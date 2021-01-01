True, we may not have sought out those deals mate, but it's one hell of a logical summersault, and quite a desperate attempt to entrench your position by using "we didn't engage" as your opening defence. Yes we did engage mate!
I don't know if you are purposely being obtuse here or not. I said we didn't choose to engage. Not that we didn't engage. The club did not instigate these transfers.
This does not abdicate LFC from all responsibility, yes they could have taken an absolute moral stance on the issue, but they didn't. The club are obviously not squeaky clean here, as SoS said above, "The thing is, the game itself is completely fucked. It's corrupt to the core. Sadly, it reflects the world perfectly.", the game has been corrupted by money. And not any money, but that from oligarchs and regimes with brutal and murky pasts and presents.
But it's a sliding scale in my eyes, any association, should be considered on it's merits (or lack there of) rather than blanket, universal condemnation of the same level. For example, a builder unable to find employment anywhere else, with no savings in the bank, a family to support, going to KSA to build houses is simply not the same as a millionaire footballer going their for greed, to be part of their sportswashing campaign.
Henderson hypocrisy and willingness to sell out his support for the LBGQT+ community, all for greed, where he will be used as a tool in the sportswashing campaign of a barbaric regime is the most egregious of anyone associated with the club and deserves the most condemnation.
Fabinho, although not rowing back on any previous public position, will have to hide his faith in a country where being openly Christian is illegal. He has openly sold his principles for greed, where he will, again, be used as a tool in the sportswashing campaign of a barbaric regime. Whilst not as hypocritical as JH, his actions rightly deserve condemnation.
Fowler, Gerrard & Bobby - again further down the scale for me, although morally no different from a sportswashing pov, they were all free agents to do so and did not push for contracts, already on huge wages, to be broken, purely in pursuit for greater riches.
Mane's charitable contributions and work in his home country and province make this far more ambiguous. He might genuinely use all of the proceeds from his time there for the greater good. Several wrongs don't make a right however and I still condemn his decision to go there, he will be used as a tool in the sportswashing campaign of a barbaric regime, regardless of whether or not his personal motivations are greed.
LFC - whilst taking the transfer fees for JH and Fabinho make them complicit, they did not pursue or initiate these transfers, their lack of alternative that wouldn't simultaneously damage the club, mean that even though they deserve condemnation, that their actions are not anywhere near as egregious as the players leaving us, the condemnation should not be anywhere near as vociferous.