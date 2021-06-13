It's been a weird day. The Henderson thing was turning my stomach this morning. Hard on the heels of Gerrard and Bobby feeling the need to 'secure their futures' by taking the blood-soaked murderers dirty dollar.



The game has gone. The world's gone completely mad. I felt pretty low to be honest. But I had some time this afternoon, so I went to Anfield. I looked at how it's changed. The history of the place which oozes out of every brick. Seeing the new shirt going for £115 in the shop saddened me though. It's laughable and depressing how we are fleeced as fans these days. It's ludicrous, yet people buy armfuls of merch in there.



Despite all that, this is still the place I saw David Fairclough celebrate a goal that shook the ground to the core. The place where I've seen things most football fans only ever dream about. The Shankly pie at Homebaked was nice too, as was my walk right around the stadium. How Anfield has grown, and how it continues to grow. It's changed, but the soul is still there.



What has this got to do with Kenny Dalglish? Well flicking through the channels tonight I stumbled onto the start of the 'Kenny' documentary. The day had started off on a depressing note, but ended with me getting back in touch with what this club means to me. Kenny; what an absolutely amazing human being. What a player. What a man.



I'd seen the documentary before, but not for a long time. That right there is the club I remember and love. I don't think I realized just how big the disconnect between myself and the game had become until tonight. But watching 'Kenny' bridged the gap somewhat.



How could I ever walkaway from this club? Yes, the game is screwed. Times have changed. But the Liver Bird means as much to me today as it ever did. Maybe even more now. Seeing those players, those fans, Phil Scraton etc talking about our club and watching highlights of those games I was so lucky to be at. No, I can't leave it behind. Maybe I'll just have to do what I think Kenny himself seems to do; swerve the bullshit and keep it real.



A late night waffle by me I think, but I got goosebumps watching the documentary tonight. Liverpool always gave me goosebumps. Shankly did and still does. The Spion Kop does. Klopp does. Anfield does. Being at Wembley for Kenny's debut in the Charity Shield did. The "Dalglish!" chant always did.



I suppose it shows how a day can turn on its head. Down and despondent earlier this morning. Optimism tonight, despite all the modern age bullshit around the game.



Thanks Kenny. Again.