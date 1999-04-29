I started going to the match as a very young kid in the 60's and so I was privileged to watch all of our great players over the decades. Without any shadow of doubt he is the greatest of them all. He has no peers. A great man and what a player.



Nice to hear that someone who has witnessed them all still rates him as the greatest. My first season was Keegans last, so Kenny coming in was massive for my generation. Hes top of the pile for me too. Genuinely love the man. He is all of us. Very emotional watching his speech.