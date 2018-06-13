« previous next »
Author Topic: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup  (Read 1204 times)

America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Is it too early for this?  ;D

The joint bid for USA/CAN/MEX dominated the vote to hold the World Cup in 2026 (48 teams) over Morocco

Thoughts?
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
2026 World Cup Host cities are announced as follows in the west are Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco(Bay area pretty sure Levi Stadium), Sofi Stadium in LA, Guadalajara, Central is Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Monterrey, Mexico City, East is Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, New York City
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
If the final isn't at the Azteca what's the fuckin' point?
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Going to be cold in November and December....
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:40:14 pm
2026 World Cup Host cities are announced as follows in the west are Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco(Bay area pretty sure Levi Stadium), Sofi Stadium in LA, Guadalajara, Central is Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Monterrey, Mexico City, East is Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, New York City

Rutherford, New Jersey.

Makes me laugh how they have to always pretend its in a different state cos its such a pit  ;D
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:44:54 pm
If the final isn't at the Azteca what's the fuckin' point?
The Final will be at AT&T Stadium or at Sofi Stadium in LA
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:51:00 pm
The Final will be at AT&T Stadium or at Sofi Stadium in LA

My point stands.   ;D
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Vancouver and Seattle both getting sites is interesting.  No Baltimore/DC.  Shocker but not surprised since Fedex Field dropped out and it was a M&T bid.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:48:15 pm
Rutherford, New Jersey.

Makes me laugh how they have to always pretend its in a different state cos its such a pit  ;D
I know that but it right over the river Yea it in East Rutherford, NJ.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:46:39 pm
Going to be cold in November and December....

Good thing the tournament will be during the summer!  ;D
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 10:54:41 pm
Vancouver and Seattle both getting sites is interesting.  No Baltimore/DC.  Shocker but not surprised since Fedex Field dropped out and it was a M&T bid.
I dont think they wanted Baltimore and Philly they are very close to each other. MT&T bank Stadium is bigger then Gillette and DC area is a great Soccer area , Boston also a great Sports town
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
A number of those stadiums are artificial surfaces. So going to lay grass over them. Not ideal, imho.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Vancouver and Seattle aside, this is going to be one hot and humid World Cup. Drinks/cooling breaks galore
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:08:08 pm
Vancouver and Seattle aside, this is going to be one hot and humid World Cup. Drinks/cooling breaks galore

Dallas, Atlanta, Houston and LA are indoor stadiums and San Francisco rarely gets hot.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 11:11:07 pm
Dallas, Atlanta, Houston and LA are indoor stadiums and San Francisco rarely gets hot.

Well that's a major plus. The rest will be muggy as hell
Foreign visitors are about to get a taste of America's large super stadiums and the lack of quality in public transit.
-Levi's Stadium is in Santa Clara:  42 miles from Downtown San Francisco; if you want to stay closer, the Silicon Valley cities and San Jose especially (8 miles away) are better choices, but not as fun as San Francisco; Caltrain used to be a pain and then there's trams closer to the stadium
-AT&T Stadium is in Arlington:  right in between Dallas and Fort Worth (15-20 miles on each side); no direct train service
-Gillette Stadium is in Foxboro:  28 miles from Downtown Boston (I believe for Patriots games they have a shuttle train?)
-Hard Rock Stadium is in Miami Gardens:  15 miles from Downtown Miami; no direct train service
-SoFi Stadium is in Englewood:  Good news:  it's only 12 miles from Santa Monica and West Hollywood.  Bad news:  LA traffic means it'll take an hour and a half to go that distance
-MetLife:  Ah, good old MetLife.  You don't need a car if you stay in NYC.  Just New Jersey Transit out to Secaucus and a switch to the Meadowlands Special (which runs for Jets/Giants games); can also stay at other cities/towns connected by public transit provided you can get to the NJ Transit.  Bad news:  East Rutherford is utter shit and Secaucus station smells like crap 24/7 from the swamp nearby.

When San Francisco, New York, Boston, Dallas, Miami, etc are listed as "host cities," the stadiums aren't located near the center (and sometimes the fun/touristy areas).  With poor public transit, it's not always convenient at all.

The concept of having pubs and commercial areas next to stadiums does not exist here for most places due to the stadium sizes.  Think Old Trafford with the space, car dealerships, and malls nearby but without good public transit.

Also account for the distances above:  To put it in perspective, Anfield is 33 miles from Old Trafford.  Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, is more than 40 miles from downtown San Francisco with horrible Bay Area traffic.

Going to be fun.  ;D
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Kin'ell... have an afternoon nap and we're onto the 2026 World Cup ;D


FIFA have their website up already : www.fifa.com/tournaments/mens/worldcup/canadamexicousa2026

Obligatory Wikipedia page : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2026_FIFA_World_Cup (useful info + images of stadiums etc)

Obligatory page for corruption, bribes, scandals, dodgy deals etc surrounding the 2026 World Cup : coming soon (it is FIFA, after all)...


a 48 team World Cup...
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 11:11:07 pm
Dallas, Atlanta, Houston and LA are indoor stadiums and San Francisco rarely gets hot.
Levi Stadium is in Santa Clara, it right by the San Jose Airport it not as cool as San Franscisco but it not super Hot/Humid
https://www.weatherwx.com/hazardoutlook/ca/levis+stadium.html
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:03:39 pm
I dont think they wanted Baltimore and Philly they are very close to each other. MT&T bank Stadium is bigger then Gillette and DC area is a great Soccer area , Boston also a great Sports town

If Fedex Field hadn't dropped out, DC gets it instead of Philly.  With M&T being the joint DC/Baltimore bid, it was easy to leave out, even though it means leaving out DC.  What a shame.  Ah well.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Having both Houston and Dallas is a mistake. Dallas has the stadium but is not a soccer town, and Houston is hotter than the surface of the sun in July. So damn humid too.

Surprised no Midwest city selected. Was sure that Chicago, or even Minneapolis was going to get the nod.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
BMO Field doesn't look like a World Cup standard venue at all, wouldn't look out of place in the Championship.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:19:07 pm
Levi Stadium is in Santa Clara, it right by the San Jose Airport it not as cool as San Franscisco but it not super Hot/Humid
https://www.weatherwx.com/hazardoutlook/ca/levis+stadium.html

Santa Clara ia about 30 miles from San Francisco isn't it, or somewhere around there anyway?
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:26:37 pm
Having both Houston and Dallas is a mistake. Dallas has the stadium but is not a soccer town, and Houston is hotter than the surface of the sun in July. So damn humid too.

Surprised no Midwest city selected. Was sure that Chicago, or even Minneapolis was going to get the nod.
Houston and Dallas are both indoor stadiums. 
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 11:21:26 pm
If Fedex Field hadn't dropped out, DC gets it instead of Philly.  With M&T being the joint DC/Baltimore bid, it was easy to leave out, even though it means leaving out DC.  What a shame.  Ah well.
Fedex field is a dump, also why Nashville didnt get it.
DC/Baltimore is a top 5 market in the US along with being part of the capital of the Main Host Country so yea a little shocking they didnt get it.  It a Huge Market for the game.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:32:02 pm
Santa Clara ia about 30 miles from San Francisco isn't it, or somewhere around there anyway?
Yea I dont think Bart goes there yet might by 2026 so traffic has been terrible for huge events there before
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:51:39 pm
My point stands.   ;D
Im going correct myself. Looks Like Metlife Stadium In East Rutherford NJ will host the WC Final.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:26:37 pm
Having both Houston and Dallas is a mistake. Dallas has the stadium but is not a soccer town, and Houston is hotter than the surface of the sun in July. So damn humid too.

Surprised no Midwest city selected. Was sure that Chicago, or even Minneapolis was going to get the nod.

Chicago dropped out by choice, too expensive, I think...
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:34:30 pm
Yea I dont think Bart goes there yet might by 2026 so traffic has been terrible for huge events there before

Silicon Valley BART extension to Santa Clara isn't until 2030 (which in California terms is 2040 with a $200 billion budget overrun).  Best bet is Caltrain to Santa Clara (I don't even know what shape it's in these days).  I did stay near the stadium once years ago and there were some trams there, but it is purely Silicon Valley suburbia.  Driving there is miserable.

Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:33:48 pm
Fedex field is a dump, also why Nashville didnt get it.
DC/Baltimore is a top 5 market in the US along with being part of the capital of the Main Host Country so yea a little shocking they didnt get it.  It a Huge Market for the game.

Not a fan of a crappy stadium in Landover Maryland?  ;D  It's the stuff of dreams.

The sad part is that Baltimore and Nashville have two of the better stadium locations for proximity to fun areas.  M&T is right next to Fed Hill (fun area) and only a mile or so from Inner Harbor.  Nissan Stadium is less than a mile's walk from Broadway in Nashville.  Is the stadium itself in that bad shape?

Seattle's stadium is at least on public transit and near the International District, which will have some good food.  Not a bad location.

BC Place isn't bad either in Vancouver.  Not hard to get to, and Yaletown isn't far away.

If only RFK wasn't crumbling and instead a state of the art stadium, DC would've also had an amazing location.

Incidentally, did you see that the Woodbridge proposal for Washington Football hit a snag?  It'll almost be worth it just to see the miserable DC commute coincide with Monday Night or Thursday Night football, but I hope it doesn't happen for the sake of the locals.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
2 Canadian venues?, that's very poor, and only 3 in Mexico too, Mexicans are nuts about football.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:13:08 am
2 Canadian venues?, that's very poor, and only 3 in Mexico too, Mexicans are nuts about football.

Yeah, and not having Montreal on there is an absolute travesty.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 11:31:00 pm
BMO Field doesn't look like a World Cup standard venue at all, wouldn't look out of place in the Championship.

It isnt. Been there. Its a Championship ground at best.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Not keen on it being multiple countries. I didn't like it for the Euros and I don't like it here. Can it not just be Mexico or just Canada?  Does it mean all 3 nations automatically qualify? Could the UK do that to get all the home nations in a World Cup?
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 12:12:47 am
Silicon Valley BART extension to Santa Clara isn't until 2030 (which in California terms is 2040 with a $200 billion budget overrun).  Best bet is Caltrain to Santa Clara (I don't even know what shape it's in these days).  I did stay near the stadium once years ago and there were some trams there, but it is purely Silicon Valley suburbia.  Driving there is miserable.

Not a fan of a crappy stadium in Landover Maryland?  ;D  It's the stuff of dreams.

The sad part is that Baltimore and Nashville have two of the better stadium locations for proximity to fun areas.  M&T is right next to Fed Hill (fun area) and only a mile or so from Inner Harbor.  Nissan Stadium is less than a mile's walk from Broadway in Nashville.  Is the stadium itself in that bad shape?

Seattle's stadium is at least on public transit and near the International District, which will have some good food.  Not a bad location.

BC Place isn't bad either in Vancouver.  Not hard to get to, and Yaletown isn't far away.

If only RFK wasn't crumbling and instead a state of the art stadium, DC would've also had an amazing location.

Incidentally, did you see that the Woodbridge proposal for Washington Football hit a snag?  It'll almost be worth it just to see the miserable DC commute coincide with Monday Night or Thursday Night football, but I hope it doesn't happen for the sake of the locals.
Baltimore would have been great,
Nobody wants give Money to Dan Snyder, Fedex field is bad.
Nissan Stadium issues https://www.thecentersquare.com/tennessee/titans-ceo-says-nashville-would-owe-nearly-2b-toward-nissan-stadium-renovations-under-current-lease/article_72097a56-d793-11ec-8804-573cb0ef99d0.html
I agree Nashville would be a great location though.
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 12:12:47 am


  Nissan Stadium is less than a mile's walk from Broadway in Nashville.  Is the stadium itself in that bad shape?



I read RedG13's original comment as his having left out a question mark, as in, also, why Nashville didn't get it?

Like, I think he wanted Nashville to have gotten matches. Might be wrong, but that's how I read it...

Edit: Or I could have read the post directly above this one... ;D
Re: America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 world cup
Dallas:

The stadium is in Arlington Texas. A number of hotels within walking distance. And a few decent food options along with some sports bars.

There is a bus line that runs nearby.

One could stay near the airport (DFW) and taxi from there if you're only there for a day or two.
