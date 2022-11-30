Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and LA are all indoor venues, so no problem with the weather for the games held there, so those kickoff times can be pretty flexible along with Vancouver, Toronto, Seattle and San Fran, timezones not withstanding. Guadalajara and Mexico City will probably be greater challenges not from the heat, but the elevation. Estadio Akron (Guadalajara) is about 5,200 feet above sea level and the Azteca is about 7,400 feet above sea level. Being that high up should at least keep temps cooler than normal for those areas.



Nice that some of the venues are aircon'd for the match.But where do the teams train? They aren't going to let a team train at Jerry Jones palace on a weekly basis.Iirc, Brazil trained at Greenhill school in North Dallas. Our secretary for International sales went there to watch them train. Why there? The only decent grass pitch at the time. Most stadiums are artificial surfaces around Dallas.They trained in the morning, then came back in the early evening to train. They stayed out of the 100 degree midday temps. Although it was still 90 degrees by 9am.