Author Topic: Re: Arise Sir King Kenny *  (Read 38239 times)

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Arise Sir King Kenny *
« Reply #320 on: June 13, 2021, 11:53:31 pm »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on June 13, 2021, 09:40:29 pm
The King cost £440,000
I remember our nextdoor neighbour saying football had gone mad when we paid £440,000 for Kenny. He was a big Red too. Goodness knows what he'd make of football now, if he's still alive.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Re: Arise Sir King Kenny *
« Reply #321 on: March 4, 2023, 09:52:43 am »
Happy birthday, King.
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Arise Sir King Kenny *
« Reply #322 on: March 4, 2023, 11:02:01 am »
Happy Birthday to King Kenny.  :champ
Offline FLRed67

Re: Arise Sir King Kenny *
« Reply #323 on: March 4, 2023, 11:22:09 am »
For a lot of us wee 'uns growing up in Scotland, this man is why we became Liverpool fans.

Scots made LFC (and United) the clubs they are today. Amongst others (Leeds).
Offline liverbloke

Re: Arise Sir King Kenny *
« Reply #324 on: March 4, 2023, 11:59:50 am »
still my all-time favourite liverpool player

any player wanting to remembered by fans as a 'legend' should be measured against this man

we always say it but if we had more footage of the man from back then, then it'd be some watch
Offline rob1966

Re: Re: Arise Sir King Kenny *
« Reply #325 on: March 4, 2023, 01:37:41 pm »
Happy Birthday Kenny

Quote from: liverbloke on March  4, 2023, 11:59:50 am
still my all-time favourite liverpool player

any player wanting to remembered by fans as a 'legend' should be measured against this man

we always say it but if we had more footage of the man from back then, then it'd be some watch

The amount of stuff he did, goals her scored and created that were never on telly is insane when you think of the wall to wall coverage these days. Unless I came through the Main Stand car park and saw the TV trucks, the first idea I had if we were on telly or not was looking at the gantry in the main stand for the cameras.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Re: Arise Sir King Kenny *
« Reply #326 on: March 4, 2023, 04:25:40 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  4, 2023, 01:37:41 pm
Happy Birthday Kenny

The amount of stuff he did, goals her scored and created that were never on telly is insane when you think of the wall to wall coverage these days. Unless I came through the Main Stand car park and saw the TV trucks, the first idea I had if we were on telly or not was looking at the gantry in the main stand for the cameras.

And sometimes, Kenny's arse blocked the view...
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Re: Arise Sir King Kenny *
« Reply #327 on: March 4, 2023, 04:28:43 pm »
HB KK
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Re: Arise Sir King Kenny *
« Reply #328 on: March 4, 2023, 04:40:45 pm »
many happy returns to the king!
Offline bird_lfc

Re: Re: Arise Sir King Kenny *
« Reply #329 on: March 5, 2023, 06:31:20 pm »
Not a bad birthday present, that.
Offline A-Bomb

Re: Re: Arise Sir King Kenny *
« Reply #330 on: March 5, 2023, 06:34:12 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on March  5, 2023, 06:31:20 pm
Not a bad birthday present, that.

Gift wrapped by Jurgen....couldn't love that anymore.
Online oojason

Re: Re: Arise Sir King Kenny *
« Reply #331 on: March 5, 2023, 07:21:42 pm »

'No better way to spend his birthday weekend than watching the red men score '7' against Utd.' - https://twitter.com/DalglishPaul/status/1632446506006376455






Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Arise Sir King Kenny *
« Reply #332 on: June 19, 2023, 09:49:50 pm »
New sky documentary about the King. Watching it now, pretty good to be fair.

Not sure if it is new actually, certainly not seen it before.
« Last Edit: June 19, 2023, 09:52:33 pm by BobPaisley3 »
Offline CraigR2323

Re: Arise Sir King Kenny *
« Reply #333 on: June 19, 2023, 11:18:51 pm »
Made in 2017 - but had passed me by too. Good watch, tough in places..
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Arise Sir King Kenny *
« Reply #334 on: June 20, 2023, 06:20:36 am »
Quote from: CraigR2323 on June 19, 2023, 11:18:51 pm
Made in 2017 - but had passed me by too. Good watch, tough in places..
Me too, had no idea about it.
Offline Barrow Shaun

Re: Arise Sir King Kenny *
« Reply #335 on: June 20, 2023, 10:35:54 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on March  4, 2023, 11:22:09 am
For a lot of us wee 'uns growing up in Scotland, this man is why we became Liverpool fans.

........

And for a lot of us in England.
Offline Johnny Aldridge

Re: Arise Sir King Kenny *
« Reply #336 on: June 22, 2023, 05:30:37 am »

My First memory of the King. 1986 v Chelsea to win the league, I watched it with my Da.

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Arise Sir King Kenny *
« Reply #337 on: Today at 01:26:51 am »
It's been a weird day. The Henderson thing was turning my stomach this morning. Hard on the heels of Gerrard and Bobby feeling the need to 'secure their futures' by taking the blood-soaked murderers dirty dollar.

The game has gone. The world's gone completely mad. I felt pretty low to be honest. But I had some time this afternoon, so I went to Anfield. I looked at how it's changed. The history of the place which oozes out of every brick. Seeing the new shirt going for £115 in the shop saddened me though. It's laughable and depressing how we are fleeced as fans these days. It's ludicrous, yet people buy armfuls of merch in there.

Despite all that, this is still the place I saw David Fairclough celebrate a goal that shook the ground to the core. The place where I've seen things most football fans only ever dream about. The Shankly pie at Homebaked was nice too, as was my walk right around the stadium. How Anfield has grown, and how it continues to grow. It's changed, but the soul is still there.

What has this got to do with Kenny Dalglish? Well flicking through the channels tonight I stumbled onto the start of the 'Kenny' documentary. The day had started off on a depressing note, but ended with me getting back in touch with what this club means to me. Kenny; what an absolutely amazing human being. What a player. What a man.

I'd seen the documentary before, but not for a long time. That right there is the club I remember and love. I don't think I realized just how big the disconnect between myself and the game had become until tonight. But watching 'Kenny' bridged the gap somewhat.

How could I ever walkaway from this club? Yes, the game is screwed. Times have changed. But the Liver Bird means as much to me today as it ever did. Maybe even more now. Seeing those players, those fans, Phil Scraton etc talking about our club and watching highlights of those games I was so lucky to be at. No, I can't leave it behind. Maybe I'll just have to do what I think Kenny himself seems to do; swerve the bullshit and keep it real.

A late night waffle by me I think, but I got goosebumps watching the documentary tonight. Liverpool always gave me goosebumps. Shankly did and still does. The Spion Kop does. Klopp does. Anfield does. Being at Wembley for Kenny's debut in the Charity Shield did. The "Dalglish!" chant always did.

I suppose it shows how a day can turn on its head. Down and despondent earlier this morning. Optimism tonight, despite all the modern age bullshit around the game.

Thanks Kenny. Again.
Online quasimodo

Re: Re: Arise Sir King Kenny *
« Reply #338 on: Today at 01:45:11 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:26:51 am
It's been a weird day. The Henderson thing was turning my stomach this morning. Hard on the heels of Gerrard and Bobby feeling the need to 'secure their futures' by taking the blood-soaked murderers dirty dollar.

The game has gone. The world's gone completely mad. I felt pretty low to be honest. But I had some time this afternoon, so I went to Anfield. I looked at how it's changed. The history of the place which oozes out of every brick. Seeing the new shirt going for £115 in the shop saddened me though. It's laughable and depressing how we are fleeced as fans these days. It's ludicrous, yet people buy armfuls of merch in there.

Despite all that, this is still the place I saw David Fairclough celebrate a goal that shook the ground to the core. The place where I've seen things most football fans only ever dream about. The Shankly pie at Homebaked was nice too, as was my walk right around the stadium. How Anfield has grown, and how it continues to grow. It's changed, but the soul is still there.

What has this got to do with Kenny Dalglish? Well flicking through the channels tonight I stumbled onto the start of the 'Kenny' documentary. The day had started off on a depressing note, but ended with me getting back in touch with what this club means to me. Kenny; what an absolutely amazing human being. What a player. What a man.

I'd seen the documentary before, but not for a long time. That right there is the club I remember and love. I don't think I realized just how big the disconnect between myself and the game had become until tonight. But watching 'Kenny' bridged the gap somewhat.

How could I ever walkaway from this club? Yes, the game is screwed. Times have changed. But the Liver Bird means as much to me today as it ever did. Maybe even more now. Seeing those players, those fans, Phil Scraton etc talking about our club and watching highlights of those games I was so lucky to be at. No, I can't leave it behind. Maybe I'll just have to do what I think Kenny himself seems to do; swerve the bullshit and keep it real.

A late night waffle by me I think, but I got goosebumps watching the documentary tonight. Liverpool always gave me goosebumps. Shankly did and still does. The Spion Kop does. Klopp does. Anfield does. Being at Wembley for Kenny's debut in the Charity Shield did. The "Dalglish!" chant always did.

I suppose it shows how a day can turn on its head. Down and despondent earlier this morning. Optimism tonight, despite all the modern age bullshit around the game.

Thanks Kenny. Again.

Great post. Thanks for that. My eternal memory will be Kenny jumping those boards at Wembley coming to celebrate with me in 78 (well I thought he was coming to me!). Will always be the King.
