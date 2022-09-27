Would be a weird choice, if New York and LA might be options. No offence to Dallas, which is probably a nice city, but for international visitors I think New York or LA would be a bigger draw...



Main issue with LA hosting the final, is kickoff time would have to be between 12pm to 1pm local to accommodate those viewing in European nations, given the 8 to 10 hour time difference, depending what part of Europe you're in.In fact, the USA 94 final was played in the Rose Bowl in LA, kickoff time was 12.30pm local, & weather at kickoff was 38C, which is why that final was a snooze fest.East Coast might have been a better choice, time zone wise, as they can have a 3 or 4pm local kickoff time, New York or Philadelphia, but, they've gone with Jerry World, with that being the biggest venue of the US based stadiums hosting the World Cup, as that can be expanded to 105,000