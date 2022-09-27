« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup  (Read 4466 times)

Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,279
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 01:29:25 am »
Jerry World is an hour away from Dallas
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 01:30:44 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on September 27, 2022, 05:57:01 pm
The eyes of the world may be on..........Arlington, Texas.
Apologies in advance. ;D

How's the stadium there?

Googled it, looks boss, Dallas Cowboys right?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:35:27 am by kavah »
Logged

Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,279
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 01:33:27 am »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 01:30:44 am
How's the stadium there?

Stadium is phenomenal, but Arlington is a fair decent drive from Dallas
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 01:40:53 am »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 01:33:27 am
Stadium is phenomenal, but Arlington is a fair decent drive from Dallas

Right, although just googled that too and the original 6 Flags is there and it's considered the home of 10 pin bowling - so decent 

Not that I have any intention of going to the 2026 World cup final like  ;D
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,779
  • Kloppite
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 02:03:09 am »
Yeah, Jerry World is expandable from 80,000 to 105,000, has a retractable roof, the issue is public transport, not sure if it's changed, i believe there's no bus, rail or tram service anywhere near the stadium,
Logged
#Sausages

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 03:05:44 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 02:03:09 am
Yeah, Jerry World is expandable from 80,000 to 105,000, has a retractable roof, the issue is public transport, not sure if it's changed, i believe there's no bus, rail or tram service anywhere near the stadium,
The only one of the 3 that has good public transport is Metlife. Public transport is not great compared to Europe. There a reason there a huge parking Lots at the football stadiums
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,779
  • Kloppite
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 04:21:52 am »
Quote from: stoa on September 27, 2022, 11:33:07 pm
Would be a weird choice, if New York and LA might be options. No offence to Dallas, which is probably a nice city, but for international visitors I think New York or LA would be a bigger draw... ;)

Main issue with LA hosting the final, is kickoff time would have to be between 12pm to 1pm local to accommodate those viewing in European nations, given the 8 to 10 hour time difference, depending what part of Europe you're in.

 In fact, the USA 94 final was played in the Rose Bowl in LA, kickoff time was 12.30pm local, & weather at kickoff was 38C, which is why that final was a snooze fest.

East Coast might have been a better choice, time zone wise, as they can have a 3 or 4pm local kickoff time, New York or Philadelphia, but, they've gone with Jerry World, with that being the biggest venue of the US based stadiums hosting the World Cup, as that can be expanded to 105,000

Logged
#Sausages

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,461
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 04:59:20 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 04:21:52 am
Main issue with LA hosting the final, is kickoff time would have to be between 12pm to 1pm local to accommodate those viewing in European nations, given the 8 to 10 hour time difference, depending what part of Europe you're in.

 In fact, the USA 94 final was played in the Rose Bowl in LA, kickoff time was 12.30pm local, & weather at kickoff was 38C, which is why that final was a snooze fest.

East Coast might have been a better choice, time zone wise, as they can have a 3 or 4pm local kickoff time, New York or Philadelphia, but, they've gone with Jerry World, with that being the biggest venue of the US based stadiums hosting the World Cup, as that can be expanded to 105,000



Just hold the Final in December and the weather would be fine in LA. If it's good enough for Dubai...
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 05:58:47 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 04:21:52 am
Main issue with LA hosting the final, is kickoff time would have to be between 12pm to 1pm local to accommodate those viewing in European nations, given the 8 to 10 hour time difference, depending what part of Europe you're in.

 In fact, the USA 94 final was played in the Rose Bowl in LA, kickoff time was 12.30pm local, & weather at kickoff was 38C, which is why that final was a snooze fest.

East Coast might have been a better choice, time zone wise, as they can have a 3 or 4pm local kickoff time, New York or Philadelphia, but, they've gone with Jerry World, with that being the biggest venue of the US based stadiums hosting the World Cup, as that can be expanded to 105,000
Also very likely to be hot at Metlife outside too. Sofi would be fine weather wise(it dome) but yea would be very early local time
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,562
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 03:21:19 pm »
Quote from: stoa on September 27, 2022, 11:33:07 pm
Would be a weird choice, if New York and LA might be options. No offence to Dallas, which is probably a nice city, but for international visitors I think New York or LA would be a bigger draw... ;)

None taken! NYC and LA are without a doubt, far better cities for tourists to visit and cities with far more to do and see.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:25:25 pm by Lone Star Red »
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,562
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 03:24:57 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 01:30:44 am
How's the stadium there?

Googled it, looks boss, Dallas Cowboys right?

The stadium is insane. It's a spectacle in of itself, which makes it a great choice for the World Cup Final, as that's a spectacle in of itself too.

The stadium is in Arlington, which is essentially just a massive suburb halfway in between Dallas and Fort Worth and has the notorious distinction of being the largest city in the entire United States without a public transportation system.  :butt
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,925
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
« Reply #131 on: Today at 03:32:10 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 03:21:19 pm
None taken! NYC and LA are without a doubt, far better cities for tourists to visit and cities with far more to do and see.

Besides the stadium capacity, maybe this is part of their thinking, that it makes it seem like the final is an even bigger deal when there is less other stuff that is important to visitors perhaps.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,925
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
« Reply #132 on: Today at 03:33:39 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 03:24:57 pm
The stadium is insane. It's a spectacle in of itself, which makes it a great choice for the World Cup Final, as that's a spectacle in of itself too.

The stadium is in Arlington, which is essentially just a massive suburb halfway in between Dallas and Fort Worth and has the notorious distinction of being the largest city in the entire United States without a public transportation system.  :butt

Are there any plans for public transportation to be implemented in the four years they have before the finals or is it just a case of fuck them, this is Texas and they should be driving a truck?  ;D
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,461
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
« Reply #133 on: Today at 04:22:07 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 03:33:39 am
Are there any plans for public transportation to be implemented in the four years they have before the finals or is it just a case of fuck them, this is Texas and they should be driving a truck?  ;D

I don't think they will put in new light rail or what have you.

What they can do is run shuttle busses from the existing rail service to the stadium. Or provide pick up points for shuttle busses in downtown Dallas, Ft Worth, or local hotels by DFW airport.

Or hire your own pickup truck. Just remember they have changed the rule that you can no longer drink and drive. ;D  Passengers are allowed to have a bevvie.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,461
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
« Reply #134 on: Today at 04:27:18 am »
to be honest.. If I owned a pub, IE Londoner, i'd charge a fee to have your pre-match bevvies there. Provide a shuttle bus to the stadium and return. Hire the bus and driver for the day.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 