Foreign visitors are about to get a taste of America's large super stadiums and the lack of quality in public transit.-Levi's Stadium is in Santa Clara: 42 miles from Downtown San Francisco; if you want to stay closer, the Silicon Valley cities and San Jose especially (8 miles away) are better choices, but not as fun as San Francisco; Caltrain used to be a pain and then there's trams closer to the stadium-AT&T Stadium is in Arlington: right in between Dallas and Fort Worth (15-20 miles on each side); no direct train service-Gillette Stadium is in Foxboro: 28 miles from Downtown Boston (I believe for Patriots games they have a shuttle train?)-Hard Rock Stadium is in Miami Gardens: 15 miles from Downtown Miami; no direct train service-SoFi Stadium is in Englewood: Good news: it's only 12 miles from Santa Monica and West Hollywood. Bad news: LA traffic means it'll take an hour and a half to go that distance-MetLife: Ah, good old MetLife. You don't need a car if you stay in NYC. Just New Jersey Transit out to Secaucus and a switch to the Meadowlands Special (which runs for Jets/Giants games); can also stay at other cities/towns connected by public transit provided you can get to the NJ Transit. Bad news: East Rutherford is utter shit and Secaucus station smells like crap 24/7 from the swamp nearby.When San Francisco, New York, Boston, Dallas, Miami, etc are listed as "host cities," the stadiums aren't located near the center (and sometimes the fun/touristy areas). With poor public transit, it's not always convenient at all.The concept of having pubs and commercial areas next to stadiums does not exist here for most places due to the stadium sizes. Think Old Trafford with the space, car dealerships, and malls nearby but without good public transit.Also account for the distances above: To put it in perspective, Anfield is 33 miles from Old Trafford. Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, is more than 40 miles from downtown San Francisco with horrible Bay Area traffic.Going to be fun.