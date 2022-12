https://twitter.com/RoadrunnerMovie/status/1400431329997586436?s=20



Out on July 16th. Will probably be the first film I've watched in a cinema for two years and I imagine I'll cry a lot.



Finally got round to watching this on Netflix.Felt very surreal to me. The behind the scenes footage and experiences from his previous shows were so good. That life and the experiences he and his crew had were incredibly interesting.But the more personal footage with him narrating felt so hollow to me. Felt more like it 'jumped the shark'. Like it was manufactured. Everything his shows and everything he was about weren't.Plus 2 hours of trying to find reason, explanation and meaning for why he did what he did is very uncomfortable to me. I understand that is the point when you discuss that kind of subject. The last line of it resonated and is probably the most poignant in the whole thing.'He would have fucking hated that'