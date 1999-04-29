« previous next »
Author Topic: Re: Arise Sir King Kenny *

Offline Bing Crosby sings down under

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Re: Arise Sir King Kenny *
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 11:19:30 pm »
Thanks for posting. Does anyone have the clip they apparently played before he got the award? Would love to see that too.
Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
Re: Re: Arise Sir King Kenny *
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 11:58:38 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Yesterday at 11:19:30 pm
Thanks for posting. Does anyone have the clip they apparently played before he got the award? Would love to see that too.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m001tl2t/bbc-sports-personality-of-the-year-2023

Jump to about 1 hour 43 minutes in.
Online John C

Re: Re: Arise Sir King Kenny *
« Reply #402 on: Today at 08:45:56 am »
Quote from: Silly Millie saw Santa's willy on Yesterday at 09:46:31 pm
Brought a tear to my eye watching that.  Love the man.
Christ it's so easy and natural to get really emotional isn't it.
Offline wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
Re: Re: Arise Sir King Kenny *
« Reply #403 on: Today at 08:50:37 am »
Top, top man.  On every level.
Online Elzarneezer Scrooge

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
Re: Re: Arise Sir King Kenny *
« Reply #404 on: Today at 08:52:58 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Yesterday at 11:19:30 pm
Thanks for posting. Does anyone have the clip they apparently played before he got the award? Would love to see that too.

If you go to 1hr 43 on the show on iplayer, it starts from there
Offline Corbykop

Re: Arise Sir King Kenny *
« Reply #405 on: Today at 08:56:16 am »
You get legends and then you get icons
Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
Re: Arise Sir King Kenny *
« Reply #406 on: Today at 08:56:25 am »
Humble and Class.

Well deserved.
Offline Silly Millie saw Santa's willy

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
Re: Re: Arise Sir King Kenny *
« Reply #407 on: Today at 08:56:27 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:45:56 am
Christ it's so easy and natural to get really emotional isn't it.

Absolutely  :)
Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
Re: Re: Arise Sir King Kenny *
« Reply #408 on: Today at 09:06:11 am »


Legends and heroes.
Offline pazcom

Re: Re: Arise Sir King Kenny *
« Reply #409 on: Today at 09:56:52 am »
don't mind admitting I got emotional watching this last night.

What a man.
Online boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
Re: Re: Arise Sir King Kenny *
« Reply #410 on: Today at 11:32:06 am »
Aye, deserved. Nice tae see wee Jockey too. Kenny is too humble to appreciate just how many of us wee scots lads love him.
Online Red_Mist

Re: Re: Arise Sir King Kenny *
« Reply #411 on: Today at 01:03:06 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 10:27:39 pm
I started going to the match as a very young kid in the 60's and so I was privileged to watch all of our great players over the decades. Without any shadow of doubt he is the greatest of them all. He has no peers. A great man and what a player.
Nice to hear that someone who has witnessed them all still rates him as the greatest. My first season was Keegans last, so Kenny coming in was massive for my generation. Hes top of the pile for me too. Genuinely love the man. He is all of us. Very emotional watching his speech.
Offline Good King WencDimGlas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
Re: Re: Arise Sir King Kenny *
« Reply #412 on: Today at 02:04:52 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:06:11 am


Legends and heroes.

Love that photo.

Two of the greatest to ever wear the Liverpool kit.
Online boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
Re: Re: Arise Sir King Kenny *
« Reply #413 on: Today at 03:56:57 pm »
I love Alan, but I still havent forgiven him for an own goal despite it being >40yrs ago.

Also two of the greatest ever to wear the Scotland jersey. Aye, them were the days.
