has it been mentioned already whether this will ba soccer world cup or a football world cup?
i know the term soccer comes from 'association' football but you get my drift
and is it going to be referees or pitch-umpires
will the term 'football pitch' totally confuse people who watch both american football and baseball?
i can imagine the commentary 'kane enters the penalty zone where he is tackled by the right field quarter centre back who declares a time out due to a pitch umpire interference'
only having a laugh my american canadian and mexican cousins
but just don't let diana ross take any penalties