I started going to the match as a very young kid in the 60's and so I was privileged to watch all of our great players over the decades. Without any shadow of doubt he is the greatest of them all. He has no peers. A great man and what a player.



Nice to hear that someone who has witnessed them all still rates him as the greatest. My first season was Keegan’s last, so Kenny coming in was massive for my generation. He’s top of the pile for me too. Genuinely love the man. He is all of us. Very emotional watching his speech.