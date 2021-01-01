« previous next »
Online stewy17

Re: Fabinho
« Reply #7920 on: Today at 10:06:22 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:03:52 am
Fabinho won't be arsed much I think. He didn't promote himself as an advocate for the LGBTQ community. He just couldn't be arsed putting a shift in anymore.

But I hope Henderson has sleepless nights over his life choices and comes to bitterly regret ever taking the Saudi coin.

Judging by his bird's anti-trans posts on Instagram I don't think he's anything close to an LGBTQ ally anyway.
Online stewy17

Re: Fabinho
« Reply #7921 on: Today at 10:07:30 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 03:23:40 am
You don't know the "many posters", and you certainly don't know what their principles are.

You only know your own narcissistic, self-aggrandizing virtue signaling.  Which is cheap and easy, isn't it?

I will wish Fab and Rebeca well every day of the week. He was one of the main reasons for the club's success, and the joy that brought to fans. 

Fucking hell, "virtue signalling", what a clown you are.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Fabinho
« Reply #7922 on: Today at 10:10:05 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:52:53 am
I think when a poster wishes a footballer well in his efforts to help a barbaric state sportswash away it's atrocities, it's lack of human rights and the way it's treats fellow human beings then it says everything about their principles or lack there off.

The use of terms like narcissistic, self aggrandizing and virtue signalling in an attempt to defend Saudi Arabia's sportswashing shows a truly breathtaking lack of awareness.

Appreciating how fine a player Fabinho was and thanking him for his services to the football club are one thing but wishing him well, when you know what his role in Saudi Arabia will be is completely morally wrong.

Well said, Al.
Online stewy17

Re: Fabinho
« Reply #7923 on: Today at 10:13:48 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:04:40 am
As a general rule, football fans people are morons and couldn't give a shit about anything that doesn't directly affect them as long as their team wins shiny things they're ok.
Liverpool fans are no different.

Very accurate already but amended slightly for the full truth.

But hey maybe I'm just a narcissistic, self-aggrandising, self-absorbed, hyper-moral piece of shit. Really wish I was one of those "say it how it really is" people like some posters in here. What a great bunch of lads.

Oh and yeah some of us, the main virtue-signalling lads, also think FSG are pricks and would have preferred that they turned down the Saudi money too. but 9/10 effort for whataboutery.
Offline Billy The Kid

Re: Fabinho
« Reply #7924 on: Today at 10:14:12 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:52:53 am
The use of terms like narcissistic, self aggrandizing and virtue signalling in an attempt to defend Saudi Arabia's sportswashing shows a truly breathtaking lack of awareness.

Seeing as yourself and many others have taken it upon yourselves to be the gate keepers of morality, I assume you're currently working on a decree instructing all fans to boycott the club for their shameful willingness to accept Saudi blood money? I mean, if we're running with the idea that anyone who has anything to do with these fuckers are "lacking awareness" and are "without morals", then why not run all the way with it? And actually apply it to everyone? Or is that a can of worms that (behind all the virtue signalling) you ultimately can't be arsed opening?
 
Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,477
Re: Fabinho
« Reply #7925 on: Today at 10:15:07 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:14:12 am
Seeing as yourself and many others have taken it upon yourselves to be the gate keepers of morality, I assume you're currently working on a decree instructing all fans to boycott the club for their shameful willingness to accept Saudi blood money? I mean, if we're running with the idea that anyone who has anything to do with these fuckers are "lacking awareness" and are "without morals", then why not run all the way with it? And actually apply it to everyone? Or is that a can of worms that (behind all the virtue signalling) you ultimately can't be arsed opening?
 

Are you playing bellend bingo? Because if you are, you're winning.
Offline Billy The Kid

Re: Fabinho
« Reply #7926 on: Today at 10:26:31 am »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 10:53:57 pm
Anyone who takes the Saudi money is directly assisting in sportswashing

That would include Liverpool Football Club then, yeah? Seems to me that admitting that fact requires an admission of hypocrisy that's too hard for some of our fans to handle? Having read through the thread, it seems most want to lay all the "taking of blood money" and "enabling sportwashing" at the feet of Fab and Hendo, whilst conveniently ignoring the fact that the club have just dipped OUR NOSES in the same trough

As Michael Corleone said in Godfather 2: "We're all part of the same hypocrisy senator" 
Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,470
Re: Fabinho
« Reply #7927 on: Today at 10:27:34 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:06:22 am
Judging by his bird's anti-trans posts on Instagram I don't think he's anything close to an LGBTQ ally anyway.

She's an absolute geebag.
Online Titi Camara

Re: Fabinho
« Reply #7928 on: Today at 10:29:46 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 09:43:45 am
What's your stance on the fact that our club has chosen to engage in business dealings with said brutal regime?
The club didn't choose to engage. The players and the buying clubs brought these deals to us. Obviously we could have rejected these approaches first hand on moral grounds but I'm just clarifying the position. LFC did not seek these deals.
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 09:43:45 am
I'm just curious, what exactly is your stance on that mate? Do you have a stance on it? If not, why not? If you do have one, would you care to share what it is exactly? And how you intend to display your disapproval towards our current custodians for taking Saudi blood money and putting it in LFC coffers? Will you be refusing to show support for the players we buy with that blood money? Or will you be conveniently shutting your mouth and turning a blind eye to it all?
My stance is, I would prefer them to, unequivocally, do no business with any club associated with that brutal regime, not even entertain it.

If a player wishes to leave the club, then makes it clear they will not join any other club bar the one they have chosen (for financial reasons) and no longer want to play for LFC, they hold pretty much all the cards. Ironically given the context of this discussion, players are not slaves and can not be forced to sign for another club against their wishes. This appears to be very much what happened (given it was reported player terms were agreed before the transfers), so the club had very little choice but to deal with these clubs.

The only other option would be to retain said players for the duration of their respective contracts. This would effectively hamstring our playing performance for that period (players not playing to standard, refusing to play, opportunity costs of squad numbers etc) and why the fuck should we hamstring our team because some obscenely rich, barbaric regime came calling?

Now that they have the money, my preference would be for the club to make a statement about our collective ideology by donating all of the proceeds to local charities and community projects. I have zero expectation of that happening though, nor has the club given any indication that this is in their thinking.

Assigning perceived accountability or responsibility to incoming players is ridiculous. Putting the idea aside that these incoming monies will be ringfenced for absolute and direct use on new players, is nonsense, it could already be being used to buy teabags for all we know and I'm not going to start trying to take a moral stance against people drinking tea.
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 09:43:45 am
The only reason I ask mate, is I assume that if you're going to question 2 former players for supposedly "supporting" this evil and brutal regime, then surely you must, by extension, hold LFC to the same moral standards? Because if you don't mate, and if you've no intention of protesting our own participation in all this, then we're all just collectively talking out of our arses, aren't we?
I can hold an opinion without the need for direct action. I can also hold a different opinion of players actively seeking out a move KSA, very obviously for money, and the club for receiving a transfer fee for a transfer they did not instigate.

Separately to the questions you asked, I think the footballing authorities are not currently fit for purpose and there should have been rules in place to stop all of this before it even got started.
Online Titi Camara

Re: Fabinho
« Reply #7929 on: Today at 10:38:01 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:03:52 am
Fabinho won't be arsed much I think. He didn't promote himself as an advocate for the LGBTQ community. He just couldn't be arsed putting a shift in anymore.
I do agree there is a world of difference between the exits of the two players but I would also add that Fabinho is very openly Christian.

It is illegal to openly practice any other faith there, so he has to hide part of who he is and what he believes. That is selling your principles too.
Offline Billy The Kid

Re: Fabinho
« Reply #7930 on: Today at 10:39:19 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:15:07 am
Are you playing bellend bingo? Because if you are, you're winning.

It's easy to call me a bellend though, isn't it? Much easier to do that than have to admit there's a seriously big blood money soaked elephant in the room here, and neither ourselves or the club can get out of it without us all having to (a) selectively compromise our moral standards, and (b) admit that we've all been engaging in a little bit of selective hypocritical shite talk. Just calling someone a bellend is much easier, isn't it? 

Offline classycarra

Re: Fabinho
« Reply #7931 on: Today at 11:01:36 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:14:12 am
Seeing as yourself and many others have taken it upon yourselves to be the gate keepers of morality, I assume you're currently working on a decree instructing all fans to boycott the club for their shameful willingness to accept Saudi blood money? I mean, if we're running with the idea that anyone who has anything to do with these fuckers are "lacking awareness" and are "without morals", then why not run all the way with it? And actually apply it to everyone? Or is that a can of worms that (behind all the virtue signalling) you ultimately can't be arsed opening?
 
The puritans are in the building!
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Fabinho
« Reply #7932 on: Today at 11:18:35 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:26:31 am
That would include Liverpool Football Club then, yeah? Seems to me that admitting that fact requires an admission of hypocrisy that's too hard for some of our fans to handle? Having read through the thread, it seems most want to lay all the "taking of blood money" and "enabling sportwashing" at the feet of Fab and Hendo, whilst conveniently ignoring the fact that the club have just dipped OUR NOSES in the same trough

As Michael Corleone said in Godfather 2: "We're all part of the same hypocrisy senator"
The thing is, the game itself is completely fucked. It's corrupt to the core. Sadly, it reflects the world perfectly.

Yes, the club taking Saudi money is also part of the problem. Just having dealings with them helps legitimise them and their sportswashing project. We can't really get away from this fact. Well, I think it's a fact, anyway. Some may disagree.

It's a dilemma for the fans. The game has been stolen from us all and turned into a grotesque, circus freak show. Just sticking with the game and paying into it via tickets, merchandise, kit, TV subscriptions etc means we are enabling it further. The only 100% ethical decision would be to bin the entire circus off altogether and focus on something more productive. But most of us were brought up on the game. It's part of our very being, so not easy to cast aside and leave behind. Those running (and ruining) the game have placed its followers in an impossible position.

We are following a sport that actively encourages greed and allows blatant cheats to prosper. A sport that welcomes money with little regard for where it comes from. The sport itself is light years away from its traditional grassroots followers. It's not the fans fault, though. The game was sold from under us. It's run by multi billionaires and played by multi millionaires. The fans are just left to pick over the wreckage and decide to either stick with the clubs they were brought up on or bin the entire thing off altogether.

Sadly, clubs are big business, and that's a very dirty world. We all get tainted to some degree by association. It's unavoidable unfortunately.

I don't think this invalidates criticism of Henderson in particular, though. The reasons there have been covered in-depth on the site recently. I honestly would not have done what he's done. I couldn't live with myself if I did. That's just me and my personal lines in the sand, of course. I clearly value different things in life.

I wish LFC would refuse to do business with sportswashers. I wish clubs would refuse to play matches against sportswashers too. I wish fans would boycott games against Saudi and Abu Dhabi in the PL and PSG in European competition. It won't happen though. As I said, I believe the game has gone. The sport we knew is now dead. Just by being part of it and paying into it in whatever way we invest in it means we are unwitting enablers.

The game has screwed its fans over. There is no escaping this. It makes hypocrites of us all in some respect or other. All we can do is turn a blind eye to the mess or work out where to draw our own lines in the sand. Living 100% ethically in a 95% fucked up world is very, very hard.
Offline Billy The Kid

Re: Fabinho
« Reply #7933 on: Today at 11:22:59 am »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 10:29:46 am
The club didn't choose to engage. The players and the buying clubs brought these deals to us. Obviously we could have rejected these approaches first hand on moral grounds but I'm just clarifying the position. LFC did not seek these deals.My stance is, I would prefer them to, unequivocally, do no business with any club associated with that brutal regime, not even entertain it.

True, we may not have sought out those deals mate, but it's one hell of a logical summersault, and quite a desperate attempt to entrench your position by using "we didn't engage" as your opening defence. Yes we did engage mate! Yes we absolutely did! We engaged the moment we entertained their offer and became willing participants in their sportswashing the moment we accepted their blood money into our coffers. To suggest otherwise, or to obfuscate by saying "well running down their contracts would have hampered us" is just a painfully hypocritical shifting of the goal posts mate. I'm sorry, but it is

Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 10:29:46 am
Now that they have the money, my preference would be for the club to make a statement about our collective ideology by donating all of the proceeds to local charities and community projects. I have zero expectation of that happening though, nor has the club given any indication that this is in their thinking.
 

We all know that's highly unlikely though, don't we? As you say, Liverpool FC will more than likely be taking all that money and using it elsewhere on the balance sheet. And we all know they will,. And that's the part that I'm calling out mate. I've no problem with people opposing Saudi laws or practices. Fuck it, I can even understand people voicing their disapproval at Hendo and Fabinho. The bit I find a bit fresh, is those who loudly bang their anti-Saudi drums when there's a forum squabble to be had about morality, but will selectively skirt around the cold truths when the spotlight is pointed at the club. That's my gripe mate. Not Saudi or their bullshit archaic laws. I'm talking about us, and our hypocrisy

Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 10:29:46 am
You need to be extremely careful with that word, I genuinely suggest you alter you post. I am persecuting no one and find the idea unbelievably offensive. I can hold an opinion without the need for direct action. I can also hold a different opinion of players actively seeking out a move KSA, very obviously for money, and the club for receiving a transfer fee for a transfer they did not instigate.

Separately to the questions you asked, I think the footballing authorities are not currently fit for purpose and there should have been rules in place to stop all of this before it even got started.

Fair enough Titi, if you found the use of 1 particular word to be "unbelievably offensive" then I'm happy to walk it back. I've now amended the post to read " if you're going to question 2 former players for supposedly "supporting" this evil and brutal regime, then surely you must, by extension, hold LFC to the same moral standards?". A point and a question which I still stand over, and a question which I feel you artfully dodged out of with some fairly vanilla answers. I'm not suggesting you can't have morals mate, I'm simply saying that if you're going to be so vociferous then at least be consistent. Especially if you're going to go trotting out stuff like this

Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 08:57:54 am
Another player who sold their principles for MORE money to support the sportwashing efforts of a brutal regime.

Alas, perhaps that's enough discussion on other peoples principles for one day. Maybe we should all take a break to reflect on our own. God speed sir
Offline Al 666

Re: Fabinho
« Reply #7934 on: Today at 11:31:31 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:14:12 am
Seeing as yourself and many others have taken it upon yourselves to be the gate keepers of morality, I assume you're currently working on a decree instructing all fans to boycott the club for their shameful willingness to accept Saudi blood money? I mean, if we're running with the idea that anyone who has anything to do with these fuckers are "lacking awareness" and are "without morals", then why not run all the way with it? And actually apply it to everyone? Or is that a can of worms that (behind all the virtue signalling) you ultimately can't be arsed opening?
 

I have already posted that the Club shouldn't be accepting Saudi blood money. I also suggested that since the Premier League is owned by its member clubs the none sport-washers should come together and agree that no Premier League clubs should accept money from the Saudi state for sportswashing purposes.

However, I would also say there is a clear distinction between doing business with a morally bankrupt state and actively going to work for that state and being used as PR for the sportswashing process.

Just to be clear here are you suggesting that it is okay for posters to wish Fabinho well in his sportswashing duties?
Offline Billy The Kid

Re: Fabinho
« Reply #7935 on: Today at 11:34:58 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:18:35 am
It's a dilemma for the fans.

Mate, as you know, I love your posts, and generally find myself agreeing with most of what you say, including what you just said in the above post.

Yes you're right, it is a dilemma for the fans. The same fans who seemingly have no problem scrambling to the moral high ground to proclaim "well they didn't have to take that blood money money, they could have just said no". Well now here are. We, just like the players, have a decision of our own to make. We can either (a) actually practice what we preach and hold the club to equal account, or we can (b) conveniently forget our preachings when push comes to shove. The latter being the stance that many seem to be taking. That's all I'm trying to say. No more no less
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Fabinho
« Reply #7936 on: Today at 11:47:57 am »
I certainly see what you're getting at, Billy. It's a very uncomfortable situation. Rocks and hard places come to mind.

I'd say an awful lot of us are uncomfortable with the waters the club has to (or is happy to?) swim in. Are we (the club and those who continue to invest in the the game) part of the problem? Sadly, yes, to a degree we all are. Modern life makes hypocrites of us all, one way or another. We have to be moral contortionists just to negotiate a path through the swamp that we can personally find some peace with.

But anyway, I absolutely get where you are coming from. It's a very prickly cactus to get a grip on too.

The now ex players took the money. Our club took it too. I wish neither had done so. None of it looks or feels good to me.

Offline damomad

Re: Fabinho
« Reply #7937 on: Today at 12:00:03 pm »
The saddest part is it's already becoming normalised, I fear we haven't seen the end of it. I'd be shocked if there aren't more posts about some of our key players leaving this time next season. Another lesson never to get attached to any player.

As for pointing some of the blame at our own club, is there any club in Europe unwilling to do business with the Saudi's out of principle? Haven't heard anything of the sort. Celtic and Liverpool, 2 clubs that I would consider to have decent "values" at their core have taken the money. The whole game is completely fucked.
Online Titi Camara

Re: Fabinho
« Reply #7938 on: Today at 12:08:13 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 11:22:59 am
True, we may not have sought out those deals mate, but it's one hell of a logical summersault, and quite a desperate attempt to entrench your position by using "we didn't engage" as your opening defence. Yes we did engage mate!
I don't know if you are purposely being obtuse here or not. I said we didn't choose to engage. Not that we didn't engage. The club did not instigate these transfers.

This does not abdicate LFC from all responsibility, yes they could have taken an absolute moral stance on the issue, but they didn't. The club are obviously not squeaky clean here, as SoS said above, "The thing is, the game itself is completely fucked. It's corrupt to the core. Sadly, it reflects the world perfectly.", the game has been corrupted by money. And not any money, but that from oligarchs and regimes with brutal and murky pasts and presents.

But it's a sliding scale in my eyes, any association, should be considered on it's merits (or lack there of) rather than blanket, universal condemnation of the same level. For example, a builder unable to find employment anywhere else, with no savings in the bank, a family to support, going to KSA to build houses is simply not the same as a millionaire footballer going their for greed, to be part of their sportswashing campaign.

Henderson hypocrisy and willingness to sell out his support for the LBGQT+ community, all for greed, where he will be used as a tool in the sportswashing campaign of a barbaric regime is the most egregious of anyone associated with the club and deserves the most condemnation.

Fabinho, although not rowing back on any previous public position, will have to hide his faith in a country where being openly Christian is illegal. He has openly sold his principles for greed, where he will, again, be used as a tool in the sportswashing campaign of a barbaric regime. Whilst not as hypocritical as JH, his actions rightly deserve condemnation.

Fowler, Gerrard & Bobby - again further down the scale for me, although morally no different from a sportswashing pov, they were all free agents to do so and did not push for contracts, already on huge wages, to be broken, purely in pursuit for greater riches.

Mane's charitable contributions and work in his home country and province make this far more ambiguous. He might genuinely use all of the proceeds from his time there for the greater good. Several wrongs don't make a right however and I still condemn his decision to go there, he will be used as a tool in the sportswashing campaign of a barbaric regime, regardless of whether or not his personal motivations are greed.

LFC - whilst taking the transfer fees for JH and Fabinho make them complicit, they did not pursue or initiate these transfers, their lack of alternative that wouldn't simultaneously damage the club, mean that even though they deserve condemnation, that their actions are not anywhere near as egregious as the players leaving us, the condemnation should not be anywhere near as vociferous.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Fabinho
« Reply #7939 on: Today at 12:10:12 pm »
^
Reply to damomad.


This is it. The entire game is screwed. No one is coming out of it smelling of roses.

It's so far advanced now that clubs either adapt to it or die.  :-\

Fans who are old enough to remember the game as a proper sport are left to pick over the wreckage and either walk away or stew in their discontent. It's a horrible mess, but one tracking the horrible mess the world is in perfectly.
Offline Only Me

Re: Fabinho
« Reply #7940 on: Today at 12:15:05 pm »
Another greedy forgettable gobshite with no morals or shame.

The list of former LFC sportswashing pricks grows ever longer.

Wish them all nothing but ill luck, ill health and bad karma.

Online Dim Glas

Re: Fabinho
« Reply #7941 on: Today at 12:32:58 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 03:23:40 am
You don't know the "many posters", and you certainly don't know what their principles are.

You only know your own narcissistic, self-aggrandizing virtue signaling.  Which is cheap and easy, isn't it?

I will wish Fab and Rebeca well every day of the week. He was one of the main reasons for the club's success, and the joy that brought to fans.

Im sure they are arsed if you do or don't ;D

Fabinho was a fantastic player for this club, a huge part of the success and joy of the past few years.

Hes a greedy sod whos put his morals (whichever ones  he and his Bolsonaro loving wife had) in check though, same as Henderson and Gerrard, oh and Firmino and now it seems Sadio Mane if were going back a bit!

It isnt hard to seperate the two, believing the latter, doesnt change the former.
Online In the Name of Klopp

Re: Fabinho
« Reply #7942 on: Today at 12:41:57 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 10:38:01 am
I do agree there is a world of difference between the exits of the two players but I would also add that Fabinho is very openly Christian.

It is illegal to openly practice any other faith there, so he has to hide part of who he is and what he believes. That is selling your principles too.

That is just not true. We used to live i Saudi Arabia and we didn't had to "hide" that we were Christians. You can practice it at your home and other private places.
Online stewy17

Re: Fabinho
« Reply #7943 on: Today at 12:43:34 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 12:08:13 pm
I don't know if you are purposely being obtuse here or not. I said we didn't choose to engage. Not that we didn't engage. The club did not instigate these transfers.

This does not abdicate LFC from all responsibility, yes they could have taken an absolute moral stance on the issue, but they didn't. The club are obviously not squeaky clean here, as SoS said above, "The thing is, the game itself is completely fucked. It's corrupt to the core. Sadly, it reflects the world perfectly.", the game has been corrupted by money. And not any money, but that from oligarchs and regimes with brutal and murky pasts and presents.

But it's a sliding scale in my eyes, any association, should be considered on it's merits (or lack there of) rather than blanket, universal condemnation of the same level. For example, a builder unable to find employment anywhere else, with no savings in the bank, a family to support, going to KSA to build houses is simply not the same as a millionaire footballer going their for greed, to be part of their sportswashing campaign.

Henderson hypocrisy and willingness to sell out his support for the LBGQT+ community, all for greed, where he will be used as a tool in the sportswashing campaign of a barbaric regime is the most egregious of anyone associated with the club and deserves the most condemnation.

Fabinho, although not rowing back on any previous public position, will have to hide his faith in a country where being openly Christian is illegal. He has openly sold his principles for greed, where he will, again, be used as a tool in the sportswashing campaign of a barbaric regime. Whilst not as hypocritical as JH, his actions rightly deserve condemnation.

Fowler, Gerrard & Bobby - again further down the scale for me, although morally no different from a sportswashing pov, they were all free agents to do so and did not push for contracts, already on huge wages, to be broken, purely in pursuit for greater riches.

Mane's charitable contributions and work in his home country and province make this far more ambiguous. He might genuinely use all of the proceeds from his time there for the greater good. Several wrongs don't make a right however and I still condemn his decision to go there, he will be used as a tool in the sportswashing campaign of a barbaric regime, regardless of whether or not his personal motivations are greed.

LFC - whilst taking the transfer fees for JH and Fabinho make them complicit, they did not pursue or initiate these transfers, their lack of alternative that wouldn't simultaneously damage the club, mean that even though they deserve condemnation, that their actions are not anywhere near as egregious as the players leaving us, the condemnation should not be anywhere near as vociferous.

Of course, they're being deliberately obtuse. It's nonsense to try and close down debate or someone's opinion on the grounds of perceived hypocrisy.

"You can't criticise X if you don't criticise Y"
"You can't be against summary executions because you bought an iPhone"
"You can't criticise a despotic regime because the country you were born in was a despotic regime 2 centuries ago"
"If you criticise a 29-year-old Brazilian millionaire on an LFC forum for making a morally questionable decision then you must then boycott an institution with which you have had a relationship since birth".

It's not a genuine attempt to engage or debate it's just an attempt to shut down. It's laughable pseudo-intellectualism. I'm sure if the question was, do you also have a problem with the club doing business with SA then the answer would be yes. I'm sure if the question was do you also have a problem with the club's Standard Chartered sponsorship then the answer would be yes. Why not go into the FSG thread to ask that question? Why not go onto the sports washing thread to discuss the club's role in this?
Online Titi Camara

Re: Fabinho
« Reply #7944 on: Today at 12:48:21 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 12:41:57 pm
That is just not true. We used to live i Saudi Arabia and we didn't had to "hide" that we were Christians. You can practice it at your home and other private places.
It is illegal to openly practice another faith in KSA. You can practice your religion in your own home.

Hide (defn) - put or keep out of sight.
