That would include Liverpool Football Club then, yeah? Seems to me that admitting that fact requires an admission of hypocrisy that's too hard for some of our fans to handle? Having read through the thread, it seems most want to lay all the "taking of blood money" and "enabling sportwashing" at the feet of Fab and Hendo, whilst conveniently ignoring the fact that the club have just dipped OUR NOSES in the same trough



As Michael Corleone said in Godfather 2: "We're all part of the same hypocrisy senator"



The thing is, the game itself is completely fucked. It's corrupt to the core. Sadly, it reflects the world perfectly.Yes, the club taking Saudi money is also part of the problem. Just having dealings with them helps legitimise them and their sportswashing project. We can't really get away from this fact. Well, I think it's a fact, anyway. Some may disagree.It's a dilemma for the fans. The game has been stolen from us all and turned into a grotesque, circus freak show. Just sticking with the game and paying into it via tickets, merchandise, kit, TV subscriptions etc means we are enabling it further. The only 100% ethical decision would be to bin the entire circus off altogether and focus on something more productive. But most of us were brought up on the game. It's part of our very being, so not easy to cast aside and leave behind. Those running (and ruining) the game have placed its followers in an impossible position.We are following a sport that actively encourages greed and allows blatant cheats to prosper. A sport that welcomes money with little regard for where it comes from. The sport itself is light years away from its traditional grassroots followers. It's not the fans fault, though. The game was sold from under us. It's run by multi billionaires and played by multi millionaires. The fans are just left to pick over the wreckage and decide to either stick with the clubs they were brought up on or bin the entire thing off altogether.Sadly, clubs are big business, and that's a very dirty world. We all get tainted to some degree by association. It's unavoidable unfortunately.I don't think this invalidates criticism of Henderson in particular, though. The reasons there have been covered in-depth on the site recently. I honestly would not have done what he's done. I couldn't live with myself if I did. That's just me and my personal lines in the sand, of course. I clearly value different things in life.I wish LFC would refuse to do business with sportswashers. I wish clubs would refuse to play matches against sportswashers too. I wish fans would boycott games against Saudi and Abu Dhabi in the PL and PSG in European competition. It won't happen though. As I said, I believe the game has gone. The sport we knew is now dead. Just by being part of it and paying into it in whatever way we invest in it means we are unwitting enablers.The game has screwed its fans over. There is no escaping this. It makes hypocrites of us all in some respect or other. All we can do is turn a blind eye to the mess or work out where to draw our own lines in the sand. Living 100% ethically in a 95% fucked up world is very, very hard.