America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup

Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
September 28, 2022, 01:29:25 am
Jerry World is an hour away from Dallas
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
September 28, 2022, 01:30:44 am
Quote from: Lone Star Red on September 27, 2022, 05:57:01 pm
The eyes of the world may be on..........Arlington, Texas.
Apologies in advance. ;D

How's the stadium there?

Googled it, looks boss, Dallas Cowboys right?
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
September 28, 2022, 01:33:27 am
Quote from: kavah on September 28, 2022, 01:30:44 am
How's the stadium there?

Stadium is phenomenal, but Arlington is a fair decent drive from Dallas
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
September 28, 2022, 01:40:53 am
Quote from: rodderzzz on September 28, 2022, 01:33:27 am
Stadium is phenomenal, but Arlington is a fair decent drive from Dallas

Right, although just googled that too and the original 6 Flags is there and it's considered the home of 10 pin bowling - so decent 

Not that I have any intention of going to the 2026 World cup final like  ;D
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
September 28, 2022, 02:03:09 am
Yeah, Jerry World is expandable from 80,000 to 105,000, has a retractable roof, the issue is public transport, not sure if it's changed, i believe there's no bus, rail or tram service anywhere near the stadium,
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
September 28, 2022, 03:05:44 am
Quote from: Statto Red on September 28, 2022, 02:03:09 am
Yeah, Jerry World is expandable from 80,000 to 105,000, has a retractable roof, the issue is public transport, not sure if it's changed, i believe there's no bus, rail or tram service anywhere near the stadium,
The only one of the 3 that has good public transport is Metlife. Public transport is not great compared to Europe. There a reason there a huge parking Lots at the football stadiums
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
September 28, 2022, 04:21:52 am
Quote from: stoa on September 27, 2022, 11:33:07 pm
Would be a weird choice, if New York and LA might be options. No offence to Dallas, which is probably a nice city, but for international visitors I think New York or LA would be a bigger draw... ;)

Main issue with LA hosting the final, is kickoff time would have to be between 12pm to 1pm local to accommodate those viewing in European nations, given the 8 to 10 hour time difference, depending what part of Europe you're in.

 In fact, the USA 94 final was played in the Rose Bowl in LA, kickoff time was 12.30pm local, & weather at kickoff was 38C, which is why that final was a snooze fest.

East Coast might have been a better choice, time zone wise, as they can have a 3 or 4pm local kickoff time, New York or Philadelphia, but, they've gone with Jerry World, with that being the biggest venue of the US based stadiums hosting the World Cup, as that can be expanded to 105,000

Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
September 28, 2022, 04:59:20 am
Quote from: Statto Red on September 28, 2022, 04:21:52 am
Main issue with LA hosting the final, is kickoff time would have to be between 12pm to 1pm local to accommodate those viewing in European nations, given the 8 to 10 hour time difference, depending what part of Europe you're in.

 In fact, the USA 94 final was played in the Rose Bowl in LA, kickoff time was 12.30pm local, & weather at kickoff was 38C, which is why that final was a snooze fest.

East Coast might have been a better choice, time zone wise, as they can have a 3 or 4pm local kickoff time, New York or Philadelphia, but, they've gone with Jerry World, with that being the biggest venue of the US based stadiums hosting the World Cup, as that can be expanded to 105,000



Just hold the Final in December and the weather would be fine in LA. If it's good enough for Dubai...
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
September 28, 2022, 05:58:47 am
Quote from: Statto Red on September 28, 2022, 04:21:52 am
Main issue with LA hosting the final, is kickoff time would have to be between 12pm to 1pm local to accommodate those viewing in European nations, given the 8 to 10 hour time difference, depending what part of Europe you're in.

 In fact, the USA 94 final was played in the Rose Bowl in LA, kickoff time was 12.30pm local, & weather at kickoff was 38C, which is why that final was a snooze fest.

East Coast might have been a better choice, time zone wise, as they can have a 3 or 4pm local kickoff time, New York or Philadelphia, but, they've gone with Jerry World, with that being the biggest venue of the US based stadiums hosting the World Cup, as that can be expanded to 105,000
Also very likely to be hot at Metlife outside too. Sofi would be fine weather wise(it dome) but yea would be very early local time
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
September 28, 2022, 03:21:19 pm
Quote from: stoa on September 27, 2022, 11:33:07 pm
Would be a weird choice, if New York and LA might be options. No offence to Dallas, which is probably a nice city, but for international visitors I think New York or LA would be a bigger draw... ;)

None taken! NYC and LA are without a doubt, far better cities for tourists to visit and cities with far more to do and see.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
September 28, 2022, 03:24:57 pm
Quote from: kavah on September 28, 2022, 01:30:44 am
How's the stadium there?

Googled it, looks boss, Dallas Cowboys right?

The stadium is insane. It's a spectacle in of itself, which makes it a great choice for the World Cup Final, as that's a spectacle in of itself too.

The stadium is in Arlington, which is essentially just a massive suburb halfway in between Dallas and Fort Worth and has the notorious distinction of being the largest city in the entire United States without a public transportation system.  :butt
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
September 29, 2022, 03:32:10 am
Quote from: Lone Star Red on September 28, 2022, 03:21:19 pm
None taken! NYC and LA are without a doubt, far better cities for tourists to visit and cities with far more to do and see.

Besides the stadium capacity, maybe this is part of their thinking, that it makes it seem like the final is an even bigger deal when there is less other stuff that is important to visitors perhaps.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
September 29, 2022, 03:33:39 am
Quote from: Lone Star Red on September 28, 2022, 03:24:57 pm
The stadium is insane. It's a spectacle in of itself, which makes it a great choice for the World Cup Final, as that's a spectacle in of itself too.

The stadium is in Arlington, which is essentially just a massive suburb halfway in between Dallas and Fort Worth and has the notorious distinction of being the largest city in the entire United States without a public transportation system.  :butt

Are there any plans for public transportation to be implemented in the four years they have before the finals or is it just a case of fuck them, this is Texas and they should be driving a truck?  ;D
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
September 29, 2022, 04:22:07 am
Quote from: Skeeve on September 29, 2022, 03:33:39 am
Are there any plans for public transportation to be implemented in the four years they have before the finals or is it just a case of fuck them, this is Texas and they should be driving a truck?  ;D

I don't think they will put in new light rail or what have you.

What they can do is run shuttle busses from the existing rail service to the stadium. Or provide pick up points for shuttle busses in downtown Dallas, Ft Worth, or local hotels by DFW airport.

Or hire your own pickup truck. Just remember they have changed the rule that you can no longer drink and drive. ;D  Passengers are allowed to have a bevvie.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
September 29, 2022, 04:27:18 am
to be honest.. If I owned a pub, IE Londoner, i'd charge a fee to have your pre-match bevvies there. Provide a shuttle bus to the stadium and return. Hire the bus and driver for the day.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
September 29, 2022, 08:18:05 am
I went there for Wrestlemania in 2016 with a group of friends. We ended up staying in 2 hotels for the trip. One in Dallas and on the night of the show we fit 8 of us in a 3 bed motel type thing not too far from the stadium so we could walk home afterwards after doing research on public transport and none of us wanting to stay sober for the night. Was fun to be honest, made a stop in six flags during the day before setting off.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
September 29, 2022, 09:34:42 am
Quote from: 4pool on September 28, 2022, 04:59:20 am
Just hold the Final in December and the weather would be fine in LA. If it's good enough for Dubai...

 ;D

Issue of a December final in 26 would be the NFL season, SoFi has 2 NFL teams based there, & December is the final few weeks of the NFL season.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
September 29, 2022, 12:46:43 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on September 29, 2022, 09:34:42 am
;D

Issue of a December final in 26 would be the NFL season, SoFi has 2 NFL teams based there, & December is the final few weeks of the NFL season.

Move the NFL to the Rose Bowl. Problem solved.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Today at 02:00:48 pm

'FIFA consider introducing group-stage penalty shootouts at 2026 World Cup':-

FIFA is considering introducing penalty shootouts to decide whether teams should get a bonus point if group-stage games are drawn at the expanded World Cup in 2026.

The next mens tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico will include 48 teams rather than 32 and is expected to have 16 groups of three teams rather than the eight groups of four we have seen in Qatar.

https://theathletic.com/3949146/2022/11/30/world-cup-group-shootouts/


^ full article here - https://archive.ph/gDjIT
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Today at 02:02:40 pm
So a game gets drawn and then they immediately go to penalties for the extra point?

Fucking hell they are seriously making it up as they go along.

Least americans will be happy that there's a "winner"
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Today at 02:09:25 pm
Just be more and more teams playing for a 0-0 and nicking the bonus point. Absolute shite.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Today at 02:09:43 pm
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Today at 02:02:40 pm
So a game gets drawn and then they immediately go to penalties for the extra point?

Fucking hell they are seriously making it up as they go along.

Least americans will be happy that there's a "winner"

Took only one post before we get blamed.

Quelle surprise... ;)
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Today at 02:13:00 pm
Quote from: afruitchrimbocake türkiyish on Today at 02:09:43 pm
Took only one post before we get blamed.

Quelle surprise... ;)

Isnt that the main gripe from people? They can play for 2 hours and theres no winner?
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Today at 02:13:55 pm
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Today at 02:13:00 pm
Isnt that the main gripe from people? They can play for 2 hours and theres no winner?

Not all of us. You live here, you know better...
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Today at 02:21:04 pm
Quote from: afruitchrimbocake türkiyish on Today at 02:13:55 pm
Not all of us. You live here, you know better...

Football in the US still isn't that big though, so I think they're playing to the audience, make it a little bit more exciting, because the rest of the world doesn't really care about the draw.

Could be wrong I dunno.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Today at 02:57:07 pm
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Today at 02:13:00 pm
Isnt that the main gripe from people? They can play for 2 hours and theres no winner?

Don't tell them about Test Match Cricket then, a sport that lasts 5 days & you can still have no winner. ;D
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Today at 02:58:58 pm
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on Today at 02:57:07 pm
Don't tell them about Test Match Cricket then, a sport that lasts 5 days & you can still have no winner. ;D

Haha definitely.

They'd like the 20/20 though
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Today at 04:13:04 pm
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Today at 02:13:00 pm
Isnt that the main gripe from people? They can play for 2 hours and theres no winner?

Bit more mixed now i've noticed.yeah you get the anti-draw types and the it's a socialist takeover types but the biggest gripe is the falling down roll around shite that goes on,you don't get that in Hockey or proper football etc.There's more than enough folks into the game now that they don't have to sell it to those types but there's a bit of an inferiority complex with Soccer types.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Today at 04:15:24 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 04:13:04 pm

Bit more mixed now i've noticed.yeah you get the anti-draw types and the it's a socialist takeover types but the biggest gripe is the falling down roll around shite that goes on,you don't get that in Hockey or proper football etc.There's more than enough folks into the game now that they don't have to sell it to those types but there's a bit of an inferiority complex with Soccer types.

Fair enough, still think they are pandering to the audience though.

Then again it's FIFA so everything is driven by money. Give them more football and excitement and people will be pigs in shit.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Today at 04:17:27 pm
Just possible that the proposal has more to do with the four goalless games to date in the first round of 2022 than with the putative unsophistication of the stateside sporting supporter populace...
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Today at 04:46:31 pm
FIFA with a finger on the pulse with regard to climate change. Lets hold the tournament across 3 massive countries
