrees? I was there. Went to 4 matches at the Cotton Bowl. Always in the afternoon.

Have a look:
https://www.fifa.com/tournaments/mens/worldcup/1994usa
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 01:11:33 pm
So, do we know what time in Europe we will be watching the matches? Is it gonna be similar to USA 1994? I remember many matches were played noon time to accommodate.

If FiFA plan for 4 matches a day, with the expanded world cup, kickoff times could well be 12pm, 3pm, 6pm, 9pm EST, add 5 hours for UK time
Me and my pals are planning on going to this as most of us turn 40 that year (I cant believe I just typed that age out!).

Initial plans are to do a game in each country but well have how that plays out when the games (and cost) get set out.
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 12:41:03 pm
I'm wondering if they will have game starts at different times to try to pander to the european market

Seeing as it will be a summer world cup, kicking off in Atlanta or in the afternoon will be pretty much impossible. Miami and Mexico City may as well be Qatar as it will be proper hot and unplayable during the day in the summer. Vancouver and Toronto can probably have earlier kick offs which could be better for Europe watching times.

Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and LA are all indoor venues, so no problem with the weather for the games held there, so those kickoff times can be pretty flexible along with Vancouver, Toronto, Seattle and San Fran, timezones not withstanding. Guadalajara and Mexico City will probably be greater challenges not from the heat, but the elevation. Estadio Akron (Guadalajara) is about 5,200 feet above sea level and the Azteca is about 7,400 feet above sea level. Being that high up should at least keep temps cooler than normal for those areas.
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 08:06:28 pm
Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and LA are all indoor venues, so no problem with the weather for the games held there, so those kickoff times can be pretty flexible along with Vancouver, Toronto, Seattle and San Fran, timezones not withstanding. Guadalajara and Mexico City will probably be greater challenges not from the heat, but the elevation. Estadio Akron (Guadalajara) is about 5,200 feet above sea level and the Azteca is about 7,400 feet above sea level. Being that high up should at least keep temps cooler than normal for those areas.
My guess is they try play The games in outdoor hot venues as the late games. Knowing Fifa they probably mess up that but can easily do one of Atl,Dallas,Houston, Tor as the noon game, do a not as hot venue at 3 in whatever time zone, 6pm east coast outside in Mia, NY,Phi then late game from Mexico or something like that.
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on Yesterday at 06:23:53 pm

If FiFA plan for 4 matches a day, with the expanded world cup, kickoff times could well be 12pm, 3pm, 6pm, 9pm EST, add 5 hours for UK time
Fucking hell I remember the last World Cup held there, up til 3am watching matches, I'd say a fair few will just watch next day replays.
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 08:06:28 pm
Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and LA are all indoor venues, so no problem with the weather for the games held there, so those kickoff times can be pretty flexible along with Vancouver, Toronto, Seattle and San Fran, timezones not withstanding. Guadalajara and Mexico City will probably be greater challenges not from the heat, but the elevation. Estadio Akron (Guadalajara) is about 5,200 feet above sea level and the Azteca is about 7,400 feet above sea level. Being that high up should at least keep temps cooler than normal for those areas.

Nice that some of the venues are aircon'd for the match.

But where do the teams train? They aren't going to let a team train at Jerry Jones palace on a weekly basis.

Iirc, Brazil trained at Greenhill school in North Dallas. Our secretary for International sales went there to watch them train. Why there? The only decent grass pitch at the time. Most stadiums are artificial surfaces around Dallas.
They trained in the morning, then came back in the early evening to train. They stayed out of the 100 degree midday temps. Although it was still 90 degrees by 9am.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:22:26 pm
Fucking hell I remember the last World Cup held there, up til 3am watching matches, I'd say a fair few will just watch next day replays.

Yeah, late night kickoffs are part of the fun when the world cup is held in North/South America, ;D but a load will bin the overnight match.

 The 4 matches a day could only be for the group matches, could still go with 2 matches a day in the knockout rounds, kickoffs in the knockout rounds could well be 12pm & 3pm EST, to suit the European times.

If the final is in Dallas, i'd expect kickoff be 2 or 3pm EST, if it's in LA again then kickoff will be between 3pm & 4pm EST.
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:03:54 am
Nice that some of the venues are aircon'd for the match.

But where do the teams train? They aren't going to let a team train at Jerry Jones palace on a weekly basis.

Iirc, Brazil trained at Greenhill school in North Dallas. Our secretary for International sales went there to watch them train. Why there? The only decent grass pitch at the time. Most stadiums are artificial surfaces around Dallas.
They trained in the morning, then came back in the early evening to train. They stayed out of the 100 degree midday temps. Although it was still 90 degrees by 9am.
Probably at MLS/Liga MX teams facilities
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:03:54 am
Nice that some of the venues are aircon'd for the match.

But where do the teams train? They aren't going to let a team train at Jerry Jones palace on a weekly basis.

Iirc, Brazil trained at Greenhill school in North Dallas. Our secretary for International sales went there to watch them train. Why there? The only decent grass pitch at the time. Most stadiums are artificial surfaces around Dallas.
They trained in the morning, then came back in the early evening to train. They stayed out of the 100 degree midday temps. Although it was still 90 degrees by 9am.

I don't know, NFL training camp doesn't start until the last 2 weeks of July, world cup final could well be before then, some NFL practice facilities could well be used, Jerry World could well be used if Jerry Jones gets a good deal

Plus some of the NFL practice facilities are next to the stadiums, i know the Giants facility is behind the Met Life, Niners have their practice facility next to Levi's stadium
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:03:54 am
Nice that some of the venues are aircon'd for the match.

But where do the teams train? They aren't going to let a team train at Jerry Jones palace on a weekly basis.

Iirc, Brazil trained at Greenhill school in North Dallas. Our secretary for International sales went there to watch them train. Why there? The only decent grass pitch at the time. Most stadiums are artificial surfaces around Dallas.
They trained in the morning, then came back in the early evening to train. They stayed out of the 100 degree midday temps. Although it was still 90 degrees by 9am.

Its not 1994 anymore, there should and will be plenty of facilities for teams to practice at.  ;)

FC Dallas and their impressive facilities could probably host two or more national teams alone up in Frisco.
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on Today at 02:27:30 am
I don't know, NFL training camp doesn't start until the last 2 weeks of July, world cup final could well be before then, some NFL practice facilities could well be used, Jerry World could well be used if Jerry Jones gets a good deal

Plus some of the NFL practice facilities are next to the stadiums, i know the Giants facility is behind the Met Life, Niners have their practice facility next to Levi's stadium

The Stadium is in Arlington.

The Cowboys training facilities are in Frisco. Depending on traffic, a good hour away.

I moved away about when it was getting finished. They did help build the High School a new stadium and that was artificial turf, which the Cowboys also use. I think they do have one practice field that is grass.
